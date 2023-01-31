Read full article on original website
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC SubwaysAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NJPCSA Applauds Murphy Administration’s Approval of 11 Expansions of High Performing Public Charter Schools
HAMILTON, NJ – Yesterday, the Murphy Administration granted approval for 11 high-performing public charter schools to offer more grade levels and seats for students throughout New Jersey. These decisions coming out of the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) will allow thousands of students to get off wait lists and enroll in public charter schools over the next several years. 2,299 additional charter seats out of 2,937 seats requested, or 78%, were approved. Recent data collected from NJDOE shows that there are more than 28,000 students currently sitting on public charter school wait lists.
Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?
Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule’s purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
Hillsborough High School Students Receive Regional Recognition
MONROE, NJ - Eight Hillsborough High School students performed with the Central New Jersey Music Educators Association Region I Treble and Mixed Choirs at Monroe Township High School on Sunday, Jan. 28. Representing schools from all over Central New Jersey, students were selected from a pool of 376 applicants after...
UPDATE-Broken Utility Pole Disrupts Traffic on Sparta Avenue this Afternoon
SPARTA, NJ –Power is reported to have been restored to all but five customers according to JCP&L. Sparta Police report the traffic light at Main Street and Sparta Avenue [Poole's Corner] is still out "but cones and signage is allowing for traffic to flow with no real issues." Sparta...
Home of the Week: 30 Old Farmhouse Rd Long Hill Twp., NJ 07946
30 Old Farmhouse Road in Long Hill, with an open house this Sunday 2/5 from 2-4 pm. This home provides one-level living in spades with 13 rooms, including 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. The centerpiece is the chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar, center island, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Right off the kitchen is the family room with a gas fireplace and sliding door access to the patio and in-ground saltwater pool. You’ll also find the primary suite has some lovely perks, including a custom, walk-in closet and heated floors in the bathroom.
Pick-Up Truck Veers Off Hillsborough Roadway, Hits Utility Pole
HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - The driver of a pick-up truck veered off New Centre Road Thursday afternoon and struck a utility pole, according to Township Police Sgt. Jack Howard. Police were called to the accident scene at 2:06 p.m., where the truck was overturned on the roadeay alongside a utility pole.
Swimming; Madison Swimming Defeats Hanover Park
MADISON, NJ - Madison boys and girls swimming were in action yesterday against Hanover Parks. The boys (4-4) defeated Hanover Park, 87-82. The winners include:. Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Spencer Rosenbaum, Jacques Chemaly in the 200 MR. Abeysinghe placed first in the 100 breast and 200 free. Kaden Chou in...
Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Ranked #8 in Florida
PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Team's spectacular season continues after winning the District Championship this week. The MSD Girls, who are 14-1-1 on the season, are on to the Regional Tournament next week. Additionally, they are now ranked as the 8th best large school, or 7A school, in Florida by the Florida State High School Association.
Southern Falls to Mainland 44-39 in Battle at Barnegat Action
BARNEGAT - Southern gave 18-2 Mainland a scare on Saturday in the Battle at Barnegat. Mainland recorded a 44-39 win over Southern. Tim Travagline made four 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 18 points. The Battle at Barnegat matched Cape-Atlantic League teams against their Shore Conference counterparts.
Boys Basketball: Vernon Eliminates Hunterdon Central from HWS Tournament, 51-50
FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Vernon rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the Hunterdon Central boys basketball team, 51-50, in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday. Sixth-seeded Vernon went on a 13-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 44-35 lead. The third-seeded Red Devils...
Sparta Boys Basketballs Defeats Newton on 2023 Senior Night
SPARTA, NJ - After honoring the team’s senior players and statisticians and student singing group Shacapella presenting the National Anthem, the Spartans when on to beat the Newton Braves 61-33. Sparta started the game hot with the first seven goal coming from three-point range with the first quarter ending 21-7. Eleven Spartans put points on the board with John Cristillo leading the effort with 11 including three 3’s.
Boys Basketball: Carteret Defeats Piscataway Magnet, 56-42
CARTERET, NJ — The Carteret boys basketball team advanced in the play-in round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament with a 56-42 victory over the Piscataway Magnet School on Saturday. Senior Andre Diaz scored 26 points and passed for two assists for the Ramblers (9-13), who outscored Piscataway Magnet,...
