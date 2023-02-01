ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic

Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
WWD

Doja Cat Dons Head-to-toe Red and 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli Couture Show Front Row

Doja Cat arrived at Schiaparelli’s haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing head-to-toe red — literally. To support Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry in debuting the brand’s latest couture offerings, the musician wore a red Schiaparelli corset dress with beaded skirt and a red shawl with red below-the-knee boots, with her body covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied by hand by makeup artist Pat McGrath.More from WWDFront Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Atlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet Arrivals She accessorized with a pair of red statement earrings....
shefinds

The Chopped Bob Haircut You’re About To See Everywhere In 2023–It’s So Flattering

Short hair seems to be the “it” haircut this winter— with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Zendaya to Selena all recently swapping their signature long locks for a bobbed cut. This haircut is all the rage, seen on celebrities with various hair textures, and they also flatter many skin tones. It’s an especially great cut for women over 40 because it can take years off your face.
Us Weekly

Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos

From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me.  The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
In Style

Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months

There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Page Six

Melanie Griffith seen with new scar on her face years after skin cancer battle

Melanie Griffith went for a drive and showed off more than she expected to. The “Working Girl” star was photographed in her car Friday afternoon and was seen with a large scar on her left cheek. A closer look shows that a small part of the laceration, which appeared to be sewn with stitches, remained open and healing. The reason for Griffith’s scar is unknown. A rep for Griffith didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. During her outing, the “Now & Then” actress, 65, looked chic in a pair of black-rimmed glasses, a black turtleneck, diamond studs and a glossy red lipstick.  In 2018,...
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck

Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot

Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Grazia USA

Lisa Rinna Walked the Rotate Fall/Winter 2023 Runway in Copenhagen

In 2023, the measure of how compelling a personality is on television is determined by the number of memes they generate on the internet — and directly correlated to said personality walking in a fashion show. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has just walked the runway for Denmark-based brand Rotate... The post Lisa Rinna Walked the Rotate Fall/Winter 2023 Runway in Copenhagen appeared first on Grazia USA.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...

