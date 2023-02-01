Read full article on original website
Visit Florida takes aim at tourism 'misperceptions' left by Hurricane Ian
The tourism marketing agency is spending $1 million on a campaign to show the state was not “completely destroyed” by the storm and is open for enjoyment. Visit Florida is set to move into the final phase of a $5 million marketing effort aimed at offsetting “negative” impressions the tourism marketing agency says were created by media coverage of Hurricane Ian.
Florida blimp executive, and relative of a former state lawmaker, is sentenced in pandemic fraud
A federal judge has sentenced the CEO of Airsign Airship Group to more than five years in prison for defrauding the government over $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the brother-in-law of a former Florida lawmaker who resigned after he was accused of federal fraud, too.
Florida's concealed carry bill, and changes to DEI in state universities
Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed. If the legislation passes,...
State commission wants to roll back a key part of post-Surfside condo safety law. Lawmakers are not so sure
A new report issued by the Florida Building Commission calls into question a key part of a major law passed last year in response to the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, which left 98 dead. At the core of the new bill was the creation of...
What's new for the Florida State Fair in 2023? Your guide to the rides, events ... and food
The Florida State Fair is coming to Tampa from Feb. 9-20. It will likely bring much of the state with it. If you plan to join the crowds, whether in pursuit of roller coaster rides, live entertainment, or deep-fried everything, below is all the information you need to navigate the fairgrounds.
A cancer survivor, Jo Carver rededicates his life to cleaning the Santa Fe River
Terri Carver laced her hands in her husband’s for reassurance that they were both still there, present in the icy air. They looked at each other, one through thick bifocals, the other from beneath the fold of his soft-brim hat. “The river saved him,” said Terri Carver. “Now, he’s...
Polk and Hernando among the rural Florida counties receiving funds to expand broadband access
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday more than $144 million in funds will be distributed to rural counties across the state to expand their access to broadband internet — including Polk and Hernando counties. In a news release, DeSantis announced the first set of funds through the Broadband Opportunity Grant...
Florida's voucher bill could cost taxpayers $4 billion
A bill now making its way through the Florida Legislature would massively expand the eligibility for school vouchers. But one group is saying it would cost taxpayers $4 billion. The proposal — called House Bill 1 — would mean basically everyone would be eligible for Florida Empowerment Scholarship vouchers, which...
Feeding Tampa Bay breaks ground on a new headquarters that will offer more than just meals
Ground was broken Tuesday on a new state-of-the-art headquarters for Feeding Tampa Bay, one of the largest charities in the United States. Thomas Mantz, the president and CEO of the non-profit organization, said his team visited nearly 30 food banks across the country, looking at what was successful or not, and what elements would work best for the new $60 million facility.
There are now safety guidelines for people who hire domestic workers in California
SOCORRO DIAZ: (Speaking Spanish). ROMERO: When Diaz arrived, she found the house full of ash. After days of handling and breathing in the residue without a proper mask or gloves, she says her skin itched. Her head hurt. Her nose bled. DIAZ: (Speaking Spanish). ROMERO: Diaz says she doesn't fault...
Gas stoves, diapers, tolls, and other tax breaks in DeSantis' proposed 2023-24 budget
As part of a record $114.8 billion budget proposal released Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking wide-ranging tax breaks that build on current toll-road rebates and tap into conservative outrage about gas stoves. DeSantis requested that lawmakers approve $1.5 billion in tax cuts that include sales-tax breaks on such things...
