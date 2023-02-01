ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

Visit Florida takes aim at tourism 'misperceptions' left by Hurricane Ian

The tourism marketing agency is spending $1 million on a campaign to show the state was not “completely destroyed” by the storm and is open for enjoyment. Visit Florida is set to move into the final phase of a $5 million marketing effort aimed at offsetting “negative” impressions the tourism marketing agency says were created by media coverage of Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Florida's concealed carry bill, and changes to DEI in state universities

Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed. If the legislation passes,...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Florida's voucher bill could cost taxpayers $4 billion

A bill now making its way through the Florida Legislature would massively expand the eligibility for school vouchers. But one group is saying it would cost taxpayers $4 billion. The proposal — called House Bill 1 — would mean basically everyone would be eligible for Florida Empowerment Scholarship vouchers, which...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Feeding Tampa Bay breaks ground on a new headquarters that will offer more than just meals

Ground was broken Tuesday on a new state-of-the-art headquarters for Feeding Tampa Bay, one of the largest charities in the United States. Thomas Mantz, the president and CEO of the non-profit organization, said his team visited nearly 30 food banks across the country, looking at what was successful or not, and what elements would work best for the new $60 million facility.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy