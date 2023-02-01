Ground was broken Tuesday on a new state-of-the-art headquarters for Feeding Tampa Bay, one of the largest charities in the United States. Thomas Mantz, the president and CEO of the non-profit organization, said his team visited nearly 30 food banks across the country, looking at what was successful or not, and what elements would work best for the new $60 million facility.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO