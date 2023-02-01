Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
SourceScrub’s Similar Companies Feature Helps Dealmakers Streamline Acquisition Target Identification
SourceScrub, the premier deal-sourcing platform, has introduced Similar Companies, a feature that creates accurate, prioritized lists of look-alike companies to help dealmakers identify acquisition targets with more speed and accuracy. Dealmakers often start their search for investment targets with a perfect candidate in mind. Similar Companies uses human-in-the-loop machine learning...
salestechstar.com
Granify Announces Rapid Personalization for Retailers
After driving over $680 million in additional revenue for retailers in 2022, Granify is removing the burden of requiring developer and technical resources for retailers to rapidly test ideas and personalize the shopping experience. Granify Inc., acclaimed for its innovative conversion optimization platform, has announced the launch of Granify Rapid...
salestechstar.com
KWIK Delivers An E-Commerce Platform That Facilitates Instant Loyalty And Revenue-Generating Incentive Programs For Brands And Affiliates
The simple-to-integrate app keeps transaction records, redemption information and provides critical data unobtrusively to Brand users. KwikClick, Inc., an industry-first, multi-purpose service platform and marketplace, which is free to users, utilizing KWIK’s intellectual properties to pay “waves” of commissions and other incentives to anyone willing to make a product recommendation through social media, announces enhanced patent protections critical to the development of their initial shopping-cart widget now available on any brands website.
salestechstar.com
6sense Receives Recognition for Three TrustRadius 2023 Winter Best of Awards in Account-Based Marketing
Commitment to customer success highlighted by winning all three awards in the ABM software category. 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized 6sense for three awards in the Account-Based Marketing category including the Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price, and Best Relationship. The awards highlight 6sense products that demonstrate a commitment to transparency, improvement, and user insights.
salestechstar.com
Revenue, Hiring, and Customer Adoption Growth Accelerated in 2022: Aviso Outperforms Expectations to Complete Record-Setting Year
Aviso AI, the only AI-guided Revenue Operating System recognized for its single pane of glass platform, announced it outperformed expectations with a record-setting fiscal year. In FY23, the company grew revenue year-over-year by 200%, employee hiring by 175%, and customer adoption by 400% with more companies choosing Aviso over underperforming legacy forecasting and conversational intelligence tools. This included New Relic, a Fortune 500 telecommunications leader, and the category leading workflows platform, as well as expansions at Armis, DataStax, Mural, and RingCentral, further demonstrating why more businesses are retiring other sales apps and moving to the Aviso platform. Aviso also added to its global leadership team with the appointment of Kevin Cheng as Senior VP of Marketing and Kasturi Das Talukdar as Global Head of Sales Development.
salestechstar.com
Sync2sell Launches New Marketplace Integrations for Lightspeed Users
Sync2Sell.com expands its offerings by now enabling Lightspeed Retail and Lightspeed Omnichannel users the ability to sync their shops to Facebook and Instagram. Users can control marketplace eCommerce business within their Point of Sale system with simplicity and ease. Industry leader Lightspeed Commerce helps entrepreneurs run both retail locations and...
salestechstar.com
Standard AI to Acquire Skip
Groundbreaking new offering will combine self-checkout with autonomous retail for the first time ever, giving retailers immediate relief from labor and inflation challenges—and a hyper-accelerated path to an autonomous future. Standard AI, the world leader in Retail AI, announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire leading self-checkout...
salestechstar.com
TradeBeyond Underscores Commitment to Supply Chain Responsibility with New WRAP Integration
TradeBeyond, retail’s leading provider of global supply chain management solutions, has launched its new integration with Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) that incorporates the organization’s social sustainability certification data directly into TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise platform. An independent nonprofit, WRAP runs the world’s largest social compliance certification program focused...
salestechstar.com
Life Science Connect Drives 5x Revenue Growth with ON24
With 95% more efficiency, Life Science Connect scales their webinar program by 4X through ON24. Life Science Connect, a media publishing and marketing and sales enablement company, scaled their webinar program output by 4X and improved their efficiency by 95%, resulting in 5X revenue growth. ON24, a leading digital engagement platform that helps sales and marketing teams create engaging experiences, generate data-driven insights and drive pipeline and revenue growth.
salestechstar.com
Pyramid Analytics Expands Germany Team With Appointment of Martin McDonald as New VP for the DACH Region
McDonald will grow Pyramid Analytics’ DACH partner network and spearhead the in-region SAP strategy. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering business analytics and decision intelligence provider, has appointed Martin McDonald as Vice President DACH. McDonald has held various management positions in global technology companies looking to enter the German (DACH) market, including FredHopper and CoreMetrics. He most recently was VP DACHEE, Southern Europe at customer data specialist Tealium.
salestechstar.com
How HoduSoft Helps CPaaS Companies In United States To Bring Innovative UC products
HoduSoft helps US CPaaS companies innovate UC products by providing support and solutions, driving success in the rapidly growing market. HoduSoft, one of the leading names in the global unified communications software market, is carving a name for itself in the United States by partnering with CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) companies such as Signalmash.
salestechstar.com
GEP’S Subhash Makhija Tapped for the Prestigious CNBC CEO Council
Subhash Makhija leads NJ-based global procurement and supply chain powerhouse GEP. Expected to bring deep understanding of supply chain risk and resilience, sustainability and digital transformation to preeminent leadership group. GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that its...
salestechstar.com
Fetcher Names David Sidlar as Head of Operations
Fetcher, the leading full-service sourcing automation platform, recently announced that David Sidlar will lead the company’s Operations team. Sidlar brings to Fetcher extensive experience in talent operations, including previous leadership roles at Kelly Services, Allegis Group, and nextSource. He stepped into his new role in October and is responsible for leading the organization’s operational strategy and overseeing the day-to-day success of Fetcher’s sourcing and QA teams.
salestechstar.com
How BNPL is Enhancing the Online Shopping Experience
When a buyer made a decision to buy something in the previous century, they had two alternatives for utilizing a credit card to pay for the item. The second choice was to use a layaway plan, which allowed the customer to reserve the item in-store and pay for it over time. Once the full payment was received, the person could receive the product.
salestechstar.com
PAR Technology’s Punchh Announces Seven Winners of Annual Customer Loyalty Awards
Digital customer loyalty and engagement platform’s fourth-annual customer awards highlights innovation, channel strategies, retention rate leaders and more. ParTech, Inc.’s (PAR) – a global restaurant technology company providing a unified commerce experience for enterprise restaurants – announced today that its leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh, recently presented its fourth-annual Customer Awards. This recognition spotlights seven clients who excel at using the Punchh platform for customized loyalty program management, omnichannel engagement, digital campaigns, personalized offers and more.
salestechstar.com
QAD Launches New Brand to Embody its Adaptive Enterprise Vision and Growth Journey
New visual brand unifies QAD’s growing product suite and signifies its position in the SaaS market. QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has launched a new visual brand. A brand is more than just a logo. It is the identifying...
salestechstar.com
Zomentum Announces the Top Influential Partners of 2022
Partners are leading the way in growth and innovation. The partners are chosen based on 2022 revenue growth and close rates. Zomentum, a leading provider of sales and billing automation solutions, is proud to announce the Top Influential Partners of 2022. These are a select group of partners across North America and Europe who have successfully transformed their businesses from service-based organizations to growth engines. The partners were chosen based on various criteria, including revenue growth, sales and marketing mastery, close rates, financial success, and operational efficiency.
salestechstar.com
Sonatype Launches Industry’s First ‘Run Anywhere’ Platform for Software Supply Chain Management
The addition of cloud to on-premises and fully disconnected deployment options make it the most versatile software composition analysis and application security testing solution available. Sonatype, the pioneer of software supply chain management, has made it easier than ever for developer and security teams to unite and build innovative software...
salestechstar.com
Atlas AI Announces Inclusive Growth Platform Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace
Atlas AI, a leading provider of AI-powered decision-making solutions, is proud to announce its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. This new offering provides organizations with easy access to Atlas AI’s powerful AI predictive analytics platform, which can help organizations decide where to invest in sales and infrastructure growth in historically underserved regions around the world.
salestechstar.com
SalesRiver Raises $3.95 Million in Series A Financing to Accelerate Growth of Its First-In-Kind Sales Enablement Platform
SalesRiver, an enterprise sales enablement platform for distributed sales teams, announced that it has secured a $3.95mm Series A investment led by Mucker Capital. SalesRiver is a sales enablement platform serving enterprises spanning a broad portfolio of industries including all forms of insurance, mortgage, financial services, real estate, and home services. This first-of-its-kind platform expands organizational capabilities in four areas of the sales process: customer acquisition, lead and call routing, performance insights, and sales team management. Most noteworthy are SalesRiver’s intelligent lead and call routing based on flexible criteria, granular sales performance visibility within team hierarchies, and management of funding allocations throughout those hierarchies to improve marketing ROI at scale. All of this functionality is housed within a private-labeled platform branded uniquely to each customer.
Comments / 0