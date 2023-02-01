Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Related
pasadenanow.com
Jet Propulsion Laboratory Historian Named Fellow by American Association for Advancement of Science
NASA historian Erik Conway of Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena was among four individuals with NASA affiliations named as fellows by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Election as a fellow by the AAAS Council recognizes members whose contributions to the advancement of science and its applications...
pasadenanow.com
Artists and Craftsmen Lecture Series Part 2 of 2: Art & Artists of Pasadena
Exhibition curator and art historian Julia Long continues her illustrated two-part lecture series on “Art and Artists of Pasadena” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., hosted by the Pasadena Museum of History. From its early days, many artists moved to Pasadena, motivated by its quality of light and...
outlooknewspapers.com
Five Acres Chooses Actor Jaeger as Gala Emcee
First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Five Acres, an Altadena-based children’s foster care agency, has announced that actor Sam Jaeger will serve as the emcee of this year’s annual gala slated for May 20, “The House of Five Acres,” inspired by the year the agency was founded in 1888 during the Victorian era.
yovenice.com
Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes
Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million. More tech moguls have moved into Venice’s prime neighborhood, with purchases that were transacted in 2022 as reported by The Dirt.com. It was the rich tech entrepreneurs who started the latest wave of gentrification in Venice, a city at odds with itself over the issue of the unhoused residents who stay on its streets.
Blu Jam Xpress to Open Two LA Locations
The lauded European-inspired cafe’s quick-service offshoot will come to Santa Monica and Culver City
Loss of Power on Metro Red Line Plunges Passengers into Darkness
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: An eastbound Metro Red Line subway train had just departed from the Hollywood/Highland station when it lost power with several dozen passengers aboard early Saturday morning, Feb. 4, just after midnight. The train was due next at the Hollywood/Western station, but stopped due to power loss...
Brandon Tsay wants to use his celebrity to help heal his community
The 26-year-old, who wrested the gun from a shooter who killed 11 people, has been hailed as a hero. Now, he's using his platform to redirect the overwhelming support to Asian American communities.
pasadenanow.com
Teaching Creativity to the Waverly’s Preschool Class
The Waverly Preschool class is learning about community and homes. They are working collaboratively to design their houses. Check out their masterpieces! The preschool years can be a very creative time. Teaching them creative activities helps them develop their imagination and build confidence as well as communicate their thoughts, experiences or ideas.
travelweekly.com
Carnival to sail Long Beach-Tokyo cruise in 2024
Carnival Cruise Line will offer four new long itineraries in 2024, including transpacific voyages for the first time between Long Beach, Calif., and Tokyo. Carnival will also sail between Sydney and Singapore in 2024. The itineraries mark a few firsts for Carnival. The 4,008-guest Carnival Panorama will be the first...
pasadenanow.com
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey thinks it's 'important' to depict LGBTQ love in a post-apocalyptic world: 'It's not like all the gay people got blown up'
"The Last of Us" episode three featured an expansion of an LGBTQ storyline from the game, starring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett.
coloradoboulevard.net
He Runs the Oldest Business in Sierra Madre
Paul Monsour is the pharmacist and owner of Best Buy Drugs, located at 29 N. Baldwin Avenue. He is proud to say that this has been so for 25 years. Since 1910, the pharmacy has remained in the same spot. Although the pharmacy has changed names and owners a few times, the business has remained as the neighborhood pharmacy for 121 years; it is the oldest business in Sierra Madre.
pasadenanow.com
Blair Annual Fund Presents its First Spring Jubilee
You are cordially invited to Blair’s First ever Spring Jubilee on Saturday March 11, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center. This delightful event will include dinner, cocktails, live music, and a silent and live auction, all to help raise much needed funds for its amazing school. If you can’t make it (or even if you can), consider sponsoring a teacher’s ticket so they can take part in the festivities.
pasadenanow.com
Fuller Seminary’s David C. Wang Receives $260,000 Grant for Research on Spirituality and Culture
Fuller Seminary in Pasadena has received a $260,000 grant from Templeton Religious Trust to fund research by David C. Wang, the Cliff and Joyce Penner Chair for the Formation of Emotionally Healthy Leaders, on spirituality and culture. The grant will fund a broad-based global and ecumenical study of spiritual formation and leadership.
Hollywood: 11 Things You May Not Know About The Neighborhood’s History
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A.’s past and present a little more, all the while celebrating how each and every square inch helps make our fine city the best in the world. Today we’re taking a look at Hollywood.
Handel’s Ice Cream Coming to The Elinor
The homemade ice cream house will open another location at a brand new contemporary mid-rise community in Hollywood
California Fish Grill Will Come to The Elinor
The new luxury apartment complex will open yet another delicious concept within its community
LA Councilwoman Yaroslavsky wants city to buy 260-acre Bel-Air parcel
City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called Friday for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel–Air neighborhood, according to a motion. The canyon, also called Hoag Canyon, is one of the “largest and last remaining undeveloped parcels” and currently is up for auction.
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena Middle School Vocal Assembly Features “m-pact” Musicians
Los Angeles-based music group “m-pact” kicked off the month of February with a live performance during an all-school, vocal assembly at South Pasadena Middle School (SPMS). The six-person group performed original arrangements of songs Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing (Stevie Wonder), Favorite Things (Sound of Music), and...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Black History Parade Back After Two-Year Absence; Sportscaster Jim Hill is Celebrity Grand Marshal
Pasadena’s Black History Parade, one of Southern California’s largest and longest-running Black history parades, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Fair Oaks Ave. and Figueroa Drive, and ending at Robinson Park, at 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. This is the first time...
Comments / 0