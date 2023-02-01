ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Five Acres Chooses Actor Jaeger as Gala Emcee

First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Five Acres, an Altadena-based children’s foster care agency, has announced that actor Sam Jaeger will serve as the emcee of this year’s annual gala slated for May 20, “The House of Five Acres,” inspired by the year the agency was founded in 1888 during the Victorian era.
PASADENA, CA
Billionaire Tech Duo Spends Nearly $10 Million on Two Side-by-Side Venice Homes

Tech entrepreneurs Zach Perret and Afton Vechery buy side-by-side homes in Venice for nearly $10 million. More tech moguls have moved into Venice’s prime neighborhood, with purchases that were transacted in 2022 as reported by The Dirt.com. It was the rich tech entrepreneurs who started the latest wave of gentrification in Venice, a city at odds with itself over the issue of the unhoused residents who stay on its streets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Teaching Creativity to the Waverly’s Preschool Class

The Waverly Preschool class is learning about community and homes. They are working collaboratively to design their houses. Check out their masterpieces! The preschool years can be a very creative time. Teaching them creative activities helps them develop their imagination and build confidence as well as communicate their thoughts, experiences or ideas.
PASADENA, CA
Carnival to sail Long Beach-Tokyo cruise in 2024

Carnival Cruise Line will offer four new long itineraries in 2024, including transpacific voyages for the first time between Long Beach, Calif., and Tokyo. Carnival will also sail between Sydney and Singapore in 2024. The itineraries mark a few firsts for Carnival. The 4,008-guest Carnival Panorama will be the first...
LONG BEACH, CA
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
PASADENA, CA
He Runs the Oldest Business in Sierra Madre

Paul Monsour is the pharmacist and owner of Best Buy Drugs, located at 29 N. Baldwin Avenue. He is proud to say that this has been so for 25 years. Since 1910, the pharmacy has remained in the same spot. Although the pharmacy has changed names and owners a few times, the business has remained as the neighborhood pharmacy for 121 years; it is the oldest business in Sierra Madre.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
Blair Annual Fund Presents its First Spring Jubilee

You are cordially invited to Blair’s First ever Spring Jubilee on Saturday March 11, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center. This delightful event will include dinner, cocktails, live music, and a silent and live auction, all to help raise much needed funds for its amazing school. If you can’t make it (or even if you can), consider sponsoring a teacher’s ticket so they can take part in the festivities.
PASADENA, CA
Hollywood: 11 Things You May Not Know About The Neighborhood’s History

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A.’s past and present a little more, all the while celebrating how each and every square inch helps make our fine city the best in the world. Today we’re taking a look at Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Pasadena Middle School Vocal Assembly Features “m-pact” Musicians

Los Angeles-based music group “m-pact” kicked off the month of February with a live performance during an all-school, vocal assembly at South Pasadena Middle School (SPMS). The six-person group performed original arrangements of songs Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing (Stevie Wonder), Favorite Things (Sound of Music), and...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

