VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Around 120 local high schoolers interested in entering the healthcare field had the chance to put their skills to the test Friday. Ivy Tech Terre Haute in partnership with West Central Area Health Education Center put on a mock healthcare competition. The competition was to prepare the students for a statewide competition in April. It had seven different events ranging from a written exam to performing different healthcare skills.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO