Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb will not seek re-election
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb gathered friends, media, and city officials together Friday for what was said to be a special announcement. During the gathering, the mayor explained that he had come to the decision not to run for re-election for his 4th-term. Lamb said in...
‘We need to invest in people’ Gov. Holcomb visits Linton
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker at a Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday. Gov. Holcomb spoke on various topics on the minds of Hoosiers during his remarks to the crowd and to the media. He answered numerous questions regarding the topic...
100+ students compete in Ivy Tech healthcare competition
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Around 120 local high schoolers interested in entering the healthcare field had the chance to put their skills to the test Friday. Ivy Tech Terre Haute in partnership with West Central Area Health Education Center put on a mock healthcare competition. The competition was to prepare the students for a statewide competition in April. It had seven different events ranging from a written exam to performing different healthcare skills.
US 41 semi vs SUV crash kills 2 in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive.
VCSC encourages students to Be Safe with new program
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County school students now have access to a new tool to address concerns they may have. Today the school corporation announced a resource called Be Safe. It’s a collaboration between the school corporation and local law enforcement agencies. Be Safe allows students...
Family displaced after apartment fire on 19th street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A family has been displaced after an apartment fire in Greenwood Manor. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said the call came in at 3:14 p.m. of a multi-occupancy fire in the 2000 block of S. 19th Street at the Greenwood Manor apartments.
Duke Energy customers could start seeing a cheaper bill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy customers could start to see a relief in electric bills after months of rate increases. According to Angeline Protogere, a spokesperson with Duke Energy, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a 5.5% rate decrease for January-March. She said Duke Energy applied for...
Semi-truck fire on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Ames says the left lane of eastbound lanes on I-70 is open, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. The clean-up is expected to take about 4 hours. Original: A semi-truck hauling vegetables on I-70 near mile marker 14, caught on...
