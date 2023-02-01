Read full article on original website
First Friday in Lancaster City: 3 Events Worth Checking OutMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Stunning Ski Resorts Within Driving Distance To Lancaster, PA [Day Trips]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Food Banks and Non-Profits Accepting Donations This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
First Friday is a big deal in Lancaster City. Art galleries, studios, museums, restaurants, shops, and attractions stay open late, celebrating arts, the community, and the city itself.
WGAL
WGAL celebrates Black History Month
All throughout the month of February, WGAL and local historian Dr. Leroy Hopkins will be chronicling important moments and people from Black history. Hannah Bosley was born a slave but bought her freedom in 1841. She moved to Columbia, where she became a podiatrist and helped many poor families in her community. She was also known as a great storyteller.
Ephraim Slaughter: A journey of overcoming challenges | Black History Keystones
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ephraim Slaughter, the last surviving Civil War veteran in Dauphin County, was more than just a war hero. He's also a man deeply rooted within the Harrisburg community. Slaughter was born into slavery in 1846 in North Carolina to the H.D. Slaughter family. He escaped at...
Hiring event held in York County, upcoming dates announced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As companies around the area continue to grow, so does the need for more workers. On Thursday, PeoplesBank Park hosted an indoor hiring fair. It's the latest collaboration between the York County Economic Alliance and the York Revolution. More than 30 companies looking to meet...
Harrisburg boutique owner shares her passion for thrifting and how she uses it to empower women
There’s a popular phrase, “Dress for Success”, and a Harrisburg business owner is taking that charge into her own hands to make a difference in the lives of women in Central Pennsylvania. Janica Wright, owner of Jay’s Boutique, is using her passion for thrifting to provide a...
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
phillyvoice.com
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
WGAL
9-year-old boy graduates from Harrisburg-based high school
High school graduation is always a special time in a student's life. But for a Bucks County boy, his graduation is making history – he's just 9 years old. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which is based in Harrisburg. "They didn't bog me down....
abc27.com
Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
abc27.com
Lamont Jones announces Harrisburg City Council candidacy
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg native Lamont Jones has announced his intentions to run for Harrisburg City Council in 2023. According to his campaign, Jones is the former Vice President of Operations for Breaking the EChainz Inc. and currently serves as Civic Engagement Manager for 1 Vote Counts. He...
WGAL
School District of Lancaster names three finalists to become superintendent
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheSchool District of Lancaster has named three finalists to become the next superintendent. Matt Przywara has been serving as the interim superintendent this year. Stephanie Jones is the Chief Officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services with Chicago Public Schools. Rocky Torres...
tourcounsel.com
Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
Harrisburg shelters work to help people experiencing homelessness during cold
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Shelters in Harrisburg are working to help people experiencing homelessness during this fridge weather. Cots in what started out as an empty room at Christian Churches United will be a lifeline for many this weekend."We do expect that our shelters will be right at capacity this evening with the cold weather," said Darrel Reinford, the executive director of Christian Churches United. And if it is, there is a backup plan."Bethesda Mission on these really cold nights puts out what they call their green flag," Reinford said."It signifies when the weather is considered hazardous, the green flag says you can come in here to get shelter," said Dan Koch, assistant director of Bethesda Mission Men's Shelter."Tonight for dinner, we're having fish, potatoes and salad," he added.Something good, beyond just getting out of the cold, windy weather. And there are longer-term benefits too. "They can come in for shelter, come in out of the elements for safety," Koch said. "But we want them to focus on getting help in areas that help contribute to their homelessness. It could be drug and alcohol issues."
WGAL
SERT Team serves warrant at home in Lancaster County
SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A SERT team served a warrant Friday morning at a home in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 6 a.m. at a house on James Street and South Avenue in Landisville, which is in East Hempfield Township. There were numerous officers at the scene, including two...
WGAL
Teen wanted in connection with shooting arrested in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teenager wanted in connection with a shooting was arrested this morning in Lancaster County. Jose Ramos, 17, was taken into custody in a coordinated effort with East Hempfield Township Police, Lancaster County SERT and Lancaster City Police, according to a statement from Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.
iheart.com
Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster
Actress from Pennsylvania Charged with Shoplifting in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- An actress on HBO's "Euphoria" is charged with stealing a 28-dollar blouse from a store in downtown Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Police say surveillance footage shows Elise Jones taking a Moda-brand blouse from a dressing room at the "Jenny and the Clowder" shop in December. Jones also goes by the name "Chloe Cherry" and is listed that way in the show's credits. An employee told police the woman paid for other items using a credit card. Jones admitted to taking the blouse and returned it to an officer, according to the complaint but her agent says there was simply a misunderstanding with the charge. The 27-year-old is charged with a single count of retail theft, a misdemeanor. Jones is reportedly scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 1st.
local21news.com
Beyoncé to perform twice in PA as part of "Renaissance World Tour"
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Beyoncé has announced an international tour that will see her visit the Commonwealth not once, but twice. The 28-time Grammy winner will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia July 12 and at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Aug. 8. A presale exclusively for...
local21news.com
Lancaster County residents raise concerns over the building of a new prison
A new prison is coming to Lancaster County. A public forum was held Wednesday evening and opened the floor up to comments and concerns from residents pertaining to the new prison. The lot of land for the new prison has already been purchased and is south of Lancaster City in...
Pet groomer to open shop in Harrisburg
A business offering dog and cat grooming services and related retail pet care items will open by the end of February in downtown Harrisburg. Unleashed Grooming Company will open for business at 3 N. Third St. in The Shops at Strawberry Square. “Adding a pet groomer to the services that...
Chick-fil-A ‘doing a bang up business,’ accelerates expansion into central Pa.
At least four Chick-fil-As are under development in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.
