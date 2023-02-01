Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two arrested for burglary, catalytic converter theft in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested after police say they were caught stealing from a business, including a catalytic converter. According to the Terre Haute Police, 26-year-old Ethan Delaney and 22-year-old Christopher Miller, both of Terre Haute, were arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd...
Metro Diner opens in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to Terre Haute will now have yet another dining option to choose from. That’s because Monday, the Metro Diner officially opened for business. The new location has approximately 120 seats throughout it’s 4,000-square-foot building located on US 41 near the Haute City Center.
Sycamore Pain & Wellness offers primary care services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health is adding the services of a primary care clinic to the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location. The new addition will contribute to the current services offered which include bone health and wellness, pain management, behavioral health, and weight management. “Since we established...
Staff and volunteers recognized at Vigo County Casa Awards dinner
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Monday night Vigo County Casa celebrated its staff and volunteers. The awards dinner was at the Vigo County Public Library. Awards were given along with dinner and presentations. Mary Knox was awarded Volunteer of the Year and Diana Fagg was awarded Staff Member of the Year.
