TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to Terre Haute will now have yet another dining option to choose from. That’s because Monday, the Metro Diner officially opened for business. The new location has approximately 120 seats throughout it’s 4,000-square-foot building located on US 41 near the Haute City Center.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO