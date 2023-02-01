WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansa. Just before 6p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue on an opioid overdose. As officers and EMS arrived at the home, they observed a man fleeing on a bicycle. A description of that individual was broadcast to other officers in the region.

