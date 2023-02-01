Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Westword
The First Annual Mile High Asian Food Week Celebrates the AAPI Dining Scene
“In the past few years, [the] AAPI — Asian American Pacific Islander — food and beverage scene has really been growing,” says Joanne Liu, who’s spearheading the first annual Mile High Asian Food Week. From February 22 to 26, twenty-plus vendors across metro Denver will offer special menu items and discounts.
Westword
Native Roots Talks Colorado's Cannabis Market, Buyouts and Future Prospects
Colorado's cannabis industry has seen a wave of new owners over the past two years, with the majority of dispensary chains now owned by out-of-state corporations or publicly traded companies. Native Roots remains one of the largest Colorado cannabis brands that hasn't abandoned its Rocky Mountain ties. Record-low cannabis prices...
Westword
Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend
Get down and dirty this weekend! The Dirty South is ending its run at MCA Denver with a closing bash tonight; tomorrow, you can watch championship curling teams start to clean up the competition. Along the way, there are new theater and exhibit openings, as well as a lot of music in Longmont and a run of The Holly at the Sie FilmCenter.
Westword
Golden Goes to the Dogs: About 3,000 Golden Retrievers Gather for Annual Event
Not every dog gets to have his day, but on February 4, about 3,000 golden retrievers — along with a few golden wannabes (we're looking at you, Bernese mountain dogs) — got theirs at the third Goldens in Golden, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in this small, charm-filled city in Colorado's foothills.
Westword
Denver '90s Punk-Rock Band King Rat Plays the Crypt
Luke Schmaltz may have found the Fountain of Youth, and it’s not in south Florida. As the longtime lead singer and axman of Denver punk outfit King Rat, Schmaltz credits stomping around stages and shouting with keeping him young after nearly thirty years. That’s a long time to do anything, let alone front a rough and rowdy rock band. But he rejects any suggestion that he’s an “elder statesman” in the scene at this point.
Westword
It's Groundhog Day in Denver!
Check the alarm clock, Denver: It’s 6 a.m., and Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” is playing on the radio to wake you up from slumber…again. Time to face the day and all the not-so-comedic details of daily Denver life that just never seem to change. Like Bill Murray’s character in the movie Groundhog Day, there are just some things we’ll keep suffering through until we learn our damn lesson and stop repeating them.
Westword
DPD Reassigns Marijuana Crime Unit to New Fentanyl Investigation Team
The Denver Police Department has launched a new fentanyl investigation unit after reassigning resources from illegal marijuana cultivation and crime enforcement. According to the Office of the Medical Examiner, there were over 215 overdose deaths connected to fentanyl in Denver last year, while DPD data shows that local fentanyl seizures increased from 2,308 grams in 2019 to 59,697 grams in 2022.
Westword
BETC Founders Take a Bow in Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt 2B
After seventeen years leading the Butterfly Effect Theater of Colorado (formerly the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company), BETC founders Rebecca Remaly and Stephen Weitz are collaborating on their last production with the company, Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt 2B, which opens on February 2. Although the pair will still be...
Westword
City Reaches Agreement with Hip-Hop Club Roo-Bar
Roo-Bar Lounge and the City of Denver have reached a settlement agreement that will result in the demise of hip-hop club Roo-Bar as it currently exists. In November 2022, the Denver Department of Excise & Licenses sent registered Roo-Bar owners Jugurta Tighrine and Danny Safieddine an order to show cause, notifying them that they would need to respond to allegations that the venue allowed disorderly conduct and had unlicensed security guards on the scene.
Westword
Olympic Curlers at the Coliseum: Do You Have the Stones to Cheer on USA Curling?
The Denver Coliseum has traded cow patties and lassos for hog lines and ice to host the USA Curling Men’s and Women’s National Championships from February 5 to 11. “The Stock Show ended on Sunday, they cleaned up, and we were starting already on Friday and Saturday to do a really quick turnaround,” says Aaron Kaylor, director of events for USA Curling.
Westword
First Look: All-Day Cafe Little Finch Opens on the 16th Street Mall
For more info: Visit oliveandfinch.com/little-finch. What we saw: Even after the lunch rush, the display cases at Little Finch were packed with tempting options. This new all-day cafe, which debuted on January 30, is the sister concept to Olive & Finch, the fast-casual eatery launched by chef Mary Nguyen in 2013 that now has locations in Uptown and Cherry Creek.
Westword
New Mayoral Administration Could Bring Massive Leadership Turnover to Denver
Mayor Michael Hancock's administration currently has 52 appointees, ranging from those who lead city departments to mayoral office staffers who report directly to him. But with a new mayor starting in July, the City of Denver could see a massive leadership turnover as the next administration gets settled. "I don't...
Westword
BookBar Shutters, and Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week
This week saw the closure of some longtime staples, including BookBar, a hybrid book store and wine bar that closed after a decade on Tennyson Street. Owner Nicole Sullivan was transparent about how difficult it's been for the business to turn a profit through the pandemic; the final hurdle was this year's increase in minimum wage.
Comments / 0