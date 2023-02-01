ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Westword

The First Annual Mile High Asian Food Week Celebrates the AAPI Dining Scene

“In the past few years, [the] AAPI — Asian American Pacific Islander — food and beverage scene has really been growing,” says Joanne Liu, who’s spearheading the first annual Mile High Asian Food Week. From February 22 to 26, twenty-plus vendors across metro Denver will offer special menu items and discounts.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Native Roots Talks Colorado's Cannabis Market, Buyouts and Future Prospects

Colorado's cannabis industry has seen a wave of new owners over the past two years, with the majority of dispensary chains now owned by out-of-state corporations or publicly traded companies. Native Roots remains one of the largest Colorado cannabis brands that hasn't abandoned its Rocky Mountain ties. Record-low cannabis prices...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Get down and dirty this weekend! The Dirty South is ending its run at MCA Denver with a closing bash tonight; tomorrow, you can watch championship curling teams start to clean up the competition. Along the way, there are new theater and exhibit openings, as well as a lot of music in Longmont and a run of The Holly at the Sie FilmCenter.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver '90s Punk-Rock Band King Rat Plays the Crypt

Luke Schmaltz may have found the Fountain of Youth, and it’s not in south Florida. As the longtime lead singer and axman of Denver punk outfit King Rat, Schmaltz credits stomping around stages and shouting with keeping him young after nearly thirty years. That’s a long time to do anything, let alone front a rough and rowdy rock band. But he rejects any suggestion that he’s an “elder statesman” in the scene at this point.
DENVER, CO
Westword

It's Groundhog Day in Denver!

Check the alarm clock, Denver: It’s 6 a.m., and Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” is playing on the radio to wake you up from slumber…again. Time to face the day and all the not-so-comedic details of daily Denver life that just never seem to change. Like Bill Murray’s character in the movie Groundhog Day, there are just some things we’ll keep suffering through until we learn our damn lesson and stop repeating them.
DENVER, CO
Westword

DPD Reassigns Marijuana Crime Unit to New Fentanyl Investigation Team

The Denver Police Department has launched a new fentanyl investigation unit after reassigning resources from illegal marijuana cultivation and crime enforcement. According to the Office of the Medical Examiner, there were over 215 overdose deaths connected to fentanyl in Denver last year, while DPD data shows that local fentanyl seizures increased from 2,308 grams in 2019 to 59,697 grams in 2022.
DENVER, CO
Westword

BETC Founders Take a Bow in Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt 2B

After seventeen years leading the Butterfly Effect Theater of Colorado (formerly the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company), BETC founders Rebecca Remaly and Stephen Weitz are collaborating on their last production with the company, Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson, Apt 2B, which opens on February 2. Although the pair will still be...
BOULDER, CO
Westword

City Reaches Agreement with Hip-Hop Club Roo-Bar

Roo-Bar Lounge and the City of Denver have reached a settlement agreement that will result in the demise of hip-hop club Roo-Bar as it currently exists. In November 2022, the Denver Department of Excise & Licenses sent registered Roo-Bar owners Jugurta Tighrine and Danny Safieddine an order to show cause, notifying them that they would need to respond to allegations that the venue allowed disorderly conduct and had unlicensed security guards on the scene.
DENVER, CO
Westword

First Look: All-Day Cafe Little Finch Opens on the 16th Street Mall

For more info: Visit oliveandfinch.com/little-finch. What we saw: Even after the lunch rush, the display cases at Little Finch were packed with tempting options. This new all-day cafe, which debuted on January 30, is the sister concept to Olive & Finch, the fast-casual eatery launched by chef Mary Nguyen in 2013 that now has locations in Uptown and Cherry Creek.
DENVER, CO
Westword

New Mayoral Administration Could Bring Massive Leadership Turnover to Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock's administration currently has 52 appointees, ranging from those who lead city departments to mayoral office staffers who report directly to him. But with a new mayor starting in July, the City of Denver could see a massive leadership turnover as the next administration gets settled. "I don't...
DENVER, CO
Westword

BookBar Shutters, and Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

This week saw the closure of some longtime staples, including BookBar, a hybrid book store and wine bar that closed after a decade on Tennyson Street. Owner Nicole Sullivan was transparent about how difficult it's been for the business to turn a profit through the pandemic; the final hurdle was this year's increase in minimum wage.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO

