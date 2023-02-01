The City of Pasadena is hosting its first Community Compost Hub training from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at McDonald Park. “This is the first City community composting facility and it’s in District 2,” said Councilmember Felicia Williams. “This is a great alternative to placing your organic waste in the yard waste bin because the waste does not have to travel all over Southern California. It stays right here to be reincarnated as compost in our gardens. I am so proud of Public Works and the MASH team for building this facility and hope to see everyone there on Saturday to sign up and use it.”

