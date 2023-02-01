Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: A Lesson in Ethical Journalism
On Wednesday, Pasadena Now posted a story on a local candidate for state assembly. Minutes after the story was posted, the candidate called Pasadena Now and accused us of supporting her opponent and not printing “the facts.”. The candidate claimed that one paragraph in particular was incorrect. The paragraph...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Ponders Two More Pickleball Courts
The City Council of Pasadena is scheduled to make a decision on Monday regarding the construction of two temporary pickleball courts at the former Jefferson Elementary School campus. The Department of Public Works has recommended accepting the bid submitted by Golden Sun Enterprise, Inc. for the project. The project will...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Science Teacher Earns Nationwide Recognition
A science teacher from Pasadena Unified School District has received nationwide recognition for her contributions to promoting diversity in STEM education. Susana Oliu, who teaches at John Muir High School, has been named an Educator Ambassador for the nonprofit “I Am A Scientist.”. Oliu said that her grandmother inspired...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Black History Parade Back After Two-Year Absence; Sportscaster Jim Hill is Celebrity Grand Marshal
Pasadena’s Black History Parade, one of Southern California’s largest and longest-running Black history parades, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 10 a.m. at Fair Oaks Ave. and Figueroa Drive, and ending at Robinson Park, at 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. This is the first time...
pasadenanow.com
City to Consider Contract in Library Retrofit Project
The City Council on Monday will consider a $6.1 million contract for the preparation of environmental document and professional design services for the Central Library seismic retrofit. On May 3, 2021, City officials ordered its closure after engineers had found that the building would likely collapse in moderate to large...
pasadenanow.com
Local Experts Speak About State of Businesses in Pasadena, Inflation and Recession Threats
Many businesses in Pasadena, especially locally owned businesses, are still recovering from the impact of COVID pandemic. On this road to recovery, local businesses have had to face a roadblock; inflation rates over six percent in 2022. Inflation eased to 6.5%, down in December 2022 from 7.1% recorded a month...
pasadenanow.com
City Opens Up 2023 Applications for Historic Property Designation
The City of Pasadena has released the 2023 Historic Property Contract guidelines and application form, offering incentives for the preservation of historic buildings in the city. The program is aimed at promoting the rehabilitation and protection of these significant structures. Jennifer Paige, Acting Director of Planning and Community Development, said...
pasadenanow.com
City to Host Community Compost Hub Training
The City of Pasadena is hosting its first Community Compost Hub training from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at McDonald Park. “This is the first City community composting facility and it’s in District 2,” said Councilmember Felicia Williams. “This is a great alternative to placing your organic waste in the yard waste bin because the waste does not have to travel all over Southern California. It stays right here to be reincarnated as compost in our gardens. I am so proud of Public Works and the MASH team for building this facility and hope to see everyone there on Saturday to sign up and use it.”
pasadenanow.com
Preserving History: Two Adaptive Reuse Projects Underway in Pasadena
Two small-scale projects aimed at preserving historic resources in Pasadena are underway. The projects are aimed at adapting the buildings to modern times, showcasing that historic resources can be updated while maintaining their cultural significance. At 731 E. Washington Ave., a one-story L-shaped building originally built as a drive-in market...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Now Publishes ‘Pasadena Black History Month Magazine’ Filled With Original Content, Listings of Dozens of Events
Pasadena Now has published a free online web magazine about Black History Month in Pasadena which features articles, opinions, and detailed events listings. The 69-page inaugural issue is online here: www.pasadenablackhistorymonthmagazine. The magazine content creation was overseen by Pasadena Now Managing Editor André Coleman. Unlike printed magazines, web magazines...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Transit, LA Metro, Other SoCal Transit Agencies to Provide Free Rides Saturday
Pasadena Transit and Dial-A-Ride will join LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced this week. Metrolink and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will also participate in providing free fares. The agencies will celebrate the sixth...
pasadenanow.com
Blair Annual Fund Presents its First Spring Jubilee
You are cordially invited to Blair’s First ever Spring Jubilee on Saturday March 11, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Pasadena Senior Center. This delightful event will include dinner, cocktails, live music, and a silent and live auction, all to help raise much needed funds for its amazing school. If you can’t make it (or even if you can), consider sponsoring a teacher’s ticket so they can take part in the festivities.
pasadenanow.com
Fuller Seminary’s David C. Wang Receives $260,000 Grant for Research on Spirituality and Culture
Fuller Seminary in Pasadena has received a $260,000 grant from Templeton Religious Trust to fund research by David C. Wang, the Cliff and Joyce Penner Chair for the Formation of Emotionally Healthy Leaders, on spirituality and culture. The grant will fund a broad-based global and ecumenical study of spiritual formation and leadership.
pasadenanow.com
Black History Month in Pasadena Kicks Off with the Black History Breakfast
If every great day starts with good breakfast, then so should a great month!. Black History Month in Pasadena is starting off Thursday with the. The Black History Breakfast. Organized by the San Gabriel Valley Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), Phoenix Society of Pasadena Black Professional Firefighters, and Pasadena Black Municipal Employees Association (PBMEA), the event, which will be held at the Pasadena Senior Center at 85 E. Holly St., aims to recognize the accomplishments of African-Americans who shape society.
pasadenanow.com
Enrollment in After-School Programs in PUSD Schools Increases By 48 Percent
The enrollment in afterschool programs being offered at Pasadena Unified School District sites increased by 896 students, Pasadena LEARNs Director Maria Toliver reported during the School Board meeting on Thursday. “Since the inception of the [Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELO-P)] our program enrollment in afterschool programs went from 1,841 to...
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart Speech & Debate Team Participates in Peninsula High School Invitational
The Flintridge Sacred Heart Speech & Debate team competed at the Peninsula High School Invitational against teams from all over California. Tyler Frey ‘24 reached the final round in Original Prose and Poetry with her very personal essay on the perception folks have regarding students with learning disabilities. Team...
pasadenanow.com
Artists and Craftsmen Lecture Series Part 2 of 2: Art & Artists of Pasadena
Exhibition curator and art historian Julia Long continues her illustrated two-part lecture series on “Art and Artists of Pasadena” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., hosted by the Pasadena Museum of History. From its early days, many artists moved to Pasadena, motivated by its quality of light and...
pasadenanow.com
St. Philip the Apostle School Presents its 9th Annual Jog-A-Thon
Are You Ready to Run? St. Philip the Apostle School is excited to welcome back its 9th Annual Jog-A-Thon on Friday, February 10, 2023!. Jog-A-Thon is a fun and energizing fundraiser for the entire school. Students will collect pledges/sponsors, then participate in a day of jogging at St. Philip the Apostle parking lot, completing laps.
pasadenanow.com
Maranatha Speech and Debate Team Wins at SCDL Spring Varsity Tournaments
Maranatha High School’s Speech and Debate Team had a successful outing at the recent Southern California Debate League (SCDL) Spring Speech and Debate Tournaments. The team made a strong impression, showcasing their speech and debate skills and earning several accolades. In particular, senior Isabella Madrid shined at the debate tournament, earning a trophy in the Lincoln Douglas debate while maintaining an impressive undefeated record of 4-0 in the preliminary rounds. Isabella’s strong performance is a testament to her dedication to the team and her commitment to excellence.
