Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Drought Monitor mapmaker: Record January snows great but not yet enough
Much of western Nebraska’s snowpack will have to melt before its drought-busting impact becomes clearer, the author of the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map says. Thursday’s latest edition showed Lincoln County’s drought conditions remaining static for a second week after the Jan. 18 snowstorm that dropped a single-day record 13.9 inches on North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
NDOT employees rescue vehicles during winter storm
The Nebraska Department of Transportation’s District 6 office reported three motor vehicle rescues following recent significant snowfalls across western and north central Nebraska. The NDOT crews battled almost two feet of snow in the Broken Bow area and a record 13.9 inches on Jan. 18 in North Platte. After...
North Platte Telegraph
Latest local tourism grants include Nebraskaland Days, Miss Nebraska
Support for two of North Platte’s annual showcase events led Visit North Platte’s latest group of quarterly awards of Lincoln County lodging tax funds. Nebraskaland Days received $20,000 and the Miss Nebraska competition $6,200 as the city-county tourism group’s board awarded $66,050 in funds to 13 applicants at a Jan. 25 meeting.
North Platte Telegraph
Feel free to recycle your pizza boxes from now on in North Platte
Guess what: One of those Top 10 lists on just about everything says Nebraska is a Top 10 state for … recycling pizza boxes. Better yet: You’re now welcome to do likewise in North Platte. The Paper and Packaging Board, a manufacturer-supported recycling advocacy group based in McLean,...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for February 3
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Jane F. Kucera, 90, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world after…
North Platte Telegraph
Area jobs to be featured at North Platte Community College's Applied Tech Job Fair
North Platte Community College will host an Applied Technologies Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 14. The event is free to attend and open to the public. It will be in Rooms 202-204 of the W.W. Wood Building on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, in North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
One stop on an incredible journey for Miss America
Miss America Grace Stanke has an endearing smile and firm handshake, and is sharing some Wisconsin hospitality as she enjoys the kindness of people here in North Platte. “It’s been fun,” she said. She is here with Miss Wisconsin Teen Evelyn Green, Miss Nebraska Steffany Lien of Lincoln...
North Platte Telegraph
Six North Platte athletes sign letters of intent Wednesday
South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers called Kolten Tilford before the school announced Rogers as the next head coach to let Tilford know that the role for the North Platte senior wasn’t going to change. In fact, Tilford may have an opportunity to make an impact sooner than...
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health sets 2023 schedule for new parent classes
Great Plains Health offers new parents a number of resources to help welcome newborns into the world, including free and interactive classes that are designed to build parents’ skills and knowledge. The schedule is set for monthly breastfeeding 101 and prepared childbirth classes in 2023. “Parents tell us that...
North Platte Telegraph
Alex Gurciullo receives second liver transplant
Alex Gurciullo looked death in the eye and, despite a nearly yearlong battle, has managed to overcome through a second liver transplant. In speaking about her own health issues, Gurciullo brings organ donation to the forefront. She wants to get across the importance for people to think about signing organ donor cards. So many people need organs, she said, and it is a difficult process to find a match.
North Platte Telegraph
Wallace basketball sweeps Sutherland
SUTHERLAND — Trey Robertson led all players with 22 points as the Wallace boys basketball team defeated Sutherland 53-35 on Thursday in Sutherland. Kyler Flaming followed with 11 points for Wallace, while Riley Strawder added 10. Harmon Johnsen led Sutherland with 18 points, and JT Lantis scored 10. “I...
Comments / 0