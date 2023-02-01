Alex Gurciullo looked death in the eye and, despite a nearly yearlong battle, has managed to overcome through a second liver transplant. In speaking about her own health issues, Gurciullo brings organ donation to the forefront. She wants to get across the importance for people to think about signing organ donor cards. So many people need organs, she said, and it is a difficult process to find a match.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO