Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersMaryland State
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
talbotspy.org
Shore Lit Notes and Musings by Kerry Folan
Next week, for our first event of the spring season, Jung Yun will be in town to discuss her fantastic novel O Beautiful. I couldn’t be looking forward to this book talk more. This was one of my favorite reads of 2022 for a couple reasons, including the protagonist,...
talbotspy.org
Next Up in the MSO’s Ensemble Series: Piano Quintet
The next concert in the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s new Ensemble Series will be held on Saturday, February 11 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and on Sunday, February 12at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland. The Ensemble Series concerts feature chamber music and jazz performed by members of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and special guest artists.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Empty Bowls Holding Event February 25
Talbot County Empty Bowls will be hosting a community dinner on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton. Participants in the Empty Bowls fundraiser are provided with a meal of soup donated by local chefs in bowls created by members of the community. Proceeds are used to help address food insecurity in Talbot County. Tickets are $30 per person and dinner guests choose a bowl and dine from a selection of donated soups (including vegetarian options) from local restaurants. Tickets can be purchased at www.facebook.com/TalbotCountyEmptyBowls.
WBOC
PEP Program To Start In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge. Every Tuesday for 2 hours parents will discover strategies to support their child's mental health, learn new topics on supporting their child, and discuss with other parents to share ideas.
talbotspy.org
Dr. Joyce Cummings Hogan Memorial Scholarship
The Friends of St. John’s Chapel have created a scholarship in memory of Dr. Joyce Cummings Hogan and her belief in the equal opportunity for all to better themselves through education. This scholarship award will cover the full-tuition for a freshmen student attending Towson University or the University of Maryland College Park Campus.
talbotspy.org
Registration Open for the 2023 Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit
Registration is open for middle and high school students to attend the Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 9am–3:30pm. Hosted at Washington College in Chestertown, the Summit is a free event created to inspire and empower youth in taking local environmental action. The...
talbotspy.org
The Changing Chesapeake set to open at CBMM on March 1
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s exhibition, The Changing Chesapeake, will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1 in the Steamboat Building gallery. Artists were asked to reflect on how climate change and the impact of humans on the environment shapes their Chesapeake community, how the way they identify with and are inspired by the Chesapeake has evolved, what they would want someone 100 years from now to know about life and community traditions in the Chesapeake, and their vision for the future of life in the region.
talbotspy.org
St. Michaels Community Center Names Culinary & Hospitality Advisory Team
The St. Michaels Community Center’s current renovations are about more than just a building because the new Community Center will be home to new programs, including culinary and hospitality workforce training. A new Culinary & Hospitality Advisory Team is helping the St. Michaels Community Center plan and execute these...
talbotspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
WMDT.com
Cambridge youth curfew in full effect, police say currently no offenses
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – In Cambridge, the city’s juvenile curfew has officially gone into effect. Cambridge Police Department say as of now they’ve had no violations. In January, the city council adopted the temporary curfew for those 16 years of age and younger. The curfew is from 10...
talbotspy.org
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Time to Make a Deposit at the Bank
The Easton National Bank building on the corner of Washington and Goldsborough Streets in Easton, Maryland was built in 1894. It is now Bank of America. In 1901 Easton National Bank erected a new Easton Post Office in the part of the Bank building that is presently Talbot Oriental Rugs. It cost the Bank $4000 to build it out and they rented it to the U. S. postal department for $800 a year. This Talbot Historical Society found in collection Norman Harrington Collection image is a view from 1915 and 1920. The facts and photo are featured in the “ Easton Album” by Norman Harrington 1986.
The Dispatch
Burbage Donation To Fund Cancer Care Center Equipment
BERLIN — John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to health care in the community with another donation recently for equipment at the cancer care center named after him. A former member of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees and chairman from 2011 to 2014,...
Vandals target historic church in Port Deposit
For the second time in recent months, vandals have targeted a vacant historic church in Port Deposit smashing stained glass windows worth tens of thousands of dollars.
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week
Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cecil County, MD
Cecil County is located in the northeastern corner of Maryland. It borders the states of Pennsylvania to the north and Delaware to the east. It was named after Cecil Calvert, 2nd Baron Baltimore, the first Proprietor of the Province of Maryland. The region has been an important trading center since...
etxview.com
Watermen form Shore-wide caucus
EASTON — With the appointment of a well-known environmental leader to the top natural resources position in Annapolis, Eastern Shore watermen decided it’s time to gear up to defend their livelihoods. About 50 commercial fishermen, along with a handful of local lawmakers, formed the nucleus of the new...
americanfarmpublications.com
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-105 RIVER BEND DR-DAGSBORO
105 River Bend Drive, Dagsboro, DE 19939 - This is a four bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home on a double lot with a marina and your own deeded boat slip. Laminate flooring throughout (except staircase), granite kitchen counters, double oven, pantry closet, in-law suite with kitchenette, wall mounted TV and gas fireplace on the first floor. Rinni tankless water heater. Family room on first floor also has a gas fireplace and wall mounted TV. It has a primary bedroom and bath on the second floor, plus another full bath and two more bedrooms. It features a 3-season vinyl-tech porch with heat. The home also has four heated bidet toilet seats, and a back-up generator should you lose electric. This home sits in the middle of two lots, giving you ample yard space. At the end of the community there is a boat dock with your own deeded slip. The HOA is $200 a year, but since this is a double lot, it is $400. The marina fee is $175 a year. A new gravity septic system was installed in 2022. Has invisible yard fence.
