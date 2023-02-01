Read full article on original website
talbotspy.org
Dr. Joyce Cummings Hogan Memorial Scholarship
The Friends of St. John’s Chapel have created a scholarship in memory of Dr. Joyce Cummings Hogan and her belief in the equal opportunity for all to better themselves through education. This scholarship award will cover the full-tuition for a freshmen student attending Towson University or the University of Maryland College Park Campus.
talbotspy.org
Registration Open for the 2023 Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit
Registration is open for middle and high school students to attend the Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 9am–3:30pm. Hosted at Washington College in Chestertown, the Summit is a free event created to inspire and empower youth in taking local environmental action. The...
WBOC
PEP Program To Start In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge. Every Tuesday for 2 hours parents will discover strategies to support their child's mental health, learn new topics on supporting their child, and discuss with other parents to share ideas.
talbotspy.org
St. Michaels Community Center Names Culinary & Hospitality Advisory Team
The St. Michaels Community Center’s current renovations are about more than just a building because the new Community Center will be home to new programs, including culinary and hospitality workforce training. A new Culinary & Hospitality Advisory Team is helping the St. Michaels Community Center plan and execute these...
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small steps down
HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Howard County Public School officials announced that Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small is stepping down from her position, effective immediately. Delmont-Small is leaving the Board to be able to focus her attention on the responsibilities of a new job she recently...
talbotspy.org
Luke Whalen, MD, Named Medical Director of SRH Emergency Department at Cambridge
University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center at Cambridge has named Luke Whalen, MD, as medical director. Dr. Whalen has served UM Shore Regional Health as an emergency medicine physician since 2018. A cum laude graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St, Mary’s City, Md., Dr. Whalen earned his...
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Empty Bowls Holding Event February 25
Talbot County Empty Bowls will be hosting a community dinner on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton. Participants in the Empty Bowls fundraiser are provided with a meal of soup donated by local chefs in bowls created by members of the community. Proceeds are used to help address food insecurity in Talbot County. Tickets are $30 per person and dinner guests choose a bowl and dine from a selection of donated soups (including vegetarian options) from local restaurants. Tickets can be purchased at www.facebook.com/TalbotCountyEmptyBowls.
talbotspy.org
Next Up in the MSO’s Ensemble Series: Piano Quintet
The next concert in the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s new Ensemble Series will be held on Saturday, February 11 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and on Sunday, February 12at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland. The Ensemble Series concerts feature chamber music and jazz performed by members of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and special guest artists.
WBOC
New Salisbury Mayor Discusses Plans for City
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury's new mayor Jack Heath says he never intended on becoming mayor, but when former mayor Jake Day announced he would be leaving to work for governor Wes Moore's office, Heath said he had to step up. "Honestly never I planned on fulfilling my duties at the city...
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
Wbaltv.com
Students in need get free dental care at Anne Arundel County school
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — One woman is bringing her teeth-cleaning services straight to schools. Dental hygienist Jill Dorsey-Greene has been making school visits for more than 30 years. Her most recent stop was at Hilltop Elementary School in Glen Burnie to help students in need of dental sealants. "As...
Maryland school district educates kids on 'speciesism,’ oppression against plants, as part of BLM curriculum
A Maryland school district teaches a plan linked to Black Lives Matter that plants are oppressed and prompts students to identify "the places where they enjoy privilege."
talbotspy.org
Long-awaited and Complex Cannabis Reform Begins in Annapolis
The two lawmakers who are cosponsoring the Cannabis Reform bill in the Maryland House of Delegates and are responsible for shepherding it through the legislative straits were both opponents of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. Nevertheless, Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), chair of the Economic Matters Committee, and Del. Vanessa...
foxbaltimore.com
Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
Cape Gazette
Springboard Village open for business
The Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown opened the doors of its homeless facility Jan. 31, by accepting its first 10 residents. By the end of the week, it is expected the village will be a temporary home for 46 homeless people. In a partnership among Town of Georgetown officials...
talbotspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week
Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
WMDT.com
Cambridge youth curfew in full effect, police say currently no offenses
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – In Cambridge, the city’s juvenile curfew has officially gone into effect. Cambridge Police Department say as of now they’ve had no violations. In January, the city council adopted the temporary curfew for those 16 years of age and younger. The curfew is from 10...
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
talbotspy.org
Shore Lit Notes and Musings by Kerry Folan
Next week, for our first event of the spring season, Jung Yun will be in town to discuss her fantastic novel O Beautiful. I couldn’t be looking forward to this book talk more. This was one of my favorite reads of 2022 for a couple reasons, including the protagonist,...
