Chestertown, MD

Chestertown Mammography Patients Being Scheduled at Other UM SRH Sites Due to Equipment Replacement at Leh Women’s Center

By UM Shore Regional Health
talbotspy.org
 3 days ago
talbotspy.org

Dr. Joyce Cummings Hogan Memorial Scholarship

The Friends of St. John’s Chapel have created a scholarship in memory of Dr. Joyce Cummings Hogan and her belief in the equal opportunity for all to better themselves through education. This scholarship award will cover the full-tuition for a freshmen student attending Towson University or the University of Maryland College Park Campus.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

St. Michaels Community Center Names Culinary & Hospitality Advisory Team

The St. Michaels Community Center’s current renovations are about more than just a building because the new Community Center will be home to new programs, including culinary and hospitality workforce training. A new Culinary & Hospitality Advisory Team is helping the St. Michaels Community Center plan and execute these...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
americanfarmpublications.com

Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame

HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

BCPS Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center holds grand opening

TOWSON, MD—The new Baltimore County Public Schools’ Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center began providing services on Wednesday. The Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center is located on BCPS’ Greenwood Campus and provides employees and retirees with assistance and solutions to questions regarding benefits, retirement, leaves, certification, and payroll.
TOWSON, MD
talbotspy.org

Talbot County Empty Bowls Holding Event February 25

Talbot County Empty Bowls will be hosting a community dinner on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton. Participants in the Empty Bowls fundraiser are provided with a meal of soup donated by local chefs in bowls created by members of the community. Proceeds are used to help address food insecurity in Talbot County. Tickets are $30 per person and dinner guests choose a bowl and dine from a selection of donated soups (including vegetarian options) from local restaurants. Tickets can be purchased at www.facebook.com/TalbotCountyEmptyBowls.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

PEP Program To Start In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge. Every Tuesday for 2 hours parents will discover strategies to support their child's mental health, learn new topics on supporting their child, and discuss with other parents to share ideas.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
chestertownspy.org

New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County

A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cecil County, MD

Cecil County is located in the northeastern corner of Maryland. It borders the states of Pennsylvania to the north and Delaware to the east. It was named after Cecil Calvert, 2nd Baron Baltimore, the first Proprietor of the Province of Maryland. The region has been an important trading center since...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Next Up in the MSO’s Ensemble Series: Piano Quintet

The next concert in the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s new Ensemble Series will be held on Saturday, February 11 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and on Sunday, February 12at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland. The Ensemble Series concerts feature chamber music and jazz performed by members of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and special guest artists.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
talbotspy.org

Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Evan Crosby

10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
BALTIMORE, MD
Town Square LIVE News

New private school coming to Sussex this fall

A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced.  After sending three of ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WOLB 1010AM

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

    Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

The Changing Chesapeake set to open at CBMM on March 1

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s exhibition, The Changing Chesapeake, will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1 in the Steamboat Building gallery. Artists were asked to reflect on how climate change and the impact of humans on the environment shapes their Chesapeake community, how the way they identify with and are inspired by the Chesapeake has evolved, what they would want someone 100 years from now to know about life and community traditions in the Chesapeake, and their vision for the future of life in the region.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD

