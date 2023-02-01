Chestertown Mammography Patients Being Scheduled at Other UM SRH Sites Due to Equipment Replacement at Leh Women’s Center

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s exhibition, The Changing Chesapeake, will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1 in the Steamboat Building gallery. Artists were asked to reflect on how climate change and the impact of humans on the environment shapes their Chesapeake community, how the way they identify with and are inspired by the Chesapeake has evolved, what they would want someone 100 years from now to know about life and community traditions in the Chesapeake, and their vision for the future of life in the region.

SAINT MICHAELS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO