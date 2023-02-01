Chestertown Mammography Patients Being Scheduled at Other UM SRH Sites Due to Equipment Replacement at Leh Women’s Center

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itselfRoger MarshElkton, MD
Related
talbotspy.org
Dr. Joyce Cummings Hogan Memorial Scholarship
The Friends of St. John’s Chapel have created a scholarship in memory of Dr. Joyce Cummings Hogan and her belief in the equal opportunity for all to better themselves through education. This scholarship award will cover the full-tuition for a freshmen student attending Towson University or the University of Maryland College Park Campus.
talbotspy.org
St. Michaels Community Center Names Culinary & Hospitality Advisory Team
The St. Michaels Community Center’s current renovations are about more than just a building because the new Community Center will be home to new programs, including culinary and hospitality workforce training. A new Culinary & Hospitality Advisory Team is helping the St. Michaels Community Center plan and execute these...
americanfarmpublications.com
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
Nottingham MD
BCPS Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center holds grand opening
TOWSON, MD—The new Baltimore County Public Schools’ Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center began providing services on Wednesday. The Employee and Retiree Customer Service Center is located on BCPS’ Greenwood Campus and provides employees and retirees with assistance and solutions to questions regarding benefits, retirement, leaves, certification, and payroll.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Empty Bowls Holding Event February 25
Talbot County Empty Bowls will be hosting a community dinner on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton. Participants in the Empty Bowls fundraiser are provided with a meal of soup donated by local chefs in bowls created by members of the community. Proceeds are used to help address food insecurity in Talbot County. Tickets are $30 per person and dinner guests choose a bowl and dine from a selection of donated soups (including vegetarian options) from local restaurants. Tickets can be purchased at www.facebook.com/TalbotCountyEmptyBowls.
WBOC
PEP Program To Start In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge. Every Tuesday for 2 hours parents will discover strategies to support their child's mental health, learn new topics on supporting their child, and discuss with other parents to share ideas.
Wbaltv.com
Rescuing Maryland birds turned Anne Arundel County girl into published author
BOYDS, Md. — A young student from Anne Arundel County turned her passion for birds into a published book. Xaviana Leis is not your typical 11-year-old. "I wanted to make something that would help inspire others to learn more about birds and how to help them," she said. Xaviana's...
Wbaltv.com
Students in need get free dental care at Anne Arundel County school
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — One woman is bringing her teeth-cleaning services straight to schools. Dental hygienist Jill Dorsey-Greene has been making school visits for more than 30 years. Her most recent stop was at Hilltop Elementary School in Glen Burnie to help students in need of dental sealants. "As...
talbotspy.org
Registration Open for the 2023 Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit
Registration is open for middle and high school students to attend the Upper Shore Youth Environmental Action Summit on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 9am–3:30pm. Hosted at Washington College in Chestertown, the Summit is a free event created to inspire and empower youth in taking local environmental action. The...
chestertownspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cecil County, MD
Cecil County is located in the northeastern corner of Maryland. It borders the states of Pennsylvania to the north and Delaware to the east. It was named after Cecil Calvert, 2nd Baron Baltimore, the first Proprietor of the Province of Maryland. The region has been an important trading center since...
talbotspy.org
Next Up in the MSO’s Ensemble Series: Piano Quintet
The next concert in the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s new Ensemble Series will be held on Saturday, February 11 at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and on Sunday, February 12at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Maryland. The Ensemble Series concerts feature chamber music and jazz performed by members of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and special guest artists.
talbotspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
New private school coming to Sussex this fall
A new private school is coming to Sussex County in the fall. Dustin Yoder said he started Headwaters Acton to serve people who have a deep dissatisfaction with traditional education. He and his wife Stefanie Yoder live in Sussex County and wanted their four young children to have a different path of education than they experienced. After sending three of ... Read More
foxbaltimore.com
New study finds Aspirin is just as effective as expensive blood thinners to prevent clots
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A landmark medical study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine found that Aspirin is just as effective as expensive blood thinners in preventing life-threatening blood clots. Dr. Robert O'Toole, head of orthopedic trauma at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the study's...
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
talbotspy.org
The Changing Chesapeake set to open at CBMM on March 1
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s exhibition, The Changing Chesapeake, will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1 in the Steamboat Building gallery. Artists were asked to reflect on how climate change and the impact of humans on the environment shapes their Chesapeake community, how the way they identify with and are inspired by the Chesapeake has evolved, what they would want someone 100 years from now to know about life and community traditions in the Chesapeake, and their vision for the future of life in the region.
WJLA
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
Comments / 0