Read full article on original website
Related
TikToker charged in GoFundMe cancer scam after documenting ‘battle’
A 19-year-old Iowa woman has been charged with bilking hundreds of donors out of more than $37,000 by lying on TikTok and GoFundme about battling pancreatic cancer and having a tumor “the size of a football,” police said. Madison “Maddie” Russo was arrested on Jan. 23 on a first-degree theft charge, a felony punishable in Iowa by up to 10 years in prison, according to the Eldridge Police Department. Police said Russo faked having Stage 2 pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, “and a tumor the size of a football that wrapped around her spine.” The accused con artist documented her bogus cancer battle...
Complex
TikToker Charged With Faking Cancer Diagnosis, Allegedly Scammed GoFundMe Donors Out Of $37,000
A 19-year-old TikTok vlogger has been arrested and charged with scamming donors out of more than $37,000 by lying about having cancer. Per The New York Post, Madison “Maddie” Russo was detained by Iowa authorities on Jan. 23 and charged with first-degree theft, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the Eldridge Police Department. Russo allegedly faked having Stage 2 pancreatic cancer, as well as acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
TikToker arrested after allegedly faking a cancer diagnosis and collecting more than $37K in donations
A 19-year-old woman from Iowa, who is accused of faking a cancer diagnosis and collecting more than $37,000 in donations, was arrested on Jan. 23 for theft by means of deception, the Eldridge Police Department said.The suspect, Madison Russo, allegedly tricked more than 439 donors into believing that she had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer and "a football-sized tumor wrapped around her spine," the police's press release said. According to the police, Russo shared posts about her "cancer journey" on TikTok, set up a GoFundMe page and even gave an interview to a local newspaper, the North Scott Press....
University Of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Says He Has 'No Remorse' & 'No Emotion' In Chilling Post From Teenage Years
The University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, had a history of making disturbing comments on online forum boards. Kohberger even detailed how he felt "no emotion" in his posts, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilling discovery stemmed from words written by Kohberger, now 28, when he was a teenager; however, the suspect's detailed messages —including statements that he felt "no remorse" for actions — painted an eerie picture of what the young man was allegedly capable of from adolescence. As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberber was studying for his PhD in Criminology at the time that Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves,...
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not Homeless
A New Jersey woman who admitted to assisting her boyfriend in spreading a positive narrative about a homeless Marine veteran that brought in more than $400,000 in donations online was given a three-year jail sentence on state theft charges.
Idaho killings suspect followed 3 female victims on Instagram and 'repeatedly' messaged one, People reports
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, followed "all three of the female victims on Instagram," but they didn't follow him back, PEOPLE reported, citing an investigator familiar with the case and their own review of the now-deleted account.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Actress, 30, beaten by stranger, diagnosed with brain tumor and run over by car at hospital
There’s a reason she’s been dubbed the “unluckiest woman in the world.” As if having her jaw fractured after being punched in the face by a homeless person during an unprovoked attack wasn’t bad enough, social media star Alli McLaren’s broken jaw soon led to her being diagnosed with a brain tumor —and then getting run over by a car on her way to radiation therapy. “I’m that friend that lives that ‘can’t catch a break dramatic lifestyle,’ ” McLaren, 30, a Los Angeles transplant from Australia, said sarcastically in her viral TikTok testimonial. In the clip, which garnered over 1.6 million views,...
Family says son who died from fentanyl overdose bought drugs through Snapchat
(KTLA) — The FBI is investigating the popular social media app Snapchat and its potential role in fentanyl overdose deaths. Investigators say teenagers use the app to purchase what they believe are prescription drugs, without knowing the actual drugs they’re receiving. Authorities are working to prevent the troubling rise in deaths as teens continue connecting […]
Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly
Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
West Virginia mother allegedly stabbed her 3-month-old child to death
WESTON, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old mother was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing her 3-month-old child to death. According to a criminal complaint obtained by WBOY-TV, on Friday, Dec. 30, shortly before 8 a.m., Lewis County Sheriff's deputies responded to an apartment complex to a report of a deceased child. There, deputies reportedly found a woman inside the apartment "kneeling in front of the couch with a lifeless infant in her arms."
CBC News
899 people received care from fake nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, health authority says
Imposter Brigitte Cleroux was involved in the treatment of 899 patients during her year posing as a perioperative nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, newly filed court documents reveal. Before now, the public has remained in the dark about exactly how many people were affected by the 51-year-old's alleged fraud at...
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Michigan Doctor Fined $30M and Jailed for Close to 17 Years Over $112M Opioid Scam on Patients
A Michigan doctor is facing close to 17 years in jail for leading "one of the most egregious health care schemes in U.S. history." On Monday, Frank Patino, 68, was also ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to defraud Medicare and private insurers of more than $112 million by writing unnecessary prescriptions for opioids that left many patients addicted, reported the Associated Press.
N.Y. judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused hundreds of women
New York — A former gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday.After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman tersely shot down defense attorneys seeking to allow the ex-doctor, Robert Hadden, to remain free while awaiting an April sentencing hearing. "I'm done, and you're done," Berman was quoted by the New York Daily News as saying. Afterward, Hadden's attorneys filed papers appealing the judge's detention order. Hadden had...
blavity.com
3 Black Women With Links To The Chicago Area Were Victims Of LA Mass Shooting
Three Black women with ties to the Chicago area have been revealed as among the victims of a recent mass shooting in Los Angeles. According to the New York Post, police responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. reporting a shooting in the Beverly Crest area. The location of the...
‘Aryan Circle’ members imprisoned for trying to kill Mississippi inmate
Two people who were members of a white supremacist prison gang were sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for their role in the attempted killing of an inmate while they were incarcerated at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said. In 2017, Aaron Rentfrow, an Indiana man, is alleged to...
AOL Corp
Alabama denies parole to 90% of inmates, including 71-year-old woman in wheelchair and on dialysis
The three-member Alabama Parole Board approved parole for 409 prisoners while rejecting 3,593 others for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30. Ninety percent of prisoners in Alabama have been denied parole by the Alabama Parole Board, inmates like 71-year-old Leola Harris, who uses a wheelchair and has dialysis three times a week due to end-stage renal disease.
Comments / 2