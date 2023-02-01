Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Jake Paul reveals wager for Tommy Fury fight as he wants more than just bragging rights
Jake Paul has revealed that he’s planning on another bet with Tommy Fury for their fight, and it might involve tattoos yet again. The longstanding rivalry between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is pretty well documented at this point, as the pair have been going back and forth on social media for a few years now.
UFC veteran Matt Brown sends a warning to Jake Paul ahead of his planned crossover to MMA: “It’s a different beast”
MMA veteran Matt Brown has issued a warning to Jake Paul as he plans to make the move into mixed martial arts with PFL. Last month, Jake Paul announced that he had signed a deal to compete under the Professional Fighters League umbrella. Some were surprised, whereas others saw it as a natural progression from his time in the boxing ring.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’
UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury
Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Jake Paul punched a YouTuber so hard, he made him soil himself
A video of Jake Paul was released which showed him punching a YouTuber so hard that he made him poop himself. On February 26 in Saudi Arabia, Paul will compete in his seventh professional match against fellow undefeated boxer Tommy Fury. The 26-year-old seemed to be having fun while training.
dexerto.com
Tommy Fury responds to “sweaty goth” Jake Paul after third fight cancelation rumors
Jake Paul has said that Tommy Fury might cancel their scheduled fight for the third time, explaining that Fury can’t make their first press conference. When it comes to influencer boxing, one of the most sought-after fights involves Jake Paul going up against Tommy Fury. The two were originally...
Islam Makhachev says Australia doesn’t have wrestling, Alexander Volkanovski fires back: “I was actually the national champion”
Islam Makhachev doesn’t think Alexander Volkanovski will be able to keep up with his wrestling. In the main event of UFC 284, Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title for the first time in Australia against Volkanovski. It’s an intriguing matchup but ahead of the fight, Makhachev is confident in his skills as he doesn’t think highly of Volkanovski’s wrestling ability.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Sr. Shreds Gervonta Davis: "Every Time That Tank Fights Somebody, I Don’t Know Who They Are”
Teofimo Lopez Sr. prides himself on knowing the ins and outs of the boxing world. Prior to his son, Teofimo Lopez, going on to become a unified champion at 135 pounds, the bombastic father and trainer brazenly shouted that his son would knock the Ukrainian off his high horse. His...
Jake Paul reveals one-sided rematch clause for Tommy Fury fight
Jake Paul confirms there is a rematch clause for his fight against Tommy Fury, but only for him. Paul and Fury are booked to fight on February 26 in Saudi Arabia which is the third time they have been booked. Yet, both times previously, Fury pulled out. But, this time around he has made it clear the fight will happen and he will beat Paul.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Pump Loses Lean Gut After Hitting The Gym: “Working Out Is My New Addiction”
Lil Pump has been hitting the gym lately. Lil Pump put down the drugs in exchange for dumbbells and the progress speaks for itself. This week, the rapper took to Instagram where he revealed his physique after hitting the gym extensively in recent months. Pump lost his lean gut completely and looks significantly healthier these days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour
Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
dexerto.com
Kai Cenat swatted on day 2 of Twitch subathon
Twitch star Kai Cenat was swatted during day 2 of his month-long Twitch subathon but didn’t let it stop him from continuing to stream after the police left his house. As Twitch continues to grow in popularity, many streamers are falling victim to swatting incidents. Swatting happens when an...
netflixjunkie.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger Promises You Sculpted Muscles in 8 Weeks if You Follow His Blueprint to Cut
It is easy to watch YouTube workout videos and lose a few pounds here and there. In fact, you can even gain a few muscles if you keep at it and lift some weights. However, if you want to achieve the most desirable v shape, you need something more intense, like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Blueprint to Cut.
dexerto.com
Why Cobra Kai Season 6 needs Next Karate Kid star Hilary Swank
Cobra Kai returns later this year, and this is why The Next Karate Kid star Hilary Swank needs to make an appearance in the sixth and final season. Cobra Kai is a belated Karate Kid spinoff that’s become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. First debuting on YouTube in 2019, the show moved to the streaming service in 2021, and its popularity has grown ever since.
dexerto.com
Logan Paul hit with class action lawsuit following CryptoZoo drama
American YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul has been hit with a class action lawsuit for his part in CryptoZoo, which investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla infamously labeled a “scam”. The CryptoZoo saga has been ongoing for some time. Back in December 2022, investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla labeled it a “scam”, leading...
dexerto.com
MW2 players slam “embarrassing” exclusion of Gunfight in Season 2
Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL reported Gunfight is not returning to MW2 during Season 2 and community members are furious. In early January, a datamine hinted at Gunfight making a triumphant return soon. Modern Warfare 2019 first introduced the 2v2 game mode, and Black Ops: Cold War brought it back for another run.
TMZ.com
Steve-O Bracing for Bam Margera's Death, Has Tried Everything for Sobriety
Steve-O says Bam Margera has yet again fallen off the wagon -- which leaves him with no choice but to accept that his old friend might turn up dead one of these days. As you know, Bam's been on the road with his 'Jackass' costar ... opening for Steve-O on the first leg of his comedy tour. Bam even brought his son Phoenix onstage with him at one of the stops. All seemed to be well -- that is, until Bam posted a shocking caption this week that spurred a hard truth from Steve.
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor’s has already choose his next opponent for comeback in a summer sizzler – this will be some scrap!
Erguson was last in action last September in a short-notice showdown with the recently-departed Nate Diaz – which he lost via fourth-round submission. McGregor, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The Dubliner, however, is fighting fit and...
