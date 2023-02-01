ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul reacts to brother’s UFC sponsorship deal: ‘I hope UFC will share the revenue with its fighters’

UFC has gotten into the Paul brother business. It’s not, however, in the manner some may have predicted, as neither Jake nor Logan Paul will be walking into the UFC Octagon to compete anytime soon. Instead, Logan Paul and UFC have announced PRIME as the official sports drink of UFC, a deal which nixes the traditionally named red and blue corners in favor of the “PRIME Hydration Recovery Zone.”
MiddleEasy

Watch: Tyson Fury Catches Jake Paul Trashing His Father John Fury

Jake Paul almost took his trash-talking too far when Tyson Fury walked in on him bashing his dad. Jake Paul has weaseled his way into the boxing world over the past few years. He has done such a great job in promoting himself that he has made millions off of his “celebrity boxing” matches and can now find himself in the company of some of the best boxers in the world. Paul has used his trash-talking to get fights with some of the best in mixed martial arts and his skills inside the ring to gain the attention of fans around the world. Recently Paul found himself in a sticky situation when he ran his mouth in front of the wrong person.
calfkicker.com

(Video) Jake Paul punched a YouTuber so hard, he made him soil himself

A video of Jake Paul was released which showed him punching a YouTuber so hard that he made him poop himself. On February 26 in Saudi Arabia, Paul will compete in his seventh professional match against fellow undefeated boxer Tommy Fury. The 26-year-old seemed to be having fun while training.
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev says Australia doesn’t have wrestling, Alexander Volkanovski fires back: “I was actually the national champion”

Islam Makhachev doesn’t think Alexander Volkanovski will be able to keep up with his wrestling. In the main event of UFC 284, Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title for the first time in Australia against Volkanovski. It’s an intriguing matchup but ahead of the fight, Makhachev is confident in his skills as he doesn’t think highly of Volkanovski’s wrestling ability.
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul reveals one-sided rematch clause for Tommy Fury fight

Jake Paul confirms there is a rematch clause for his fight against Tommy Fury, but only for him. Paul and Fury are booked to fight on February 26 in Saudi Arabia which is the third time they have been booked. Yet, both times previously, Fury pulled out. But, this time around he has made it clear the fight will happen and he will beat Paul.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Pump Loses Lean Gut After Hitting The Gym: “Working Out Is My New Addiction”

Lil Pump has been hitting the gym lately. Lil Pump put down the drugs in exchange for dumbbells and the progress speaks for itself. This week, the rapper took to Instagram where he revealed his physique after hitting the gym extensively in recent months. Pump lost his lean gut completely and looks significantly healthier these days.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour

Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
dexerto.com

Kai Cenat swatted on day 2 of Twitch subathon

Twitch star Kai Cenat was swatted during day 2 of his month-long Twitch subathon but didn’t let it stop him from continuing to stream after the police left his house. As Twitch continues to grow in popularity, many streamers are falling victim to swatting incidents. Swatting happens when an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dexerto.com

Why Cobra Kai Season 6 needs Next Karate Kid star Hilary Swank

Cobra Kai returns later this year, and this is why The Next Karate Kid star Hilary Swank needs to make an appearance in the sixth and final season. Cobra Kai is a belated Karate Kid spinoff that’s become one of the most popular shows on Netflix. First debuting on YouTube in 2019, the show moved to the streaming service in 2021, and its popularity has grown ever since.
dexerto.com

Logan Paul hit with class action lawsuit following CryptoZoo drama

American YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul has been hit with a class action lawsuit for his part in CryptoZoo, which investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla infamously labeled a “scam”. The CryptoZoo saga has been ongoing for some time. Back in December 2022, investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla labeled it a “scam”, leading...
TEXAS STATE
dexerto.com

MW2 players slam “embarrassing” exclusion of Gunfight in Season 2

Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL reported Gunfight is not returning to MW2 during Season 2 and community members are furious. In early January, a datamine hinted at Gunfight making a triumphant return soon. Modern Warfare 2019 first introduced the 2v2 game mode, and Black Ops: Cold War brought it back for another run.
TMZ.com

Steve-O Bracing for Bam Margera's Death, Has Tried Everything for Sobriety

Steve-O says Bam Margera has yet again fallen off the wagon -- which leaves him with no choice but to accept that his old friend might turn up dead one of these days. As you know, Bam's been on the road with his 'Jackass' costar ... opening for Steve-O on the first leg of his comedy tour. Bam even brought his son Phoenix onstage with him at one of the stops. All seemed to be well -- that is, until Bam posted a shocking caption this week that spurred a hard truth from Steve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy