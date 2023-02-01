ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

American Heritage RB with Miami Hurricanes offer: "Canes are building something special"

By Izubee Charles
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfQFt_0kYe79En00

The Miami Hurricanes are working to land more top talent from American Heritage, including this 2025 RB who has an offer and visited.

MIAMI, FL
