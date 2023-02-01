Read full article on original website
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Local business aims to improve car rental experience in MichiganKristen WaltersCharter Township Of Clinton, MI
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Michigan’s top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1)
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 23-29) SBLive's Michigan high school boys and girls basketball top games of the week (Jan. 31-Feb. 4) West Bloomfield girls basketball holds on for win over Edison Academy Over the next week, we’ll be taking a look at some of the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Kari Jackson, 4-star LB out of Michigan, includes 3 B1G programs on updated recruiting list
Kari Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Early Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 7 list on social media. A 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson kept Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland out of the B1G on his list. Stanford, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out his list.
Centre Daily
44-year-old woman taking a break from ‘tough day’ wins huge Michigan lottery prize
A 44-year-old woman said she was having a “tough day” when she decided to take some time to relax. During that break, she logged into the Michigan Lottery app to play the Daily Spin to Win game, according to a Feb. 1 news release. “As I was scrolling...
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Catch Huge Panfish? Here’s Where The Mi State Records Were Caught
If you love to catch and eat panfish and you like them big, here is where the Michigan state records were caught. Whether you are sitting on the dock with grandpa, or out on the ice, catching panfish is always a blast. They are great to eat that is why they get referred to as panfish but catching big ones is a challenge for all Michigan anglers. The best part of pan fishing is, you don't need fancy tackle, a $30,000 boat, or a degree in marine biology, all you need is patience and a good spot.
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday. The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m. The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
This Is the Snowiest City in Michigan
Sault Ste. Marieis the only city in Chippewa County, Michigan, and the county seat. It is the second-most populous city in the Upper Peninsula after Marquette, with 13,337 people according to the 2020 census.
Coyote Takes Leisurely Stroll In Michigan – Check Out The Pics
Well, this isn't something you see every day - or is it?. As it turns out, coyotes are quite common in Michigan, and according to Coyote Facts, they are becoming more common in suburban and urban areas. Apparently, this is due to the development of their natural habit. Proof of...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Order Up! Michigan Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
I've been getting up at 4 a.m. to work in radio since 2004, and I'm still not a morning person. There is only one thing that makes getting up early in the morning tolerable, and that's the most important meal of the day - breakfast. I love me some breakfast,...
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
Return of the Nerd
Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit school closings list for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Track updates here
Only a couple schools were closed Friday due to extremely cold temperatures crossing through Metro Detroit. Some schools could decide to close Friday, Feb. 3, due to sub-zero wind chills impacting the area. Much of the Southeast Michigan region is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wind chills could drop to 15 degrees below zero.
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
