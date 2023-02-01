ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Kari Jackson, 4-star LB out of Michigan, includes 3 B1G programs on updated recruiting list

Kari Jackson is one of the top linebackers in the country for the 2024 recruiting class. Early Friday, he updated his recruitment with a top 7 list on social media. A 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of West Bloomfield, Michigan, Jackson kept Penn State, Wisconsin and Maryland out of the B1G on his list. Stanford, Missouri, Cincinnati and UCF rounded out his list.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Catch Huge Panfish? Here’s Where The Mi State Records Were Caught

If you love to catch and eat panfish and you like them big, here is where the Michigan state records were caught. Whether you are sitting on the dock with grandpa, or out on the ice, catching panfish is always a blast. They are great to eat that is why they get referred to as panfish but catching big ones is a challenge for all Michigan anglers. The best part of pan fishing is, you don't need fancy tackle, a $30,000 boat, or a degree in marine biology, all you need is patience and a good spot.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
metroparent.com

The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Return of the Nerd

Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit school closings list for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Track updates here

Only a couple schools were closed Friday due to extremely cold temperatures crossing through Metro Detroit. Some schools could decide to close Friday, Feb. 3, due to sub-zero wind chills impacting the area. Much of the Southeast Michigan region is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wind chills could drop to 15 degrees below zero.
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy