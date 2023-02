WASHINGTON - With the 1993 team that advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament in attendance, hopes were high that the current club would find an extra notch of motivation with its own March journey just weeks ahead. To the contrary, it was Duquesne who had all of the juice as the Dukes left D.C. with a 93-67 win.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO