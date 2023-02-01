LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Anderson Silva was nearly the last opponent for his fellow all-time great, Fedor Emelianenko. At their heights, there has arguably been none better in mixed martial arts (MMA) history than the legendary Middleweight and Heavyweight competitors. A fantasy match up between the two was never even close to a consideration for many due to the large gap in weight. Additionally, Silva was locked up in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) following his PRIDE Fighting Championship run, whereas Emelianenko simply never came to an agreement with the promotion.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO