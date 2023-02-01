Read full article on original website
Bellator 290 predictions: Is anyone picking Fedor to retire with upset of Ryan Bader?
Bellator returns this week for its first event of the year, and a pair of titles and monumental sendoff top the lineup. Bellator 290 takes place Saturday at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The main card airs on CBS following prelims on MMA Junkie. (Click here to open a PDF...
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s complete MMA retirement something I could never do
Fedor Emelianenko promises his fight at Bellator 290 will be his last, but unlike ex-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he knows he could never completely walk away from the sport. After retiring from competition in 2020, Nurmagomedov shocked the world when he effectively cut ties with MMA to return home to...
MMAmania.com
Bellator 290: Randy Couture, Rampage Jackson, Chuck Liddell and more to take part in Fedor’s retirement celebration
There’s a nostalgic feeling in the combat sports air this week as the career of one of the most storied fighters to ever grace a ring or cage will come to an end this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) as Fedor Emelianenko will make the competitive walk one final time.
MMAmania.com
Scott Coker reveals Anderson Silva declined Fedor Emelianenko's retirement fight
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Anderson Silva was nearly the last opponent for his fellow all-time great, Fedor Emelianenko. At their heights, there has arguably been none better in mixed martial arts (MMA) history than the legendary Middleweight and Heavyweight competitors. A fantasy match up between the two was never even close to a consideration for many due to the large gap in weight. Additionally, Silva was locked up in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) following his PRIDE Fighting Championship run, whereas Emelianenko simply never came to an agreement with the promotion.
MMAWeekly.com
Bellator 290 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko
Watch the Bellator 290 Ceremonial Weigh-in featuring main event fighters heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and the legendary Fedor Emelianenko. Bader and Emelianenko rematch at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday with the heavyweight championship on the line. It will also be the final fight of the iconic career of Emelianenko.
UFC champ Aljamain Sterling: 'After I finish Henry Cejudo, I don't think bantamweight has anything left for me'
Aljamain Sterling thinks Henry Cejudo could be his final fight at bantamweight. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling says he will likely defend his title against Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in May but doesn’t see too many options outside of “Triple C.” Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) acknowledges that No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley is a lucrative option, but with teammate Merab Dvalishvili on the cusp of title contention, Sterling says a move up to featherweight is imminent.
Yardbarker
"Nole is strongest and numbers prove it, but he is also least loved" - Fognini on Djokovic
Fabio Fognini recently spoke about Novak Djokovic and his place in the tennis world, following his 10th Australian Open triumph. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Fognini acknowledged that Djokovic is the strongest player on the tour, backed up by the numbers and his accomplishments. However, Fognini also mentioned that Djokovic is the least loved among the "big 3" players, which includes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
theScore
Thiago Santos, Marlon Moraes featured in PFL's opening 2023 slate
The PFL is coming out swinging in 2023. The promotion will kick off its season with three events on April 1, 7, and 14 in Las Vegas, it announced Thursday. All six reigning champions will be featured in the main and co-main event slots. Featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane will meet...
Bellator 290 Results, Live Coverage, and Discussion: Bader vs. Fedor II
Welcome to Fightful.com's results, live coverage, and discussion for Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor II. We will bring you live play-by-play for Bellator 290's main card and full results for the rest of tonight's card. Scroll down to the Disqus boards below and chat with fellow MMA fans during the event.
WPRI
In the Spotlight: Ryan Bader prepares for Bellator MMA
Bellator’s first simultaneous Two-Weight Champion and the Heavyweight World Grand Prix Champion Ryan Bader speaks to us before his next big fight on Saturday. Bader grew up in Reno, NV and was a dedicated athlete to wrestling and football before he started training in mixed martial arts. Rhode Show...
Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen moves to headline UFC San Antonio
Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen will not be fighting in two weeks. Vera and Sandhagen were supposed to headline a Fight Night card on February 18 at the UFC Apex. However, the promotion has shifted plans as according to Sports Illustrated, Vera vs. Sandhagen will now headline UFC San Antonio on March 25.
gamblingnews.com
Johnny Eblen vs Anatoly Tokov Bellator 290 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The main event of Bellator 290, the Ryan Bader vs Fedor Emelianenko heavyweight title clash is the biggest fight of the night. However, we don’t think other bouts should be overlooked. This goes especially for the co-main event – Johnny Eblen vs Anatoly Tokov. This is a fight...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: ‘Healthy’ Jiri Prochazka is the fighter to beat Jon Jones, according to ‘King Mo’ Lawal
Jiri Prochazka is the truth. The now-former champion is waiting on the sidelines until his eventual return to action after a severe shoulder injury forced him out of action. Prochazka is chomping, at the bit, hoping a title return bout takes place sooner rather than later. Ideally, Prochazka would face...
MMAmania.com
Mirko Cro Cop wishes Fedor Emelianenko good luck before his retirement fight at Bellator 290
Mirko Filipovic has wished his former foe, Fedor Emelianenko, good luck before “The Last Emperor” makes his final walk to the cage tonight (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at Bellator 290 against Ryan Bader in a rematch for the promotion’s Heavyweight title. In addition to “Cro Cop” —...
Fedor Emelianenko admits he won’t leave MMA behind after retirement similar to Khabib Nurmagomedov: “This sport is in my blood”
Bellator heavyweight contender Fedor Emelianenko is retiring from MMA, but he’ll be around. ‘The Last Emperor’ is slated to make the final walk this Saturday against Ryan Bader. The pair will headline Bellator 290, in a rematch for the heavyweight gold. ‘Darth’ previously knocked out the legend in the finals of the heavyweight Grand Prix in 2019.
MMAmania.com
Dana White: Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler confirmed as next TUF coaches, will fight at end of season
It looks like Conor McGregor will be coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) after all. On Saturday, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White returned for another special announcement from Las Vegas to share some breaking fights news (watch HERE). After reviewing some upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) cards White confirmed that Season 31 of TUF will be coached by none other than McGregor and fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler.
MMA Fighting
Scott Coker: Showtime Boxing option makes Bellator ‘one-stop shop’ for Francis Ngannou
Scott Coker sees Bellator as having a potential trump card in the Francis Ngannou free agency chase. As the president of a promotion that is part of the Showtime Sports family, Coker feels that Bellator is uniquely positioned to make a run at the former UFC heavyweight champion. Ngannou recently parted ways with the UFC after failing to agree on a new contract following a year-long negotiation period, with the company’s refusal to allow him to compete in boxing being one of the major sticking points.
Diana Avsaragova lays out timeline for title shot after Bellator 290
LOS ANGELES – Diana Avsaragova doesn’t seem to be afraid to look down the road. The unbeaten Bellator women’s flyweight contender has what arguably is her toughest test yet Saturday in California. Avsaragova (5-0 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) takes on former title challenger Alejandra Lara (9-6 MMA, 3-5 BMMA) on the Bellator 290 prelims.
MMAmania.com
Ryan Bader cheers for Fedor, but has no problem being Bellator 290’s bad guy
Los Angeles, Calif. — For all the talk about Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement fight at Bellator 290 tomorrow night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023), the other half of the headlining bout, Ryan Bader — the actual Heavyweight champion of the organization — is being somewhat ignored this week.
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 68 weigh ins
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound grappler Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 68 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day removed from their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Feb. 4, 2023) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
