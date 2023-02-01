Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
OnePlus tried way too hard to troll Samsung's Galaxy S23 series launch
You know how Samsung will often try to promote a new product at the competition's expense, typically choosing Apple as a target (that almost never retaliates) for anything from TV commercials to good old fashioned billboards and essentially their modern-day social media equivalents?. During yesterday's big Galaxy S23 series announcement...
Phone Arena
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
Phone Arena
Global Vivo X90 series launch hails the era of 1-inch phone camera sensors
The global vivo X90 series launch is upon us and with it we will get to experience the X90 and its Pro model, ushering in the era of giant 1" cell phone camera sensors which will seemingly be the theme this year. While Samsung went with increasing the resolution of the main camera sensor on its flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra sensor, others like Vivo decided to go with bigger pixels and sensor instead.
Phone Arena
Latest Android 13 QPR2 beta update makes it easier to customize your Pixel
Yesterday's release of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 not only exterminated some bugs as we pointed out yesterday, but it also added some new features including one that gives Pixel users the ability to get a better look at what the impact of a new wallpaper selection will be to their phone. Choosing the wallpaper for your handset might not seem like a big deal, but there are many, like this writer, who gives this choice a great deal of thought. Others probably either don't care about it or aren't aware that the wallpaper on their phone can be changed.
Phone Arena
UK carrier O2 now lets you pre-order the latest and greatest Galaxy S23 lineup
The wait is finally over! The latest members of the Samsung Galaxy S family, the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, are now available for pre-order at UK carrier O2 as well. So you can now pre-order a Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra and enjoy benefits such as inclusive EU roaming and access to O2's exclusive app, Priority.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro update gets fixed, will no longer brick your phone
Just a couple of days ago we released a PSA about how the latest update for the OnePlus 9 series may brick your smartphone. Well, good news, everyone! After OnePlus reacted fast and paused roll out of the LE2111_11.F.F19 (shortened to F.19) update, a new, safe one will become available for your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro soon.
Phone Arena
There are some good reasons why the Galaxy S23 line doesn't offer satellite connectivity
Apple offers it on the iPhone 14 line. Huawei was actually the first to offer this on last year's Mate 50 Pro. But Samsung failed to include this with the just unveiled Galaxy S23 series. What we're writing about here is the ability to use satellite connectivity if an emergency strikes in an area not served by cellular or Wi-Fi services.
Phone Arena
You can now pre-order the all-new Galaxy S23 series from UK carrier EE
If you live in the UK and are on the hunt for Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S23 series, you will be happy to know that the Galaxy S23 lineup is now available for pre-order at EE as well. The Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at £54 per month — with...
Phone Arena
Grab the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition or its hybrid counterpart with a sweet discount
Are you in the market for a new smartwatch? If you are, then you will probably be happy to learn that you can now buy Fossil's Gen 6 Wellness Edition at a sweet discount. That's right, Amazon is currently offering Fossil's health-concentrated smartwatch with a nice 30% discount. This means you will save around $90 if you get the smartwatch through this deal.
Phone Arena
A new OnePlus Tab teaser hypes up next week’s reveal event
Now that Samsung’s Unpacked event for the Galaxy S23 series launch has ended, and OnePlus is done with trolling it on Twitter, the smartphone manufacturer has gone back to teasing the imminent release of the upcoming OnePlus Tab. The company tweeted out a brand new teaser image, which focuses...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 offers oodles of tablety goodness for a very low price
There was a time when we didn't have to think about being productive all the time and tablets were simple big-screened devices that let us unwind in our downtime. Powerful tablets of today are a different story. With their desktop-level capabilities, they beg to be used for more than just casual stuff. What if I want to relax without feeling guilty about putting an insanely powerful device to good use?
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opts for Adobe Lightroom as the go-to RAW image processor
Running with the mantra that a professional photographer should have professional tools at their disposal, Samsung has made the powerful Adobe Lightroom app the default image editor on its new Galaxy S23 Ultra super-flagship, which got announced on February 1st after months upon months of leaks. The Galaxy S23 Ultra,...
Phone Arena
Vote now: Which Galaxy S23 model do you like the most?
Samsung has "unpacked" its latest batch of flagship smartphones, namely the Galaxy S23 series. Even though leaks and rumors have been flooding the internet for the past few months, the actual reveal brought us some really cool features and a few surprises.
Phone Arena
First alleged Sony Xperia 1 V image shows a revamped camera array
An image of what is believed to be the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 V has popped up online, highlighting the changes that have been made to the camera array. The Xperia I IV features a vertical camera bump with a 12MP main unit, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 12MP telephoto shooter. It also has a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor for determining depth information and an RGB IR sensor for optimal white balance adjustments.
Phone Arena
Live image allegedly gives us our first look at the Huawei P60 Pro
Huawei's P60 series is expected to be unveiled next month (possibly alongside the Mate 60 series if the rumors are legit). The P series phones are Huawei's photography-focused flagship models while the Mate series has the latest and most innovative technology. In years past, the P series would be released during the first quarter of the year while the Mate line would hit the shelves during the fourth quarter of the same year.
ComicBook
PS5 Update Adds Major New Feature for DualSense Controllers
A new PS5 update adds a major new feature for the DualSense controllers. Since launch, Sony has been releasing regular updates to make the user experience and the console itself significantly better. Not only have these updates allowed for more options, but they have transformed the PlayStation experience as a whole. One of the biggest changes came in a new update that allows players to join Discord channels and calls via their PlayStation, just like you can on Xbox. This is huge for people who have friends on other platforms, including Xbox, and want to be able to party up. Given we're in an era of cross-platform games, it's a major win to have a service where all players can privately talk to each other.
Phone Arena
Free Samsung Galaxy S23 + free Galaxy Watch 5 + free Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G = epic Verizon deals
Verizon must be trying to break the world record for most killer deals and discounts you can combine on a single new phone, and of course, said phone just so happens to be Samsung's latest flagship. Much like, well, essentially everywhere else in the US, the base Galaxy S23 can...
Phone Arena
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 shows that Pixel custom lock screen shortcuts are closer to reality
Yesterday, Google released Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3, which not only addressed some bug fixes and stability improvements, but also added to hidden features that are expected to make it as part of the March Feature Drop. One of these features, as we have covered, involves. improvements when selecting a...
Phone Arena
Q4 sales of these two phones prove that consumers will pay up for innovation
Analytics firm Kantar has just weighed in on the fourth quarter of the 2022 smartphone market and called iOS the "global standout performer" during the fourth quarter. That's because the iPhone showed market share growth in almost all markets covered by Kantar. That includes the U.S. and the European 5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Great Britain). In both of those regions, year-over-year growth was two percentage points.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
Comments / 0