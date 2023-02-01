ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro update gets fixed, will no longer brick your phone

Just a couple of days ago we released a PSA about how the latest update for the OnePlus 9 series may brick your smartphone. Well, good news, everyone! After OnePlus reacted fast and paused roll out of the LE2111_11.F.F19 (shortened to F.19) update, a new, safe one will become available for your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro soon.
Phone Arena

UK carrier O2 now lets you pre-order the latest and greatest Galaxy S23 lineup

The wait is finally over! The latest members of the Samsung Galaxy S family, the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, are now available for pre-order at UK carrier O2 as well. So you can now pre-order a Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra and enjoy benefits such as inclusive EU roaming and access to O2's exclusive app, Priority.

