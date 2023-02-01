Read full article on original website
Related
bookriot.com
All the Backlist! February 3, 2023
This week, Liberty talks about a couple of fabulous backlist titles she loves related to the week’s new releases and more!. We’re currently hiring both an Ad Ops Associate and a Full-Stack Web Developer—check out the listings here. Follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or...
bookriot.com
Featured Trailer: WHISTLEBLOWER by Kate Marchant
From the author of the bestselling novel Float comes a slow-burn romance about doing the right thing. When Laurel Cates uncovers a shocking truth about her university's football coach, it takes all of her courage to publish the story in the school’s paper. Bodie St James, the star quarterback whose own career now hangs in the balance, confronts Laurel time and time again about her choices. As they navigate their new realities, Laurel and Bodie must decide where their values lie, and reckon with the price of the truth.
bookriot.com
Quiz: Act Like A Social Media Influencer, Get A Book Recommendation
Social media seems harmless enough, right? Wrong! It’s a scary place, and if you don’t know how to navigate the wild world of Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, etc., well then you might just find yourself lost in the weeds. Thank goodness we have social media influencers. Their whole job is to make sense of the world of social media, create content for us to enjoy, and create a sense of organization on the otherwise chaotic Internet.
bookriot.com
The Superficiality of Villainy
Everyone loves a good villain. One who cackles at the sky and shakes their fist and brings some form of doom to something or someone. It is fun to have someone to root against and root for — especially if they have a fun, cosplay-worthy aesthetic. With all that goes into stanning our favorite villains of all time, there is something to be said about examining the superficiality of villainy.
bookriot.com
8 Books About Country Music
This is my list of the best country music books for anyone who thinks country music is all big hair and straight white men. Below is proof that country music is way more than that and anyone pushing or still believing that view is just peddling nonsense. But first, a...
Comments / 0