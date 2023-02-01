This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to the Liberty Park, 1500 West 3rd Street, for a report of a dog that had fallen though the ice of the lagoon. Just over one minute after, Officers arrived on scene, and the dog slipped under the ice. The Sedalia Fire Department deployed their water rescue team and were able to retrieve the dog from under the water. Life saving measures were started, but ultimately the dog passed. The dog's owner has not yet been identified.

