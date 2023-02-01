Read full article on original website
Historic William B. Sappington House in Saline County, MissouriCJ CoombsSaline County, MO
Historic Hotel Bothwell built in 1927 is still active in Sedalia, MissouriCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
A Marshall man has been charged with domestic assault in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a Marshall Police Officer was dispatched to a residence in Marshall on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for a report of a physical disturbance. A victim stated Harley David Tinsley had allegedly yelled at him for a cell phone being too loud. A verbal argument allegedly ensued and Tinsley charged him and pushed him against a wall and began choking him.
Woman found dead in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home
COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
High-speed Chase Ends in Pettis County
Early Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the southern end of the county on US Highway 65 to assist Benton County Deputies who were in pursuit of a white Dodge Charger. The driver was known by Benton County Deputies to have Parole Violation warrants on charges of felony Resisting...
Sedalia Police Reports For February 3, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to the Liberty Park, 1500 West 3rd Street, for a report of a dog that had fallen though the ice of the lagoon. Just over one minute after, Officers arrived on scene, and the dog slipped under the ice. The Sedalia Fire Department deployed their water rescue team and were able to retrieve the dog from under the water. Life saving measures were started, but ultimately the dog passed. The dog's owner has not yet been identified.
Suspect charged in Jefferson City credit union robbery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 28-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested Thursday evening in relation to the Jan. 19 robbery at River Region Credit Union, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson later identified the suspect as Tre J. Connor. Thompson said Connor had been charged The post Suspect charged in Jefferson City credit union robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man was found guilty of second degree murder in Saline County on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Terrelle Palmer was the subject of a manhunt over three years ago. According to court documents, Palmer shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died and three others suffered injuries on October 2, 2019. The shootings led to a citywide lock down. Palmer fled the area and was apprehended in Mississippi on October 18, 2019.
Spray-painting Vandalism Suspect Arrested
On Tuesday at 1:36 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Harrison for a vandalism report. Upon arrival, police made contact with the suspect. 44-year-old Sergio Alfonso Marcos Lazzaro, homeless, was arrested based on witness statements. Contact was made with the witness and she showed officers where she witnessed someone...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (02/03)
Krista Gayle Allen of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 1/23/2023 for an arrest warrant in Clinton and another jurisdiction. Adrian Hill Scarlet Ransom of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/24/2023 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 18-year-old Tristen Michael Allen Fiedler is wanted for robbery in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-six and 160 pounds. Anyone with information as...
Welfare Check On Homeless Man Leads to Arrest
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to 16th and Lamine to check on an individual under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the man, it was learned that 56-year-old Jacob R. Marsh, homeless, was wanted on an active parole violation warrant out of Greene County on original charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
krcgtv.com
Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point
Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SENTENCED TO MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
A Sedalia man was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections on multiple drug charges on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police Department release, members of Special Response Team, Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant on November 17, 2022. Several adult subjects were detained without incident. Daniel Howard was one of the subjects at the residence.
kttn.com
Two from Missouri sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine
A Missouri man and a Callaway County, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Joseph Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Wayne Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Hensley was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.
kttn.com
Missouri man, arrested 3 months after being released from prison, sentenced to 15 years in Prison for meth trafficking
A Missouri man who had been released from federal prison in a prior drug-trafficking case less than three months before his arrest was sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Jason Rowland, 43, of Grain Valley, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to...
kwos.com
JCMO gunman gets federal prison time
A Holts Summit man who robbed the Dollar General on Missouri Blvd. will spend eight years in prison. Tyler Williams pled guilty to federal weapons charges. He was accused of holding up a clerk at gunpoint in the store back in 2021.
KMZU
Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
KMZU
Grain Valley man ends up back in federal prison on new drug trafficking charges
KANSAS CITY – A Grain Valley man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says that in April 2021, Jason Rowland, 43, was arrested three months after he was released from federal prison after he was convicted of possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.
Grain Valley High School scare ends with person in custody
Grain Valley School District lifts safety precautions after locking down it's high school when a student reported a suspicious person on campus.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
