Logan, OH

Lakers get historic win; Friday basketball finals

It was a jammed packed night in high school basketball Friday around the area. In a game broadcast on 98.3 WPKO, Graham defeated Benjamin Logan 44-34. Gus Ward led a balanced Falcon attack with 9 points. Ethan Miller pitched in 11 for the Raiders. Graham won the JV game 53-31.
URBANA, OH
Lady Lakers fall short to Graham

The Indian Lake girls’ bowling team came up short by 7 pins, falling to Graham 2,628 – 2,621 Wednesday at TP Lanes. Both teams were tied at 2,588 at the end of regulation, and a 9th and 10th frame roll-off was in order. For the Lady Lakers, Jalan...
LEWISTOWN, OH
Team Champ ends regular swim season

Team Champ finished their regular season with a home meet at the Champaign Family YMCA in Urbana on Tuesday against Urbana, Catholic Central, and Fairbanks. 200 Medley Relay – Jordan Monaghan, Grace Smith, Hannah Volp, and Emma Bost – (2:33.54) 3rd. 50 Freestyle – Emma Bost (34.15) 5th,...
URBANA, OH
Ronald Russell Branham

Ronald Russell Branham, 60, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine. He was born in Lima, Ohio on December 14, 1962, to Ronald H. Branham and the late Rose Marie (Anderson) Branham. He is survived by his sisters: Roseanne (Brent) Miesse...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
BES Chieftain Leaders honored by Jason Brown

Bellefontaine Elementary School recently held its second Chieftain Leader ceremony of the school year. Students in grades K-2 were recognized for following the B-Block pledge every day. The pledge is to be safe, be respectful, and be a learner. Bellefontaine High School Principal Jason Brown presented each recipient with their...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Large power outage reported Saturday afternoon

Several homes lost power early Saturday afternoon. AES reports that 99% of their customers now have power in Logan County with only a few customers still awaiting restoration. The Logan County Electric Cooperative had the biggest outage with nearly 2,000 customers being without power Saturday afternoon. According to the Co...
Indian Lake Legislative Luncheon held

Cold temperatures did little to keep people away from the annual Indian lake Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon held at the Cranberry Resort Friday morning. Representatives from local and state government offices as well as area businesses heard updates from both elected and appointed officials about agendas from their respective agencies that directly impact the Indian Lake area.
LEWISTOWN, OH
BPD Citizens’ Police Academy begins 11th class

The Bellefontaine Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA) started its eleventh class Thursday evening. The class was greeted by and introduced to the CPA Coordinators, Sergeant Andy Kennedy, Officer Doug Walters, and BPD’s administrators: Lieutenant Chris Marlow, Lieutenant Scott Marlow, and Police Chief Brandon Standley. The first...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Board of Elections release list of candidates and issues for May 2nd primary

The Logan County Board of Elections recently released the list of candidates and issues that have been filed for the May 2nd primary election. The board will meet Thursday, February 9th to certify the petitions and resolutions that meet all the requirements for certification to the ballot. Once that is done, they will send an updated list along with further information regarding the May 2nd election.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

