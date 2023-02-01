Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Lakers get historic win; Friday basketball finals
It was a jammed packed night in high school basketball Friday around the area. In a game broadcast on 98.3 WPKO, Graham defeated Benjamin Logan 44-34. Gus Ward led a balanced Falcon attack with 9 points. Ethan Miller pitched in 11 for the Raiders. Graham won the JV game 53-31.
peakofohio.com
Lady Pirates and Tigers lose conference games; Chieftain 8th-grade girls to play for CBC title
Area basketball teams were in action Thursday. Riverside lost to Milton-Union 53-35. The Lady Pirates fall to 5-16 (2-12 TRC). West Liberty-Salem fell to Mechanicsburg 61-45. Megan Hollar led the Lady Tigers with 17, Lilly Weaver added 11, Chaley Wade scored 6, Ava Astroino tallied 5, and Bailey Poppe and Maddie Cole each had 3 points apiece.
peakofohio.com
8th-grade Lady Tigers advance to OHC championship game; 7th-grade Tigers stay undefeated
The West Liberty-Salem 8th-grade girls defeated West Jefferson 35-17 in the semi-finals of the OHC Tournament. Belle Sarver had 13 in the win. Audri Evilsizor and Lucy Cole each scored 8, and Grace Jones and Maddie Adkins both had 3 points. West Liberty-Salem improves to 10-6. The 8th-grade Lady Tigers...
peakofohio.com
Lady Lakers fall short to Graham
The Indian Lake girls’ bowling team came up short by 7 pins, falling to Graham 2,628 – 2,621 Wednesday at TP Lanes. Both teams were tied at 2,588 at the end of regulation, and a 9th and 10th frame roll-off was in order. For the Lady Lakers, Jalan...
peakofohio.com
Team Champ ends regular swim season
Team Champ finished their regular season with a home meet at the Champaign Family YMCA in Urbana on Tuesday against Urbana, Catholic Central, and Fairbanks. 200 Medley Relay – Jordan Monaghan, Grace Smith, Hannah Volp, and Emma Bost – (2:33.54) 3rd. 50 Freestyle – Emma Bost (34.15) 5th,...
peakofohio.com
Ronald Russell Branham
Ronald Russell Branham, 60, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine. He was born in Lima, Ohio on December 14, 1962, to Ronald H. Branham and the late Rose Marie (Anderson) Branham. He is survived by his sisters: Roseanne (Brent) Miesse...
peakofohio.com
BES Chieftain Leaders honored by Jason Brown
Bellefontaine Elementary School recently held its second Chieftain Leader ceremony of the school year. Students in grades K-2 were recognized for following the B-Block pledge every day. The pledge is to be safe, be respectful, and be a learner. Bellefontaine High School Principal Jason Brown presented each recipient with their...
peakofohio.com
Large power outage reported Saturday afternoon
Several homes lost power early Saturday afternoon. AES reports that 99% of their customers now have power in Logan County with only a few customers still awaiting restoration. The Logan County Electric Cooperative had the biggest outage with nearly 2,000 customers being without power Saturday afternoon. According to the Co...
peakofohio.com
Washington Township Police graduate 21 residents in first citizens academy
The Washington Township Police Department recently graduated 21 Logan County residents from the department’s very first five-week Citizens Academy. During the academy, participants were able to learn what a day in the life of a Washington Township Police Officer was like and how their local criminal justice system operates.
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Legislative Luncheon held
Cold temperatures did little to keep people away from the annual Indian lake Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon held at the Cranberry Resort Friday morning. Representatives from local and state government offices as well as area businesses heard updates from both elected and appointed officials about agendas from their respective agencies that directly impact the Indian Lake area.
peakofohio.com
BPD Citizens’ Police Academy begins 11th class
The Bellefontaine Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA) started its eleventh class Thursday evening. The class was greeted by and introduced to the CPA Coordinators, Sergeant Andy Kennedy, Officer Doug Walters, and BPD’s administrators: Lieutenant Chris Marlow, Lieutenant Scott Marlow, and Police Chief Brandon Standley. The first...
peakofohio.com
Board of Elections release list of candidates and issues for May 2nd primary
The Logan County Board of Elections recently released the list of candidates and issues that have been filed for the May 2nd primary election. The board will meet Thursday, February 9th to certify the petitions and resolutions that meet all the requirements for certification to the ballot. Once that is done, they will send an updated list along with further information regarding the May 2nd election.
