WL-S bowling swept by Greenon
West Liberty-Salem was swept by Greenon Thursday. The Lady Tigers lost 2,109 – 1,993. The boys lost 2,433 – 2,118. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.
Springfield High School athletes announce college decisions
These Wildcats are nearing the end of their high school careers and heading toward a bright future as they enter the next phase of their lives.
Lady Pirates and Tigers lose conference games; Chieftain 8th-grade girls to play for CBC title
Area basketball teams were in action Thursday. Riverside lost to Milton-Union 53-35. The Lady Pirates fall to 5-16 (2-12 TRC). West Liberty-Salem fell to Mechanicsburg 61-45. Megan Hollar led the Lady Tigers with 17, Lilly Weaver added 11, Chaley Wade scored 6, Ava Astroino tallied 5, and Bailey Poppe and Maddie Cole each had 3 points apiece.
Lakers get historic win; Friday basketball finals
It was a jammed packed night in high school basketball Friday around the area. In a game broadcast on 98.3 WPKO, Graham defeated Benjamin Logan 44-34. Gus Ward led a balanced Falcon attack with 9 points. Ethan Miller pitched in 11 for the Raiders. Graham won the JV game 53-31.
Chiefs Sweep Battle of Route 68
Bellefontaine’s High School and Middle School Wrestling teams competed in the annual Battle of Route 68 against Urbana and won back the traveling trophy. This is the seventh time in nine duals that the Chiefs have won the 68 trophy! Their previous wins were in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and now 2023. The Battle of 68 series started in 2015.
Team Champ ends regular swim season
Team Champ finished their regular season with a home meet at the Champaign Family YMCA in Urbana on Tuesday against Urbana, Catholic Central, and Fairbanks. 200 Medley Relay – Jordan Monaghan, Grace Smith, Hannah Volp, and Emma Bost – (2:33.54) 3rd. 50 Freestyle – Emma Bost (34.15) 5th,...
BES Chieftain Leaders honored by Jason Brown
Bellefontaine Elementary School recently held its second Chieftain Leader ceremony of the school year. Students in grades K-2 were recognized for following the B-Block pledge every day. The pledge is to be safe, be respectful, and be a learner. Bellefontaine High School Principal Jason Brown presented each recipient with their...
8th-grade Lady Tigers advance to OHC championship game; 7th-grade Tigers stay undefeated
The West Liberty-Salem 8th-grade girls defeated West Jefferson 35-17 in the semi-finals of the OHC Tournament. Belle Sarver had 13 in the win. Audri Evilsizor and Lucy Cole each scored 8, and Grace Jones and Maddie Adkins both had 3 points. West Liberty-Salem improves to 10-6. The 8th-grade Lady Tigers...
Philip Dennis Metz
Philip Dennis Metz, born November 7, 1948, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023. His wife of 23 years, Edna Metz (Davis), preceded him in death on November 29, 2018. A man of uncanny intelligence and humor, Phil always had a joke to share and a story...
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
BPD Citizens’ Police Academy begins 11th class
The Bellefontaine Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA) started its eleventh class Thursday evening. The class was greeted by and introduced to the CPA Coordinators, Sergeant Andy Kennedy, Officer Doug Walters, and BPD’s administrators: Lieutenant Chris Marlow, Lieutenant Scott Marlow, and Police Chief Brandon Standley. The first...
WDTN
Get Ready for the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready for a “hole” lot of fun with the Dayton Donut Festival on Tour! Lisa Grigsby with Dayton937 shared everything you need to know. According to Lisa, the Dayton Donut Festival runs from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20 with 11 participating shops.
dayton.com
January restaurant news: 10 opened, 10 coming soon, 5 closed and others expanding
From barbecue and Cajun food in Miamisburg to pizza and Mexican food in Beavercreek, there are several new spots throughout the Miami Valley. In our January Restaurant Roundup, we report 10 establishments now opened, eight coming soon, four closed and five others expanding offerings. If you know of a new...
Washington Township Police graduate 21 residents in first citizens academy
The Washington Township Police Department recently graduated 21 Logan County residents from the department’s very first five-week Citizens Academy. During the academy, participants were able to learn what a day in the life of a Washington Township Police Officer was like and how their local criminal justice system operates.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
wyso.org
Mercy Health-Springfield to build employee housing
Mercy Health — one of Ohio’s largest health care employers — has proposed building a new housing complex in Springfield to address commuting challenges for its employees. The 50 housing units will be on the old Mercy Hospital site on North Fountain Boulevard. Adam Groshans is the...
earnthenecklace.com
Karina Cheung Leaving WCMH-TV: Where Is the NBC4 Reporter Going?
The people of Columbus, Ohio, enjoyed watching Karina Cheung on NBC4 and have relied on her for the latest news. However, the reporter has announced her departure from the station. Karina Cheung is leaving WCMH-TV for a new and different opportunity. Her loyal audience is now concerned that she may also leave the city. Here’s what the reporter has to say about her exit from the station.
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
Daily Advocate
Fair Board approves plan for new buildings
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society has come up with its building plan and it will include three phases. Visitors to the fair could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair. Following an executive session that lasted more than an hour, directors emerged to approve the plan.
