businesswest.com
Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury and Murphy, P.C. Announces New Firm Shareholders
SPRINGFIELD — Doherty, Wallace, Pillsbury and Murphy, P.C. (DWPM) announced that the firm has elected Kathryn Crouss and Erin Meehan as new shareholders. Crouss joined the firm in May 2022. She has extensive experience in both family law and employment matters. She is a certified mediator and represents family-law clients both in court and through alternative dispute resolution methods. She is currently president-elect of the Hampden County Bar Assoc., serves on the board of Community Legal Aid, and has chaired Community Legal Aid’s Access to Justice fundraising campaign for the past two years. While a student at Western New England University School of Law, she served as editor-in-chief of the Western New England Law Review.
businesswest.com
MassMutual Named to Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Company List for 2023
SPRINGFIELD — MassMutual has been named a World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine, placing second in the life- and health-insurance industry category and leading among mutual company peers. Notably, MassMutual ranked first for innovation in its industry category, the fifth time in the past six years the...
businesswest.com
Country Bank Donations and Sponsorships Top $1.3 Million in 2022
WARE — Country Bank reported that its donations and sponsorships for 2022 totaled more than $1.3 million. The bank’s philanthropic efforts supported local nonprofits throughout its communities; more than 350 organizations received grants in 2022. In addition, the bank’s team members volunteered 1,091 hours of service, and 64 team members served on 33 nonprofit boards and committees throughout the region.
businesswest.com
Peter Pan Bus Lines Announces Next Generation of Leaders
SPRINGFIELD — Pan Bus Lines is planning for the future and creating a new generation of leaders to drive the 90-year-old bus company to new levels. CEO Peter Picknelly recently announced five major promotions in management, including a promotion to chief operating officer awarded to an employee who started as a bus driver 18 years ago. Other promotions include vice president of Operations, vice president of Planning and Revenue, senior director of Marketing, and senior director of Maintenance.
businesswest.com
Community Foundation’s New Leader Focuses on Equitable Economic Mobility
Megan Burke was taking a walk through downtown Springfield on a Sunday morning not quite a year ago, and found herself on Bridge Street, passing by the offices of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts (CFWM). She stopped, looked in, and became immersed in what she was seeing, while also...
businesswest.com
Springfield WORKS Continues to Break Down Barriers
Anne Kandilis likes to say Springfield WORKS serves as “a platform for change, innovation, and collaboration.”. Elaborating, she said those three ingredients, and many others, are needed to address a number of issues challenging this region, but especially the need to connect area residents with job opportunities and enable them to thrive in the workplace and outside it, and also assist employers as they contend with an ongoing workforce crisis.
businesswest.com
Greenfield Provides Update, Seeks Input on Main Street Redesign
GREENFIELD — Members of the Greenfield community are invited to learn more about and share their input on redesign plans for Main Street on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John Zon Community Center (snow date Feb. 21, same time). The city is hosting its...
businesswest.com
Springfield Symphony Orchestra Names Paul Lambert President and CEO
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) announced the appointment of the interim Director Paul Lambert to the position of president and CEO, removing Lambert’s interim status. Lambert joined the SSO as interim director in January 2022. He came to the SSO after serving for many years as...
businesswest.com
Two Finalists Selected in UMass Amherst Chancellor Search
AMHERST — The UMass Amherst chancellor search committee has selected two finalists: Javier Reyes, interim chancellor at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC); and Paul Tikalsky, dean of the College of Engineering, Architecture & Technology at Oklahoma State University (OSU). Since last July, Reyes has led UIC as interim...
