'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot. In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in...
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know

All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...
Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Expecting Baby No. 2

Bachelor Nation alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are soon to be a family of four! Wendt announced Loch is pregnant with the couple's second child on Instagram on Wednesday. The post also came on the day of Wendt's birthday. "Happy birthday to me! Auggy is going to be a big brother this fall!!" he wrote. "Who would have thought the best birthday gift I ever got was pee on a stick 😂"
How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin (Exclusive)

Prepare to see Jennifer Grey like you've never seen her before. The actress, famous for her roles in Dirty Dancing and Prime Video's Red Oaks, is unrecognizable in Lifetime's original movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. Grey takes on the titular role of Gwen Shamblin Lara, a religious leader and Christian diet guru who was known for her controversial practices as much as her distinct style and hair before she was killed in a tragic accident in 2021.
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart: What They've Connected Over and What He Appreciates About Her

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart may be getting closer! A source tells ET that Gomez, 30, and Taggart, 33, are enjoying their time together and bonding over the things they love. "Selena and Drew are having a lot of fun together," the source says. "Drew is really happy around Selena, and Selena is into Drew too. They have connected over their love of music, being in the same industry, and their strong work ethic."
'Bruiser' Trailer: Trevante Rhodes and Jalyn Hall Examine the Effects of Toxic Masculinity (Exclusive)

Bruiser, Onyx Collective's first acquired narrative feature, is a Miles Warren-directed searing examination of fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity. The film's trailer -- debuting exclusively on ET -- follows 14-year-old Darious as he explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm, his strict but loving father, and Porter, a charismatic drifter who comes into his life unexpectedly and turns everything on its head.
Liam Neeson Slams UFC and 'Little Leprechaun' Conor McGregor: 'He Gives Ireland a Bad Name'

Liam Neeson is not a fan of UFC. In fact, he hates it, and don't get him started on Conor McGregor. The 70-year-old movie star didn't hold back during his interview with Men's Health while discussing his upcoming film Marlowe. In that interview, Neeson also discussed his role in Star Wars and whether he would appear in a Star Wars spinoff (he had a one-word answer to that question), but it's his disdain for UFC that's drawing headlines.
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles

While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer: There's 'Nothing to Lose' as the Drama Continues

The race for treasure continues! Netflix released the much-anticipated trailer for Outer Banks season 3 on Thursday, teasing heightened tensions between the dueling Pogues and Kooks. "From the very beginning, it was always Kooks and Pogues," John B -- played by Chase Stokes -- says via voiceover as the trailer...
Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)

Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
'1923' Officially Renewed for Season 2 on Paramount Plus

Paramount+ has officially renewed 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, for season 2. The news comes after the season 1 premiere became the most watched debut on Paramount+ with 7.4 million viewers. The second Yellowstone spinoff follows a new generation of the Dutton family led by patriarch Jacob (Ford)...
Sylvester Stallone's Docuseries 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring: See the Super Bowl Spot

Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Sylvester Stallone will star alongside his family in a new docuseries, The Family Stallone. "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad," the release reads. "This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families."

