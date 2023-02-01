ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Teenager critical after violent stabbing involving 5 suspects in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

A teenager is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon near P.S. 340 in the Bronx.

Police say the 16-year-old victim was near the corner of West 195th Street and Jerome Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. when five men came up to him and stabbed him in the stomach with an unknown object. The victim was a student at Walton High School.

The Department of Education says schools in the area immediately went into shelter in place, which was later lifted.

Two local college students who walked by the scene of the crime say they're upset by the news, but they're not surprised.

Sources at the School Safety Coalition say this may have been gang-related.

The teenager is in critical but stable condition at this time.

No word on the whereabouts of the suspects related to the case.

News 12

News 12

