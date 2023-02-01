ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IL

Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL

By Madilyn Botkin-Whitfield
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHsmM_0kYdF7nV00

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois.

According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance.

Marshall Fire District goes on to state, this is the second barn fire in four days, and this is the second time that multiple agencies within the county have responded to assist one another.

More information will be provided, as it becomes available.

