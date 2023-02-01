Eating common ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of cancer, experts have found.Breakfast cereals, mass-produced bread, ready meals, ice cream, ham and crisps are among the foodstuffs that a study funded by Cancer Research UK and the World Cancer Research Fund suggests may have some link to a higher risk of various types of cancer.A team of researchers from Imperial College London which led the study said British people eat far too many ultra-processed foods – often called UPFs – and called for front-of-pack warning labels.Dr Kiara Chang, who worked on the research, said the average person in the...

3 DAYS AGO