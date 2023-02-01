Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Proves Safe and Effective in FRα-High Ovarian Cancer
Based on findings from the phase 3 SORAYA trial, mirvetuximab soravtansine gained FDA approval for the treatment of patients with folate receptor alpha-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853) led to improved responses when used for patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, according to findings from the...
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Osimertinib Shows Long-Term DFS Benefit in Resected EGFR-Mutated NSCLC
Results from the final disease-free survival analysis of the phase 3 ADAURA trial confirm the benefit of osimertinib vs placebo for the treatment of EGFR-positive non–small cell lung cancer. The use of adjuvant osimertinib (Tagrisso) has demonstrated prolonged disease-free survival (DFS) in comparison with placebo, reduced the risk of...
targetedonc.com
About the Phase 1/2 Study 2102-HEM-101 of Olutasidenib in IDH1-Mutated AML
Jorge E. Cortes, MD, provides an overview of the background and findings of the phase 1/2 Study 2102-HEM-101 of olutasidenib in patients with relapsed/refractory IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. Jorge E. Cortes, MD, director at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University, provides an overview of the background and findings of...
targetedonc.com
Marginal PFS Difference With Autologous HSCT and KCd Consolidation in Multiple Myeloma
Based on findings from the phase 2 CARDAMON studies, further research is needed to explore deferred autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation in some subgroups of patients with multiple myeloma. The phase 2 CARDAMON (NCT02315716) study failed to meet the criteria for non-inferiority vs autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (HSCT) in patients with...
targetedonc.com
Supportive Care for Maintenance in Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Amandeep Godara, MD, discussed the use of maintenance therapy for patients with multiple myeloma. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. How do you decide between VRd (bortezomib [Velcade], lenalidomide [Revlimid], dexamethasone) and dara-Rd (daratumumab [Darzalex], lenalidomide,...
What to know about cataract surgery, the eye treatment that MrBeast said cured the blindness of 1,000 people
In a YouTube video that's gotten more than 60 million views, MrBeast said he arranged for 1,000 people to get sight-restoring cataract surgery.
scitechdaily.com
Diabetes Medications Linked to Multiple Sclerosis: New Study Uncovers Surprising Connection
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science conducted a study to investigate whether taking medication for Type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis. According to a study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, people over the age of 45 with Type 2 diabetes...
Cancer warning as experts reveal new list of foods that increase risk
Eating common ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of cancer, experts have found.Breakfast cereals, mass-produced bread, ready meals, ice cream, ham and crisps are among the foodstuffs that a study funded by Cancer Research UK and the World Cancer Research Fund suggests may have some link to a higher risk of various types of cancer.A team of researchers from Imperial College London which led the study said British people eat far too many ultra-processed foods – often called UPFs – and called for front-of-pack warning labels.Dr Kiara Chang, who worked on the research, said the average person in the...
Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
msn.com
Celery Seeds: The Natural Solution for Unblocking Arteries
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. No, celery seeds do not unblock blocked arteries however they may potentially have antioxidant properties which can help to protect the body from free radicals (harmful components that can damage the body and cells).
MedicalXpress
Cancer prevention experts provide top tips for reducing cancer risk
Many forms of cancer are preventable. Although risk factors such as age or genetics cannot be changed, other risk factors for cancer including healthy lifestyle choices are within your control. Elisa V. Bandera, MD, Ph.D. and Carolyn J. Heckman, Ph.D., co-leaders of the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program at...
Dental problems associated with greater risk for declining brain health
Taking good care of your teeth -- brushing, flossing, regular dental checkups -- is, of course, important for good health. Now researchers say it's also vital for brain health.
Latte foam? How cancer treatment could come from a surprising source
Who knew sipping on your favorite cup of caffe latte could aid in treating one of the most feared diseases – cancer? Yeah, you read that right. A research team at the University of Iowa has developed a biocompatible gas-entrapping material that can help improve the efficacy of radiation and chemotherapy in cancer treatment. The inspiration behind the breakthrough research is the foam on top of lattes, pop rock sweets, and gummy bears.
Medical News Today
How many strokes can a person survive?
There is no exact answer as to how many strokes someone can have and survive. However, the more strokes a person has, the higher the risk of damage to the brain. Brain damage affects someone’s chances of survival. However, many other factors can also influence a person’s chances of...
MedicalXpress
An action plan to prevent Alzheimer's disease
Memory loss, behavioral changes, cognitive deficits: Alzheimer's disease leads to a dramatic loss of autonomy for those affected and has a heavy impact on health costs. Its prevention has become a real social challenge. An international task force, led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), is setting out guidelines for innovative services to prevent Alzheimer's disease. These will soon be an integral part of second generation memory clinics. These guidelines are detailed in an article published in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.
biopharmadive.com
Lilly reports fast sales for new diabetes drug
Sales of Eli Lilly’s new diabetes drug Mounjaro grew strongly in the final quarter of 2022, the company reported Thursday, challenging the market position of competing medicines from rival Novo Nordisk. Fourth quarter sales totaled $279 million, bringing the total for 2022 to $483 million following the drug’s June...
targetedonc.com
Engaging Oncology Peers in Discussions Around Precision Medicine
In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Manmeet Ahluwalia, MD, discussed the importance of the Inaugural Miami Cancer Institute Precision Medicine Oncology Symposium, what to expect from his presentation on brain metastases, and what to expect from presentations by other experts. Since the introduction of immunotherapies and targeted therapies, the...
MedicalXpress
New blood test could save lives of heart attack victims
Researchers from the Herring group in Oxford's Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics have developed a blood test that measures stress hormone levels after heart attacks. The test—costing just £10—could ensure patients receive timely life-saving treatment. Cardiovascular disease is the main cause of death in the U.K....
Medical News Today
Can low blood pressure cause a stroke?
Studies show a link between low blood pressure and an increased risk of stroke and an elevated risk of dying from stroke. However, scientists are not yet sure why low blood pressure raises the risk. , people who have had a stroke have high blood pressure, or hypertension. It is...
WebMD
Positive Test No Longer Required To Get COVID Antivirals
Feb. 2, 2023 – People no longer need a positive COVID-19 test to be prescribed the antiviral medications Paxlovid or Lagevrio. The FDA announced the changes Wednesday in letters sent to the drugs’ manufacturers, Pfizer and Merck. Both medications are approved to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in...
Comments / 0