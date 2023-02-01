Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Winners and Losers from the AFC ChampionshipChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The next great quarterback rivalryChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Community, landlord want to replace closed Sun Fresh with new grocery store
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in southern Kansas City, Missouri, need to find a new grocery store after the Sun Fresh in the Red Bridge Shopping Center closed last week. “Nobody really wants to live in a neighborhood where they have to make a 20-minute drive to get...
Possible Chinese spy balloon seen over Kansas City, Missouri, region
Kansas City area residents reported sightings of a possible spy balloon from China as the object moves across the United States.
Kansas City dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana
Some Kansas City marijuana dispensaries got the green light to begin recreational sales on Friday
What’s next for the rest of the former Sunflower plant in De Soto?
The $4 billion Panasonic plant might be just the tip of the iceberg for the remake of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto.
tourcounsel.com
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas
One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
Cerner campus in Kansas City, Kansas, could be redeveloped as mixed-use
Cerner Oracle's vacant Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County might soon see new life through redevelopment.
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
Amazon Fresh likely to open first Kansas City-area location this summer
Work on a grocery store at Overland Park's Prairiefire development is underway, and city filings hinted the tenant could be Amazon Fresh.
Kansas City golf course’s transformation ranked among best in US
Golf Digest recently named Oakwood Country Club's golf course revamp as the third-best golf course transformation in the United States.
Royals narrow down potential site for $2B ballpark district to 4 to 5 locations
The Kansas City Royals are getting a better idea of where their proposed $2 billion ballpark district will be located.
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.
These projects in Kansas City’s Northland should see progress in 2023
Kansas City and multiple northern suburbs have a bevy of substantive development plans underway or on deck in the coming years.
First flight to depart new KCI terminal to Chicago
The first flight to depart the new Kansas City International Airport terminal on Feb. 28 is set for Chicago Midway.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
Photos: Overland Park woman spots rare weather phenomenon
An Overland Park, Kansas, resident spotted an unusual sight in the sky: Rare clouds with a circular gap formed by a plane.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
Johnson County eatery lands on list of most romantic restaurants in America
Bristol Seafood Grill in Leawood is the only Kansas City-area restaurant to land on OpenTable's list of the top 100 romantic restaurants.
KCTV 5
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
inkansascity.com
Kansas City Home Trends 2023: What’s Hot and What’s Not? Our Home Experts Present Their Forecast
Covid influenced how we want to live, says Will Ruder, executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. With the second largest HBA Parade of Homes in the country, KC’s Ruder is in a prime spot to notice. “Homebuilders are responding to an intense demand for more space,” he says, now that we work, dine, exercise, play, podcast, and even worship from our homes.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0