Indiana isn't even fully healthy yet, but Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers might be a big ole problem. No. 21 Indiana snapped top-ranked Purdue's nine-game winning streak in Saturday's 79-74 monster victory. Assembly Hall, once again, is the place where No. 1s go to die. It's Indiana's first win over a No. 1 team since 2013.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO