Massachusetts State

TheDailyBeast

Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly

Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
CBS Detroit

Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
DETROIT, MI
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
wealthinsidermag.com

Financial Crime: Holy high rollers: prosecutors take down phony pastors who targeted immigrants in $28 million Ponzi scheme

“I’m everything you imagine me to be, as long as it’s good and it’s Godly.”. That’s how Dennis Jali, a South African self-proclaimed finance guru sold his Christian-themed program of financial success to crowds of mainly African immigrants at churches and banquet halls in and around Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE, MD
TaxBuzz

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings

A Canadian national has been sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. federal prison system for defrauding the United States government. According to an official release from the IRS, Toronto resident, William Henry Woo, submitted duplicate refund requests to the IRS Service Center in Austin, TX. He did so as a Canadian citizen seeking automatically withheld gambling winnings.
AUSTIN, TX
New York Post

Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
PENSACOLA, FL

