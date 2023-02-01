Read full article on original website
Philip Esformes, Whose Prison Sentence Trump Commuted, Loses Appeal and Faces Retrial on Health-Care Fraud Charges
A Florida nursing home owner whose 20-year prison sentence for a $1.3 billion Medicare fraud scheme was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020 has lost a federal court appeal. Philip Esformes now appears headed for retrial on six health-care fraud charges that a jury previously deadlocked on. Esformes...
Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly
Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS Fraud
A father and son duo based in Jacksonville, Florida have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to defraud the IRS. According to an official release from the tax agency, Raul Solis and Raul Solis-Martinez will serve 33 months and 21 months in federal prison, respectively.
Judge revokes man's probation, sentences him to 30 years after he commits more crimes
24-years old Jaterin Tyler of Cedar Hill used-up any of his good will with Judge Dominique Collins. She revoked probation and sent Tyler to prison for 30-years. At various times, Tyler was arrested for rape, kidnapping
freightwaves.com
Ex-trucking co-owner sentenced for bank fraud, facing livestock neglect charges
The former co-owner of an Iowa trucking company was sentenced Tuesday for his role in orchestrating an elaborate $250,000 check kiting scheme and is also facing unrelated charges in state court that he allowed more than 800 pigs to starve or freeze to death in his care in December 2021.
A Former Lawyer Stole Millions In Insurance Payouts From Her Clients And Used The Money To Go On Safari
Lori E. Deveny, 57, defrauded at least 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million in insurance proceeds.
Florida man who bought mansion, Maserati using COVID funds sentenced to prison
A Florida man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for obtaining more than $7 million in COVID relief funds
IRS Forced to Investigate Own Employees Amid $1,000,000 Dollar Covid Theft Shopping Scheme
The Internal Revenue Service is responsible for ensuring that everyone pays their fair share of taxes and penalizing those who commit tax fraud. However, a recent incident is forcing them to investigate their own employees.
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS Investigation
A Missouri man has been sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for his involvement in a drug ring following an investigation by the IRS and other government agencies. The ring specialized in trafficking methamphetamine.
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
BLM-backed Dem candidate sentenced to 22 months in prison for wire fraud scheme
Karen Carter Peterson, the only federal candidate backed by the Black Lives Matter PAC since January 2021, has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for a wire fraud scheme.
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
wealthinsidermag.com
Financial Crime: Holy high rollers: prosecutors take down phony pastors who targeted immigrants in $28 million Ponzi scheme
“I’m everything you imagine me to be, as long as it’s good and it’s Godly.”. That’s how Dennis Jali, a South African self-proclaimed finance guru sold his Christian-themed program of financial success to crowds of mainly African immigrants at churches and banquet halls in and around Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling Winnings
A Canadian national has been sentenced to 30 months in the U.S. federal prison system for defrauding the United States government. According to an official release from the IRS, Toronto resident, William Henry Woo, submitted duplicate refund requests to the IRS Service Center in Austin, TX. He did so as a Canadian citizen seeking automatically withheld gambling winnings.
NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women
NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday. After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S....
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
Military.com
Feds Try to Seize Money, Property from Church Accused of Multimillion-Dollar Scheme Targeting Vets
The Department of Justice is trying to seize money and property from a church group some former members describe as a cult that preyed on soldiers and veterans by bilking them out of millions of dollars of benefits. Federal authorities are seeking some $150,000 spread across six bank accounts, a...
