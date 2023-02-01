A half-million lights keep Titletown District on the bright side during dark days of winter

Read full article on original website
WNCY
Less than Ideal Ice Conditions Ahead of Lake Winnebago Weekend Fisheree
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Hopes are high for many people heading outdoors for some fun on the ice this weekend. The recent cold snap comes as good news, but is it enough to make up for a warm start to the season?. In nearly 50 years of plowing, ice...
Yahoo Sports
Mark McMullen dies; he helped lead Packers, Associated Bank, stadium district
GREEN BAY ‒ Mark McMullen, former treasurer of the Green Bay Packers and retired executive vice chairman of Associated Bank, died Feb. 1. McMullen, 74, retired from Associated Bank in 2012 and from the Packers in 2018. "Mark provided invaluable work for the Packers during his time on the...
Door County Pulse
New Self-Pour Taphouse Set to Open in Late Spring
By late spring, the former Peninsula Pub in Baileys Harbor won’t look like a regular bar anymore – and it won’t require the number of staff members that a bar typically does. That’s because the building’s new owners, Todd and Holly Butenhoff, are turning the 7899 Cty...
Amtrak Train Service to Green Bay: A 360-degree look at the proposal
Amtrak's vision is for trains that currently run from Chicago to Milwaukee, to keep going north - making stops in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, and Appleton, before making a final stop in Green Bay.
Yahoo Sports
Packers announcer Wayne Larrivee's new Chevy Blazer sent him on a trip down memory lane to his last one ... in 1987
Green Bay Packers radio play-by-play announcer Wayne Larrivee and his 1987 Chevy Blazer put on some miles together, including a particularly memorable trip to Green Bay in December of 1996. He was working as the voice of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears at the time. He had been in...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live broadcasted live to start Our Town 2023 with a great spot all year round – TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh. Kristin and Mary spoke with us with...
wearegreenbay.com
Ten without a home, one sent to hospital from afternoon apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident was sent to the hospital after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in the City of Green Bay. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke showing on the rear of a two-story apartment building.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Receive Crystal Ball for Fantastic 2024 WI Recruit
The Wisconsin Badgers football team recently received a crystal ball prediction from 247 Sports. Evan Flood announced a crystal ball projection for a recruit from Green Bay who has been quite overlooked. Perhaps Wisconsin will move quickly to secure their great in-state talent before other schools join in. The Badgers...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: Village Pub Pizza
(WFRV) – It’s a taste of tradition as we celebrate Oshkosh in this week’s Our Town. Justin and Jackie from Village Pub Pizza show Local 5 Live viewers how they use ingredients so fresh you won’t believe they are frozen. We also get a look at the history of this family-owned business.
NBC26
'A dream come true': Freedom's Carter Kriewaldt commits to North Dakota State
FREEDOM — After originally committing to Division 2 program University of Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota State came calling last week and the playing for a Division One powerhouse was too good to pass up for Freedom star two-way player (running back and safety) Carter Kriewaldt. As far as the...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
wearegreenbay.com
Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
wearegreenbay.com
Vinland Still & Grill no more, owners rebranding to BAGO Bar & Grill
VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes, a fresh start can be revolutionary for a business, and that may stand true in one Winnebago County restaurant. The Vinland Still & Grill is no more as owners Katie Samuelson and Hank Klundt have decided to switch things up and rebrand to the BAGO Bar & Grill.
Fox11online.com
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
WNCY
One Person killed in Brown County Crash
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s dept. news release. “Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014...
101 WIXX
Waupaca County Family Sues Fleet Farm for Wrongful Death after Son Dies by Suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
wearegreenbay.com
ThedaStar flight nurse retires after 36 years
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the original members of the ThedaStar flight nurse program is retiring at 36 years. Before joining the program, Mark Coenen was an ER and ICU nurse at ThedaCare. He did not have any experience flying an aircraft when he joined ThedaStar, but he was excited to take care of patients in a different way.
