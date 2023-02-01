Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Signs Wide Receiver Out of Georgia
Patrick Cromer signed with the Sooners officially on Friday after receiving an offer from OU over the summer.
Oklahoma's New Wide Receivers Coach Signs 2023 WR/DB Recruit – His Son
Emmett Jones achieves "a dream come true" as he signs with the Sooners out of Lubbock Cooper High School.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal
PIEDMONT, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school sophomore is the second athlete in the state to sign a NIL deal. Piedmont High School softball player Taybor Moss recently signed with Northern California based company Moore Bats. Moss was a customer of the company that produces custom wood bats and...
Former Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Turning Heads at Senior Bowl
Gray was named the running back practice player of the week on Friday in Mobile, AL.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
Oklahoma Signs Receiver Out of Nashville
Trey Brown comes to OU out of Christ Presbyterian Academy, where he played wideout and defensive back.
Post-NSD Tell-All Series: How Oklahoma led wire-to-wire for Cayden Green, even amidst staff turnover, and more
Every relevant detail in Oklahoma's pursuit of two eventual top-100 signees, as well as the back story on a brief courtship between the Sooners and a four-star RB who signed elsewhere.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bob Huggins Asks WVU Basketball Fans for Big Showing vs. OU
On Saturday, two of the bottom three teams in the Big 12 basketball standings will face off in a must-win game in Morgantown with the Oklahoma Sooners (12-10, 2-7) taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7). The Sooners are coming off a disappointing 71-61 loss to Oklahoma State which...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Ashley Joens, Madi Williams on Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 List
Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and Oklahoma’s Madi Williams are part of the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award top 10 list, the award given to the nation’s best small forward. Joens has won the last two awards. Both she and Williams were on the initial watch list. Three other...
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Oklahoma
TULSA and OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of two memory care communities totaling 54 units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Built in 2015 and 2016, the communities were fully stabilized in 2018 and 2019, were resilient through the pandemic and sharply rebounded to near 100 percent occupancies at the time of marketing in mid-2022.
Oklahoma awarded $23 million to prevent roadway deaths, injuries
Communities across Oklahoma are set to receive more than $23 million dollars of federal grant money to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
KOCO
OU College of Medicine research leads to breakthrough in glioblastoma treatment
A new study by researchers at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine is looking at the potential for drugs to reverse a patient's immune suppression to glioblastoma treatment. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
‘An angel’: Vet returns wallet in chance encounter
Ann-Lisette Caveny did something perhaps we've all done in our lives: she lost her wallet.
OG&E, Norman working after voters reject franchise agreement
This week, the two parties announced to residents they're working "diligently" to avoid significant consequences, such as the city losing $3 million in revenue.
