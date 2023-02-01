ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma high school softball player signs NIL deal

PIEDMONT, Okla. — An Oklahoma high school sophomore is the second athlete in the state to sign a NIL deal. Piedmont High School softball player Taybor Moss recently signed with Northern California based company Moore Bats. Moss was a customer of the company that produces custom wood bats and...
PIEDMONT, OK
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bob Huggins Asks WVU Basketball Fans for Big Showing vs. OU

On Saturday, two of the bottom three teams in the Big 12 basketball standings will face off in a must-win game in Morgantown with the Oklahoma Sooners (12-10, 2-7) taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7). The Sooners are coming off a disappointing 71-61 loss to Oklahoma State which...
MORGANTOWN, WV
heartlandcollegesports.com

Ashley Joens, Madi Williams on Cheryl Miller Award Top 10 List

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and Oklahoma’s Madi Williams are part of the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award top 10 list, the award given to the nation’s best small forward. Joens has won the last two awards. Both she and Williams were on the initial watch list. Three other...
AMES, IA
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 54-Unit Memory Care Portfolio in Oklahoma

TULSA and OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of two memory care communities totaling 54 units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Built in 2015 and 2016, the communities were fully stabilized in 2018 and 2019, were resilient through the pandemic and sharply rebounded to near 100 percent occupancies at the time of marketing in mid-2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy