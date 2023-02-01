ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Is It Illegal to Eat Groceries Before Paying In Idaho?

What does Idaho law have to say about sampling produce like grapes and berries, or snacking on a bag of chips while you shop?. Have you ever wondered? We did, because we're the people who snack before we pay! But back to the legal side of things...[LOL]. According to FindLaw,...
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
Idaho Legislators Want To Give Greater Idaho An Opportunity

Two Idaho legislators have introduced a bill that would begin a serious discussion and serious look at Idaho absorbing two-thirds of Oregon. The same type of bill was read before the Oregon Legislature earlier. The bill was titled HJM 1, and will have a hearing on February 13 before the Idaho House of Representatives State Affairs Committee.
The Truth About Idaho’s Secret Crush On California

Have you ever heard how people metaphorically "throw rocks at the people they have a crush on"? Yeah - I think that's what's happening here in Idaho, but please, don't shoot the messenger. The signs are all there. If we don't see it, we hear it... if we don't hear...
The Top 12 Counties in Idaho with the Most Emergency Shelters

We live in a time where, honestly, who the hell knows what’s going to happen? It seems impossible to tell what’s coming next, so all we can do is try our best to prepare. Governments, war, diseases, or hurricanes and other natural disasters — we need to make sure if something happens, we can be protected.
Idaho Republicans Move To Ban Transitional Surgeries for Minors

Two Idaho legislators will introduce called the "Vulnerable Child Protection Act". The move by Representative Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) and Senator Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian), bans puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries for children struggling with gender dysphoria. Utah and several other states passed similar legislation last week and...
5 of Idaho’s Richest Cities to Watch 👀 in 2023

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho. Would ya' look at that? Three of Idaho's five wealthiest cities belong to Boise's Treasure Valley. With Idaho's richest city having a median household income of $99,814, becoming a resident there requires fairly deep pockets. But compared to the richest city in America, Idaho's most affluent community...
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
7 Years After Murder Idaho Killer Will Now Face Life In Prison

Canyon County, ID - It's been almost 8 years since 39-year-old Amparo Godinez Sanchez was shot and killed inside the home who at the time lived with her then-boyfriend Erasmo Diaz. June 11, 2015, Sanchez, court documents allege Erasmo Diaz shot and killed his girlfriend near Wilder in front of two of their children.
What to See and What to Skip When Visiting Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California

The popular places as opposed to the best places. I bet you already have some in your mind. Think about these states and what you know about them. Take a guess before you scroll and see if you guess the most overrated places and attractions and the most underrated ones. Check out what places are worth seeing and what is more of a waste of time in Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California.
The Most Filmed Location in Idaho May Surprise You

When it comes to major motion pictures, Idaho isn’t quite California or New York, but there are a few filmmakers that dared to take a chance on the Gem State. Which Idaho location has been shot the most?. That’s a question that HawaiianIslands.com set out to answer not just...
Best & Worst States for Finding a Significant Other (Poor Idaho)

It’s February, and you know what that means... Valentine’s Day. Everyone starts thinking about Valentine’s Day; Couples start to get all lovey-dovey with each other, and single people who haven’t found their partners yet (me) start to feel bad for themselves. Dating in 2023 is damn near impossible, especially with the rise of dating apps and people not wanting to meet in person etc.
Luxury Homes with Helipads! (In Idaho and 3 Neighboring States)

Homes with helipads — do they exist in Idaho? They sure do! In fact, there’s a home with a helipad for sale in Idaho right now. Since there was only one for sale in Idaho, we went to our friendly neighbors in Oregon, Nevada, and Montana to find some other homes that have helipads. Interestingly enough, each of those states have 1-2 homes on the market with helipads, too.
A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters

We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
Website Dedicated To Helping Californians Move To Idaho Exists

It do be facts: Californians are packing up and relocating to beautiful Boise, Idaho. We as Idahoans completely understand the appeal. It's breathtakingly gorgeous, the people are kind, the food is second to none, and there's always something new to do. Some folks like having new neighbors move in, while...
