The Regional Transportation District hosted an open house in Westminster on Thursday to start to collect public input as part of the latest proposal for a commuter rail line it calls a "Peak Service" option. It would provide some commuter rail service long owed to taxpayers who backed the 2004 Fastracks plan that called for rail in the Northwest corridor. "At this point, we've got nothing. Something would be move than nothing," said Westminster resident Gary Shea. The Peak Service option would mean three trains per day during the morning commute and three in the evening. Far less than that dozens...

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO