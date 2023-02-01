ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Metro Denver residents experience mail delays

COLORADO, USA — Mail delivery woes have been plaguing mountain towns so much that lawmakers are getting involved, and a lawsuit is being considered. But, it's not just a mountain issue. The problems in Summit County and other mountain communities were just the first to come to light. Mail...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Could the NW Corridor Rail problem be answered by another rail proposal?

The Regional Transportation District hosted an open house in Westminster on Thursday to start to collect public input as part of the latest proposal for a commuter rail line it calls a "Peak Service" option. It would provide some commuter rail service long owed to taxpayers who backed the 2004 Fastracks plan that called for rail in the Northwest corridor. "At this point, we've got nothing. Something would be move than nothing," said Westminster resident Gary Shea. The Peak Service option would mean three trains per day during the morning commute and three in the evening. Far less than that dozens...
WESTMINSTER, CO
2urbangirls.com

Frontier offering unlimited summer flights pass for $399

DENVER, CO – Denver-based discount air carrier Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly pass over a five-month period that will enable customers to book flights for 1 cent plus taxes and fees. The airline, now the third-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, announced Tuesday that it...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?

DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Denali Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Aurora

Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with L.C. Fulenwider, Inc., has started construction on the first phase of Denali Logistics Park, a Class A industrial and logistics park in Aurora. Denali Logistics Park is designed by Ware Malcomb and is being constructed by Arch-Con...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing

Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports. Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing. Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash

Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver Mayor Hancock's trip to North Africa to cost more than $100,000

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will travel to Egypt and Ethiopia this week with a delegation of city and metro area leaders at a cost of more than $100,000. The trip, which comes at the tail end of Hancock's tenure as mayor, will help the city find new air service and economic development opportunities on the African continent, officials said.
DENVER, CO

