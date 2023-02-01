Read full article on original website
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Preschoolers can attend immersive nature school in Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with animal love at Denver zooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora's Amazon warehouse cited by OSHA
Amazon plans to appeal after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the Aurora warehouse location for unsafe practices.
Aurora Amazon location fined for ‘serious’ violation
The Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora was fined $15,625 for a "serious" Occupational Safety and Health Administration violation.
Metro Denver residents experience mail delays
COLORADO, USA — Mail delivery woes have been plaguing mountain towns so much that lawmakers are getting involved, and a lawsuit is being considered. But, it's not just a mountain issue. The problems in Summit County and other mountain communities were just the first to come to light. Mail...
Could the NW Corridor Rail problem be answered by another rail proposal?
The Regional Transportation District hosted an open house in Westminster on Thursday to start to collect public input as part of the latest proposal for a commuter rail line it calls a "Peak Service" option. It would provide some commuter rail service long owed to taxpayers who backed the 2004 Fastracks plan that called for rail in the Northwest corridor. "At this point, we've got nothing. Something would be move than nothing," said Westminster resident Gary Shea. The Peak Service option would mean three trains per day during the morning commute and three in the evening. Far less than that dozens...
USPS hiring hundreds of mail carriers as shortage disrupts service
In response to a major shortage of postal workers, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is going all-in with an all-out hiring blitz in Colorado.
Trifecta of layoffs in energy, cannabis and manufacturing sectors hit Colorado simultaneously
Three Colorado employers have notified the state that they plan to eliminate 334 jobs in Denver and Pueblo, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The largest of the three layoffs comes from Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc., which...
$1.5 billion waiting to be claimed by Coloradans
Right now, there's roughly $1.5 billion in the state treasury waiting to be claimed. Some of that money could belong to you.
Suncor refinery leaks gas, Polis renews shutdown emergency
Alarms were triggered at the Suncor refinery Tuesday evening after a gas leak, according to the company.
Frontier offering unlimited summer flights pass for $399
DENVER, CO – Denver-based discount air carrier Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly pass over a five-month period that will enable customers to book flights for 1 cent plus taxes and fees. The airline, now the third-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, announced Tuesday that it...
Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?
DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
Colorado shuts down oil company K.P. Kauffman’s wells after it falls short on cleanup plan
A company that operates over 1,200 oil wells northeast of Denver has lost its license to pump and sell oil and gas after it failed to follow a state-ordered cleanup plan for dozens of its hazardous spills. K.P. Kauffman now has six months to come back into compliance with the...
Denali Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Aurora
Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with L.C. Fulenwider, Inc., has started construction on the first phase of Denali Logistics Park, a Class A industrial and logistics park in Aurora. Denali Logistics Park is designed by Ware Malcomb and is being constructed by Arch-Con...
How many more hours of work will a Denverite need to pay for a home mortgage?
A resident will need to work an additional 36 hours per month compared to the year before to pay for the mortgage on a newly purchased average-priced home. That average price, by the way, now stands at $619,451 — more than double what it was in 2013. And that's...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports. Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing. Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports.
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash
Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Denver Mayor Hancock's trip to North Africa to cost more than $100,000
DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will travel to Egypt and Ethiopia this week with a delegation of city and metro area leaders at a cost of more than $100,000. The trip, which comes at the tail end of Hancock's tenure as mayor, will help the city find new air service and economic development opportunities on the African continent, officials said.
