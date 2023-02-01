The Netflix password crackdown is happening, and now we know exactly how the streaming service plans on doing it. This comes via a report from gHacks and it varies depending on the region you’re in, but here’s everything you need to know. Essentially, #Netflix will be monitoring which devices the user account is logged in to, and both UK and US subscribers might be subjected to verification if your location is not associated with the household Netflix has on file. This verification might also occur if an attempt is made outside of the subscriber’s primary point of access for an extended amount of time. In other news, DC Studios’ Peter Safran praised David Zaslav for canceling the Batgirl movie, as he agrees it was not releasable. And finally, in entertainment news, Mike Judge and his animation studio struck a deal with Hulu on a revival of the hit Fox animated series, King of the Hill.

2 DAYS AGO