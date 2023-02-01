Read full article on original website
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
CNET
Samsung Launches Galaxy S23 in 8 Colors: See All Your Options
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. If you're thinking about upgrading to the new Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll have up to eight colors to choose from at launch depending on where you buy your phone. The new phones were announced Wednesday at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco.
The Verge
PSA: Gmail’s new package tracking interface is now live if you know where to look
Gmail’s iOS and Android apps have been updated with a new interface that makes it easier to see where your packages are in transit, and when they might arrive. The feature was announced last November, when Google said it would be arriving “in the coming weeks,” but it’s only been spotted in the wild by the likes of 9to5Google and XDA-Developers over the past couple of days. It’s unclear exactly when it went live, but the feature appears to be available now if you know where to look.
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
IGN
GoldenEye 007's Rocky Launch, Netflix’s Password Sharing Crackdown is Here, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
08:22 - Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony Will Not Be at E3 2023. 11:02 - Naughty Dog Under "No Pressure" to Make Another Uncharted. 13:16 - What to Expect from The Last of Us Season 2. 16:20 - HBO's The Last of Us Part 2 Adaptation May Lead to Multiple Seasons.
The Groundhog Day 2023 results are in—Here's what you need to get through six more weeks of winter
Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow this Groundhog Day, meaning we're due for a long winter. Here's what you need to get through six more weeks of winter.
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 come with a charger? Know this before you buy
The first thing you should do with your Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, or Galaxy S23 Ultra is charge up the battery. You’ll want a 100% full battery to get the most out of your new phone, but that then brings up a simple, but important question: Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 come with a charger?
ComicBook
PS5 Update Adds Major New Feature for DualSense Controllers
A new PS5 update adds a major new feature for the DualSense controllers. Since launch, Sony has been releasing regular updates to make the user experience and the console itself significantly better. Not only have these updates allowed for more options, but they have transformed the PlayStation experience as a whole. One of the biggest changes came in a new update that allows players to join Discord channels and calls via their PlayStation, just like you can on Xbox. This is huge for people who have friends on other platforms, including Xbox, and want to be able to party up. Given we're in an era of cross-platform games, it's a major win to have a service where all players can privately talk to each other.
IGN
What To Know About Netflix's Password Sharing Prevention Plan - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Netflix password crackdown is happening, and now we know exactly how the streaming service plans on doing it. This comes via a report from gHacks and it varies depending on the region you’re in, but here’s everything you need to know. Essentially, #Netflix will be monitoring which devices the user account is logged in to, and both UK and US subscribers might be subjected to verification if your location is not associated with the household Netflix has on file. This verification might also occur if an attempt is made outside of the subscriber’s primary point of access for an extended amount of time. In other news, DC Studios’ Peter Safran praised David Zaslav for canceling the Batgirl movie, as he agrees it was not releasable. And finally, in entertainment news, Mike Judge and his animation studio struck a deal with Hulu on a revival of the hit Fox animated series, King of the Hill.
Engadget
Nintendo brings back discounted game vouchers for Switch Online subscribers
You can save money if you plan to buy at least two games. Don't worry if you missed out on Nintendo's bargain game vouchers from 2019 — they're back. The company is once again offering a pair of vouchers for $100 to Switch Online subscribers. If you buy two eligible $60 games, this could save you $10 on each. Needless to say, this could help you score a deal for a a blockbuster like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom even when it's brand new.
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
IGN
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
The Verge
Galaxy S23 vs. S23 Plus vs. S23 Ultra
When looking at the specs, the biggest “wow” number is the megapixel count for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung’s Ultra model is always the one pushing the envelope with the most cameras, the largest amount of RAM and storage potential, and now, by far, the most megapixels. So for $1,199.99, you get that 200-megapixel main camera, the biggest battery of the S23 phones (5,000mAh), and a jumbo-size 6.8-inch screen. Last year’s S22 Ultra ended up being our favorite phone for photography when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, so it will be interesting to see what the Ultra’s new high-resolution sensor brings to the table.
IGN
Pokemon Go Best Ultra Premier League Team
The Ultra Premier Battle League has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a set of challenging battles for you to partake in, and reap the rewards from. But which Pokemon are the best to put on your team to give you the best chances of success?. This page acts...
IGN
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Features All of Our Favorite Mushroom Kingdom Characters
A brand-new, beautiful poster of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released and it features all of our favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Bowser, and Toad. The poster, which was released by Nintendo, also gives us another look at some of the locations...
IGN
Chapter 1 Power Nodes
This Power Node can be found in the Cargo Hall Storage in the Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control area. When you enter the room, go to the right-hand corner and open the Wall Safe. To open the door to the Cargo Storage Hall, you will need to divert the power from the Elevator to the Cargo Hall Storage using the Circuit Breaker and the end of the Hall.
IGN
FAST X - Official The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer
On the streets of Tokyo, speed needs no translation. Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more.
IGN
Forspoken Ending Explained
Finished Forspoken and have questions regarding everything that took place during the final chapter, Awakening? Here you'll find everything you need to know about the two different endings in the game, including what happens if Frey Tap to Reveal. Use the links below to jump into a specific section of...
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace Shutdown 'Posted in Error' Says Microsoft
Microsoft has clarified that an article on its official support website saying the Xbox 360 marketplace will shut down in May was posted in error. Speaking to IGN, a Microsoft spokesperson not only said the article was posted accidentally but also confirmed that the Xbox 360 marketplace will not be shut down in May 2023.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra First Look: It's All About the Camera
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting its biggest camera upgrade in years. The new top-of-the-line phone has a 200-megapixel camera -- roughly double the resolution of its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone made its debut at the Samsung Unpacked event on Wednesday, with pricing that starts at $1,200 (roughly £970, AU$1,680). It's available on Feb. 17, with preorders starting Feb. 1.
