Sergio Peralta was nervous on his first day of school at Hendersonville High School near Nashville, Tennessee. At 15 years old, he was the new kid and was particularly concerned about what his peers would think of his right hand, which had never fully formed. He wanted to hide it in his sleeve, so nobody would ever find out. However, his classmates surprised him with an unexpected gesture. Speaking to CBS News, Peralta said that on his first day of school he "honestly felt like hiding" his hand in his sleeve, "like nobody would ever find out." But his classmates, to his surprise, supported him in a way he never expected.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO