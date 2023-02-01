Read full article on original website
Related
My classrooms are cold and our teachers keep leaving – as a pupil, I’m supporting the teachers’ strike
I think a lot of people think my generation don’t care about politics or aren’t interested. They underestimate how perceptive we are. We’re part of the world too. We sit in classrooms. We know that schools don’t have proper funding and that our teachers aren’t properly paid for the hard work they do.
Education secretary says U.S. has to 'challenge complacency' on issues for teachers, students
Saying the United States is falling behind other nations on education issues, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday asked for bipartisan support to "Raise the Bar" with an investment in schools.
These are alternatives to teacher licensing requirements across 16 states
The United States was already facing a critical shortage of teachers before COVID-19 brought the world to a screeching halt; the pandemic only exacerbated the problem. To address this, many states are testing out alternative programs that loosen the requirements for obtaining teaching licensure, including considering sufficient education or internship experience in lieu of sitting for and passing a qualification exam. Some criticize these loopholes for supposedly degrading the quality of public education. However, there are a variety of potential benefits that come with introducing...
College professors are considering creative ways to stop students from using AI to cheat
Some professors say students are using OpenAI's buzzy chatbot, ChatGPT, to pass off AI-generated content as their own.
Upworthy
Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
Teachers are resigning and Unfortunately, children are the ones who pay the price.
As many students head back to the classroom, many are returning to schools that are understaffed. More than half of the teaching vacancies in public schools come from resignations, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. With thousands of teaching vacancies across the country, it seems as if we're struggling with a shortage of educators.
Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike
Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Nonbinary doll shown to 4-year-olds in instructional video for teachers
In a video that emerged on social media Tuesday, a caretaker is seen introducing children identified as ages 4-5 to a "nonbinary" doll named Nash. The children are told that Nash is "just a kid" and not a boy or a girl. However, one child tells the teacher, identified as...
Worse at math, better at tech: How COVID-19 impacted learning
The COVID-19 pandemic cost students months of learning and many fell behind in math and reading, a new study has found.
Pupils who regard teachers as discriminatory ‘likely to be behind peers’ – study
School pupils who regard their teachers as discriminatory are likely to be behind in reading and maths, research has found.The conclusion comes after a study led by Dr Gulseli Baysu of Queen’s University Belfast which has been described as the first large-scale, multi-country research of its kind.It focused on 2018 PISA data – a set of internationally accepted tests, considering the scores of 445,534 pupils in 16,002 schools across 60 countries.Among the conclusions drawn are that when 15-year-old pupils think there is discrimination in their school, their scores are lower on the standardised tests for both maths and reading.Researchers found that...
I teach English as a 2nd language. This is what I wish parents would do before signing kids up to learn a new language.
The author says that teaching kids to be accepting of others, among other things, will help them when learning a new language and culture.
I was a school dropout, but we just won $500,000 for giving students like me a second chance
I dropped out of school but now help find and support students like me to recover their education with individualized, hands-on learning.
Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom
Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.
My parents failed to guide me through my education. Do I confront them?
Our eldest just started university. We have provided every conceivable support up to now, and also committed to shouldering accommodation costs for the next three years. I didn’t go into higher education when young (I gained BSc and MSc a couple of years ago) but I’m now realising how much support many children get throughout their education and I can’t help but reflect on the lack of parental support and guidance I received from my family.
Upworthy
High school students transform 15-year-old classmate's life by creating a robotic hand for him
Sergio Peralta was nervous on his first day of school at Hendersonville High School near Nashville, Tennessee. At 15 years old, he was the new kid and was particularly concerned about what his peers would think of his right hand, which had never fully formed. He wanted to hide it in his sleeve, so nobody would ever find out. However, his classmates surprised him with an unexpected gesture. Speaking to CBS News, Peralta said that on his first day of school he "honestly felt like hiding" his hand in his sleeve, "like nobody would ever find out." But his classmates, to his surprise, supported him in a way he never expected.
msn.com
4 ways parents can fight back against woke schools
Raise your hand if you've been branded as 'that crazy parent.' (Hand raised.) I've had my microphone turned off at board meetings, been reprimanded by a local teachers’ union leader, and publicly assassinated by social justice moms for vocally opposing activism in my children's former school district. I've complained...
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
Phys.org
ChatGPT: The AI tech that's revolutionizing teaching
As artificial intelligence-powered chatbots edge into the education sector, UniSA experts are encouraging teachers to take an active role in testing and using these cutting-edge tools to maintain a competitive edge in their profession. The call follows a strict banning of ChatGPT in WA, NSW, Queensland, and Tasmania. Internationally, ChatGPT...
‘I know how hard the work is’: parents’ views on the teachers’ strike
More than 100,000 teachers in England and Wales are taking part in a strike organised by the UK’s largest education union. The UK education secretary, Gillian Keegan, claimed that the majority of schools in England and Wales would remain open. The National Education Union predicted that 85% of schools would be affected, with one survey suggesting that up to one in seven schools would be closed, rising to a quarter in London.
