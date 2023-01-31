ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

WDAM-TV

Coast Uber driver shot in head calls for change in rideshare policy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When an Uber driver was shot two weeks ago, her first thoughts were of survival. Now, as Linda Buford recovers, she wants to fight for other drivers. She wants that terrifying night to change the rideshare industry. “It went ‘boom, boom, boom,’” Buford said. “It cracked...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Homes of Hope for Children hosts open house

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Homes of Hope for Children hosted an open house Thursday evening. The event allowed organization supporters to meet the children they are helping and Tony Mozingo, the new executive director. “There’s a bright day ahead of us, and I tell them about it all the...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS

