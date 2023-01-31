Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested five people following protests at Gulfport City Hall Thursday evening. After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street. Gulfport Police say they responded to City Hall in reference...
WDAM-TV
Coast Uber driver shot in head calls for change in rideshare policy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - When an Uber driver was shot two weeks ago, her first thoughts were of survival. Now, as Linda Buford recovers, she wants to fight for other drivers. She wants that terrifying night to change the rideshare industry. “It went ‘boom, boom, boom,’” Buford said. “It cracked...
WDAM-TV
Mayor Hewes: ‘Orchestrated’ protest inside City Hall forced employees to barricade themselves in offices
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Protests led to confrontations in downtown Gulfport on Thursday. After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street. “They started making their way into City Hall to the point that our employees started...
WDAM-TV
Homes of Hope for Children hosts open house
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Homes of Hope for Children hosted an open house Thursday evening. The event allowed organization supporters to meet the children they are helping and Tony Mozingo, the new executive director. “There’s a bright day ahead of us, and I tell them about it all the...
WDAM-TV
Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Welding is Ryan Smith’s dream job after serving in the Army. “Just seemed like a really good trade, a lot of potential for growth and to learn as a person,” he said. “And, also, just the economic reasons, of course. It’s a wonderful career field.”
