ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Netflix confirms first anti-password sharing plans – and it's not good news for account sharers

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZpKJ_0kYcUFNa00

Netflix has unveiled its first plans to crack down on password sharing between multiple people in different households.

While the current information is only available – oddly – on Netflix's Costa Rican Help Centre , there is now a new plan in place for those who share passwords (H/T The Streamable ). It's unclear if or when these plans will roll out in the United States, UK, and worldwide.

According to Netflix, users will now have one "primary location." Anyone in that one location/household can use that Netflix account.

For those who want to share their account outside of that primary location, they'll need to sign up to Netflix’s 'extra member' scheme. For a small fee, the account owner can pay to add people on to their Netflix account. If they don't register and still log in, the entire account runs the risk of being blocked.

Netflix will now also require users to log in via their primary location's wi-fi and watch something every 31 days. If they don't, it appears that your Netflix account could be blocked. If you're travelling, you can request a temporary code that allows Netflix outside of your primary location for seven days.

"This will not be a universally popular move," Netflix co-CEO Greg said during the company's 2022 fourth quarter earnings interview (via Variety ). Peters admits he expects a "bit of a cancel reaction" to the new policy.

TL;DR? It's bad news for those who share accounts across multiple accounts (and countries, with extra members being limited to the primary location's country of origin). The backlash could be strong – but Netflix is seemingly pressing ahead with plans to stop password sharing for good.

For more, here are the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should be watching right now.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices

The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
webnewsobserver.com

Virgin River Season 5 Release Date Updates: All you need to know

“If I never broke up with you. We are not here because of you. We’re here because of us. It might not be perfect but we are together that’s the only thing that matters. You and me. We got this okay.” – Jack. Ever since the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
msn.com

Is a Streaming Device Connected to Your TV? Change These Settings Immediately

Tons of people use streaming device because they're a genuinely great way to turn your TV into a streaming hub. All of the major manufacturers -- including Apple, Roku, Google Chromecast and Amazon -- have recently released new or updated models, so there are plenty of good options for you to choose from. That said, it's important to know that as amazing as these devices are, they do come with a downside: Their software platforms are often tracking what you watch behind the scenes.
INSIDE News

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Tyla

Netflix viewers left 'sobbing uncontrollably' after watching Mother/Android

If you're looking for something new to get into, then how about a film about a mum in the middle of a robot apocalypse. Netflix viewers have been reduced to tears after watching Chloe Grace Moretz and Euphoria star Algee Smith star as a couple on the run when thousands of evil robots turn against their human owners.
CNET

How to Get Peacock Premium Free if You Already Have Comcast or Spectrum

Peacock houses tens of thousands of hours of free shows, movies, sports and originals. But a lot of the most popular programming sits behind a paywall for Premium Peacock members. You can't watch same-day streaming movies, Yellowstone, Bel-Air, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Premier League matches, WWE and other titles in full unless you pay.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy