Immunosuppressants Market Growing at 14.7% CAGR to be Worth US$ 13,890.0 Million by 2026, Says Allied Market Research
In short, immunosuppressants are drugs that suppress the immune system to prevent organ rejection in transplantation and treat autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis, arthritis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, etc. They work by blocking the immune response and protecting the transplanted organ. The use of immunosuppressants is divided into three phases: induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute rejection.
Antibiotics Market Projected to Reach US$ 59,253.24 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2028″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Class (Sulfonamides, Aminoglycosides, Carbapenem, Macrolides, Fluoroquinolones, Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Others); Action Mechanism (Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors) and Geography.
Chronic Cough Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 7.8% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Chronic Cough Market Forecast to 2027″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Class (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Decongestants, Combination Drug, Antibiotics, Acid Blockers, and Other Drug Class); Route of Administration (Oral, Injections, Inhalation, Other and Route of Administration); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy) and Geography.
Superdisintegrants Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.6% by 2027
According to The Insight Partners’ Latest Study on “Superdisintegrants Market to 2027″ Includes Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Synthetic Superdisintegrants, Natural Superdisintegrants, Other Superdisintegrants); Formulation (Tablets, Capsules); Therapeutic Area (Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Oncology, Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Diseases) and Geography. ‘‘Superdisintegrants Market...
AI in Healthcare Market Expected to reach $194.14 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 38.1%
AI in healthcare market was valued at $8.23 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $194.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2021 to 2030. Artificial intelligence assists machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze a patient’s medical data, predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient.
Antifungal Drugs Market Expected to Grow US$ 13,997.4 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Antifungal Drugs Market Forecast to 2028″ Focuses Global Analysis by Infection Type (Superficial Fungal Infection and Systemic Fungal Infection), Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines, and Others), Therapeutic Indication (Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, and Others), and Dosage Form (Drugs, Ointment, Powder, and Others)
Oxygen Concentrators Market: A Growing Market with Unlimited Potential And CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030
An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that provides a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. It works by filtering the air from the surrounding environment and removing nitrogen, so that the remaining air is rich in oxygen. This purified oxygen is then delivered to the patient through a nasal cannula or mask. The device is commonly used for patients with respiratory conditions that require supplemental oxygen.
Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Value Worth $21.85 Billion, Globally, by 2027 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Glucometers, Lancets, Testing Strips, and Other Glucose Monitoring Devices) and End User (Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics)”; The glucose monitoring devices market size is estimated to reach USD 21.85 billion by 2027 from USD 12.62 billion in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2027.
Clinical Diagnostic Market Expected to Witness a Sudden Rise with an Incredible CAGR of 6.1% | Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Globally, the market of clinical diagnostic was priced at US$ 74,029.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 105,907.2 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028. The market of clinical diagnostic across the world is witnessing robust development due to the increasing problem of the communicable and the prolonged diseases and the increase in application of clinical diagnostic worldwide. Furthermore, the pandemic of COVID-19 and its outbreak and the increasing in the elderly population worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like the means to afford the expensive molecular diagnostics and the limitations in relation to the reimbursement policies are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market.
Carboxy Therapy Market Predicted to Reach US$ 190.99 million by 2028 at 12.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Carboxy Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 85.24 million in 2021 to US$ 190.99 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players, along with their developments. The carboxy therapy market growth is attributed to the growing adoption of noninvasive aesthetic procedures, increased demand for antiaging treatments, and a surge in the geriatric population. However, regulatory policies and safety concerns associated with carboxy therapy are hampering the market growth.
Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size to Accrue $569.72 Million, Globally, by 2028 – Comprehensive Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on “Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Vaccine (Live Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, and Others), Species (Tilapia, Trout, Salmon, Shrimps, and Others), and Route of Administration (Injection Vaccines, Immersion Vaccines, and Oral Vaccines)”; the global aquaculture vaccines market growth is fuelled by development of novel vaccines, rising prevalence of infectious diseases in aquatic animals and growing aquaculture industry.
EEG Machines Market Size ($1.93 Billion by 2028) is Driven by Emergence of Neuromarketing – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “EEG Machines Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Integrated EEG and Portable EEG), Application (Disease Diagnosis, Sleep Monitoring, Anesthesia Monitoring, Trauma and Surgery, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories, and Others), and Geography”; the global EEG machines market size was valued at USD 990.26 million in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 1,937.00 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Posterior Segment Eye Disorders Market is estimated to be US$ 39,213.5 Mn by 2030 with a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period (2023-2030)
Globally, the market of posterior segment eye disorder was priced at US$ 28,360.6 million in the year 2021 and is estimated to the extent of US$ 39,213.5 million by the end of the year 2028. The market for posterior segment eye disorder (PSED) worldwide is witnessing robust development owing to the rise in problem of PSED increase in the elderly population worldwide. Furthermore, rise in need for real and secure treatments and the rise in emphasis on the growth of the novel therapeutics are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, issues like strict regulatory policies and lack of main infrastructure for disease in eye are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Wearable Medical Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 174.48 Billion at 27.1% CAGR by 2030 | MRFR
Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Trends By Type (Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing, Patches), Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices), Application (Sports Academies and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Channel, Hypermarkets) – Forecast till 2030. Wearable Medical Devices Market. Wearable Medical...
Healthcare Analytics Market Size to Hit $96.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8%
The global healthcare analytics market was estimated at $23.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $96.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations, rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations, and growing pressure in the healthcare sector to curb unnecessary expenditure fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labors and high implementation costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, use of cloud-based analytics across various healthcare providers is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
4.4% CAGR for Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Growth to Hit $800+ Million, Globally, by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecasts to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Test Type (Serology, Stool Antigen, and Urea Breath), Test Method (Laboratory Based and Point-of-Care), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Laboratories)”; the global helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028, it is expected to grow from US$ 596.82 million in 2021 to US$ 800.04 million by 2028.
Global Surgical Drill Market: Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2027
As per Renub Research’s latest report titled “Surgical Drill Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2027 Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity” Global Surgical Drill Market Size will reach US$ 872.92 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.26%. A surgical drill is an instrument used to bore holes inborn for the attachment of surgical pins, plates, and screws or to remove skull base bones and reshape teeth in preparation for a fall. These tools are used for various purposes such as drilling holes in the jawbone, preparing the site for implant placement, and fixing the implant in place.
Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market Share to Hit $13 Billion, Worldwide, by 2027 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Service (Hematology Products & Services, Hemostasis Products & Services, and Immunohematology Products & Services), Application (Anemia, Blood Cancer, Hemorrhagic Conditions, Infection Related Conditions, Immune System Related Conditions, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospital Laboratories, Commercial Service Providers, Government Reference Laboratories, and Research and Academic Institutes)”; The global hematology analyzers & reagents market size is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2027 from USD 7.25 billion in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2020–2027.
Global Bone Densitometers Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 4.15% by 2027, Estimates DelveInsight
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the Global Bone Densitometers market was valued at USD 730.18 million in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period (2022 to 2027); it is expected to reach USD 935.18 million by 2027. Some of the key factors such as the rising prevalence of osteoporosis across the globe, increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and cystic fibrosis, the growing burden of the elderly population, rising number of products specific to bone densitometers in development with the scope of entering the market are expected to drive the Global bone densitometers market in the coming years. Some of the key market players operating in the bone densitometers market include General Electric, Hologic Inc., Xingaoyi Medical Equipment, Swissray, Echolight, Eurotec Medical Systems, Trivitron Healthcare, BeamMed, Scanflex Healthcare AB, Medonica, OsteoSys Corp, CyberLogic, Oscare Medical Oy, L’Acn Srl., Shenzhen Xray Electric Co., YOZMA BMTech, Nanoomtech, FURUNO Electric, Osteometer MediTech, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, and others.
Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Trends, Size Projection, SWOT Analysis, Future Insights and Outlook by 2030
Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Research Report, By Type (Integrated Software, Standalone Software), By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud/Web-Based) and By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Services) – Global Forecast till 2027. The Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market is touted to exhibit a healthy 12.2% CAGR over the assessment...
