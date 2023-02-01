Read full article on original website
Bank of England raises interest rate to 4%
The Bank of England (BoE) has raised its base rate by 0.5% to 4% – the highest level since 2008. The rate hike - the 10th consecutive increase - was widely expected as the BoE continues to wrestle with double-digit inflation. James McManus, chief investment officer at Nutmeg, comments,...
Which supermarket is the cheapest?
The rate of inflation in the UK might have slowed to 10.5% in December, but households remain under intense pressure as they face the highest increase in grocery prices in 15 years. Data from analytics group Kantar showed grocery price inflation hit a record 16.7% in the four weeks to...
Covid-19 vaccines helped these stocks take off, but what’s next for these companies?
There has been a discernible change in the narrative over the past few weeks regarding Covid-19 vaccines and the companies (and their stocks) that make them. What could be instore for these companies in 2023?. From the Andrew Bridgen affair and questions in the House of Commons regarding the unusually...
