Florida State

alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
wmay.com

Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida

Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Enigma In Black

Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
wvtm13.com

Political experts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' view on diversity and inclusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Alabama Republican Party's winter dinner in Birmingham in March. DeSantis recently made headlines after blocking funds for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in his state. DeSantis calls diversity and inclusion programs “discriminatory" and believes they’re part...
CBS Miami

Questions on school female athlete questionnaire raise privacy concerns

MIAMI - Female High School Athletes could soon be mandated to fill out how often they menstruate if the Florida High School Athletic Association approves a new physical evaluation form.  Previously, that information was optional to fill out, but following Florida's ban on transgender females playing sports at public schools, some are questioning whether a new draft of the form is aimed at transgender students and raising privacy concerns.  Questions on the form now currently include: what is the first menstrual period, to the most recent, and how long between each one, but no answer is required.The new draft asks...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: DeSantis is Ruining Florida’s Public Colleges.

DeSantis has set out to ruin Florida's public colleges is the subject of an article appearing in The Atlantic this week, titled, Florida’s Soviet Commissars. Referencing in part an editorial from The New York Times,The Atlantic reports that DeSantis’s goal is to save the institutions, and one assumes the students, from ‘ideologically progressive’ viewpoints and rebuild them.
islandernews.com

DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system

In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
The Hill

Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance

Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial…
Florida Phoenix

Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In case you hadn’t noticed the big mushroom cloud rising over Tallahassee, the state Legislature has begun gearing up for its next session in March. As usual, the legislators have already been dropping bombshells left and right. Mostly right. You’ve probably read about a few of the wackier bills that were filed by last week’s […] The post Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wlrn.org

Florida's voucher bill could cost taxpayers $4 billion

A bill now making its way through the Florida Legislature would massively expand the eligibility for school vouchers. But one group is saying it would cost taxpayers $4 billion. The proposal — called House Bill 1 — would mean basically everyone would be eligible for Florida Empowerment Scholarship vouchers, which...
