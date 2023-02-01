Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Patrick Zalupski to the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Zalupski, of Ponte Vedra Beach, is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. He is a current member of the Northeast Florida Builders Association. Zalupski earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Stetson University.
wmay.com
Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida
Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course
MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his recent decision to block an advanced placement class in African American studies from being taught in Florida. “Politics has no place in determining school curriculum,” said Pierre...
Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know
Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
floridapolitics.com
Retired Florida Supreme Court justice, prominent attorneys, launch new powerhouse firm
Several top Florida businesses, trade associations, and state agencies have already engaged the new firm. Alan Lawson, who retired in August as a Justice on the Florida Supreme Court, is teaming up with Paul Huck, Jason Gonzalez and Amber Nunnally to launch Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC. Several top Florida businesses,...
wvtm13.com
Political experts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' view on diversity and inclusion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Alabama Republican Party's winter dinner in Birmingham in March. DeSantis recently made headlines after blocking funds for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in his state. DeSantis calls diversity and inclusion programs “discriminatory" and believes they’re part...
‘Extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars’: DeSantis releases survey results on CRT, DEI in higher education
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said preliminary results of a survey conducted by Florida's Department of Education and state university system "revealed an extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars to promote a political agenda at the expense of academic focus."
Questions on school female athlete questionnaire raise privacy concerns
MIAMI - Female High School Athletes could soon be mandated to fill out how often they menstruate if the Florida High School Athletic Association approves a new physical evaluation form. Previously, that information was optional to fill out, but following Florida's ban on transgender females playing sports at public schools, some are questioning whether a new draft of the form is aimed at transgender students and raising privacy concerns. Questions on the form now currently include: what is the first menstrual period, to the most recent, and how long between each one, but no answer is required.The new draft asks...
College Board fires back at NYT: 'Gross misrepresentation' to say it bowed to political pressure from DeSantis
The College Board ripped a New York Times report that said an AP African American Studies course was stripped 'after heavy criticism from Ron DeSantis.'
Opinion: DeSantis is Ruining Florida’s Public Colleges.
DeSantis has set out to ruin Florida's public colleges is the subject of an article appearing in The Atlantic this week, titled, Florida’s Soviet Commissars. Referencing in part an editorial from The New York Times,The Atlantic reports that DeSantis’s goal is to save the institutions, and one assumes the students, from ‘ideologically progressive’ viewpoints and rebuild them.
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
floridapolitics.com
Safety gelt: Gov. DeSantis proposes $18M for Jewish school security, education services
The Sunshine State has seen increased antisemitism in recent years. Jewish day schools, museums and memorials throughout Florida would receive more than $18.2 million through Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Roughly half those funds would pay for security. DeSantis’ office released a $114.8 billion...
islandernews.com
DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system
In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance
Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial…
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Click10.com
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In case you hadn’t noticed the big mushroom cloud rising over Tallahassee, the state Legislature has begun gearing up for its next session in March. As usual, the legislators have already been dropping bombshells left and right. Mostly right. You’ve probably read about a few of the wackier bills that were filed by last week’s […] The post Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wlrn.org
Florida's voucher bill could cost taxpayers $4 billion
A bill now making its way through the Florida Legislature would massively expand the eligibility for school vouchers. But one group is saying it would cost taxpayers $4 billion. The proposal — called House Bill 1 — would mean basically everyone would be eligible for Florida Empowerment Scholarship vouchers, which...
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
Comments / 0