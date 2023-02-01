Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting against a backdrop of weakening economic data - although the International Monetary Fund has raised its forecasts for the year a tad. The Eurozone appears to have avoided recession in the second half of last year but it, too, is suffering from a loss of momentum at the year-end. ExxonMobil posts a record profit and there are earnings aplenty from the likes of McDonald's, Caterpillar, and Advanced Micro Devices. And Gautam Adani looks to have attracted enough bids to cover an important share offering for India's capital markets. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 31st January.

4 DAYS AGO