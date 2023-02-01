ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Reuters

Jobs report jolts Wall Street bulls as inflation fears return

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Much stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth stopped early-year rallies in stocks and bonds dead in their tracks on Friday, forcing Wall Street to recalibrate expectations for how much more hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its fight against inflation.
Wyoming News

Fed Rate Increase Could Signal Lower Mortgage Rates Ahead

The Federal Reserve raised a key short-term interest rate Wednesday by one-quarter of a percentage point in its quest to stifle inflation. The action might not have much of an effect on mortgage rates in the short term — but it could help to push them lower in the long term. The overnight federal funds rate will rise by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%. The prime rate will rise by a quarter of a percentage point to 7.75%. Interest rates...
CNBC

The U.S. Fed's smaller rate hike brings dollar strength closer to its end

The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
investing.com

Fed meeting, Exxon record, Eurozone skirts recession - what's moving markets

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting against a backdrop of weakening economic data - although the International Monetary Fund has raised its forecasts for the year a tad. The Eurozone appears to have avoided recession in the second half of last year but it, too, is suffering from a loss of momentum at the year-end. ExxonMobil posts a record profit and there are earnings aplenty from the likes of McDonald's, Caterpillar, and Advanced Micro Devices. And Gautam Adani looks to have attracted enough bids to cover an important share offering for India's capital markets. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 31st January.
Reuters

Wage data dents dollar recovery before Fed rate decision

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, after data showed U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.
Reuters

Fed's Daly sees policy rate rising to least 5.1%, then a hold

(Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Friday said the 5.1% policy rate that most Fed policymakers thought as of December would ultimately be needed is a “good indicator” for where policy is going, but the central bank could take rates even higher.

