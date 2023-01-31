ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Township, NJ

Billboard ﻿Applicant Seeks More Time from Springfield Planning Board

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- The applicant for an electronic billboard sought, and was granted, additional time to make its case to the Springfield Planning Board.

At Monday night's meeting, Township Planning Board chair Jeff Tiger granted Outfront Media’s request to be carried to the March 6 Planning Board meeting.

Outfront Media is proposing an LED billboard at 11 Edison Place facing Interstate 78.

"Please use this time to work with our professionals to make modifications to the site plan application," Tiger told the applicant.

Also discussed at the Planning Board meeting was that the General Green Shopping Center on Morris Avenue is "deficient" with their site plan.  Planning Board member David Barnett read the resolution from 2020 stating, “ All landscaping must be installed by April 2021."

The board referred the matter to township engineer Michael Disko and zoning officer Bob Herbert for compliance review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPDU8_0kYcEISP00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

The real reasons Murphy flipped on charter schools | Moran

For six years, Gov. Phil Murphy has been hostile to charter schools, blocking expansions even at the very best of them, forcing some charter families to send their kids back into failing and dangerous district schools, and leaving senior charter positions in the Department of Education vacant. Last week --...
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Mayor’s Message, Feb 3, 2023

This is Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. Today is Friday, Feb.3rd. The Township had 145 new cases of Coronavirus in the last seven days, which is about our average for the last few weeks. We unfortunately had our second COVID death of the year with the passing of a 91-year-old man. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. We have two vaccination clinics at our Health Center for those 12 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 4-to-6 p.m. Call (732) 855-0600, Ext. 5004 for an appointment. Homeowners received annual...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Springfield School District Appoints Former Union A.D. as Interim Dayton H.S. A.D.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- Former Union High School athletic director Linda Ionta has been appointed as the interim athletic director at Jonathan Dayton High School. Lance Jacobs recently resigned as the Dayton A.D. to accept a corresponding position at Delaware Valley in Hunterdon County, where Jacobs attended high school. Ionta retired from her position at Union High School after the 2021-22 school year. The Springfield School District is continuing its search for new permanent athletic director.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
governing.com

New Jersey Finally Passes Temporary Workers’ Protections Bill

(TNS) — The fourth time was the charm. The New Jersey state Senate on Thursday, Feb. 2, narrowly passed a revised version of a years-in-the-making proposal that would give sweeping new protections and rights to thousands of temporary workers in the state, after a months-long saga in which a final vote was delayed three times because it didn‘t have enough support.
NEW JERSEY STATE
trentonjournal.com

Open Testing for New Jersey State Police Dispatchers

The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP Communications Bureau is conducting open walk-in testing for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment to the Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations. The NJSP offer state-of-the-art training and provide all certifications you will need to succeed in this fast-paced, rewarding, and exciting line of work. New Salary Range: Trainee- $43,623.77 and $45,583.68-$64,129.17.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

New Jersey Unclaimed Property Administration Donates $3.9 Million to Help Households Pay Utility Bills

The contribution to the Affordable Housing Alliance's PAGE program aims to provide relief to low and moderate-income families in the state. The New Jersey Department of Treasury's Unclaimed Property Administration (UPA) has announced a contribution of $3.9 million to support low and moderate-income households in paying their utility bills. The contribution will be given to the Affordable Housing Alliance (AHA) for the Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) program every year.
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bill allowing special events on preserved farmland

NEW JERSEY – Bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Steven Oroho that would authorize special social events on preserved farmland was signed into law Friday by Governor Murphy. “I am proud this legislation will be signed into law. Our heritage as the ‘Garden State’ goes back hundreds of years, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
tapinto.net

Is it True? Will Noncompete Agreements Soon Be a Thing of the Past?

Just days after the champagne was gone and the noisemakers put away, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the proposal of a new rule that would prohibit employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. Yes, you read that correctly. The rule’s purpose is to ban all non-compete agreements. As is often the case, however, the devil is in the details and how this will eventually play out for NJ employers remains to be seen.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market.  Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

E-ZPass will have to check customer accounts before issuing violations under new N.J. law

A phrase often growled by E-ZPass users who get a violation notice in the mail — “Why didn’t they check my (expletive) E-ZPass account” — is now state law. Officials at the states three major toll roads will have to check their records first, to make sure an alleged toll violator has an E-ZPass account that should have been charged, before issuing a toll violation notice. If they do, the account is to be charged for the toll, minus the annoying $50 administrative fee, as long as the account is in good standing.
penncapital-star.com

N.J. lawmakers pass bill to make ‘sextortion’ a crime

TRENTON, N.J. — Using sexual images to extort victims could soon become a crime in New Jersey after lawmakers in the Senate unanimously passed legislation last week to criminalize “sextortion.”. Sextortion can involve someone hacking into a person’s computer or phone to steal sexual material and threaten to...
TAPinto.net

12 Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Feb. 3

Twelve Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,183 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.  The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Friday, 10 people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, four had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.  The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Friday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 13.1%, and seven-day positivity rate was 11.2%. In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Friday's daily positivity rate was 12.6%, and its seven-day positivity rate was 12.8%. Among the 1,709 people tested in the region on Friday, 226 were positive.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians

WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere  Three of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy