Billboard ﻿Applicant Seeks More Time from Springfield Planning Board

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- The applicant for an electronic billboard sought, and was granted, additional time to make its case to the Springfield Planning Board.

At Monday night's meeting, Township Planning Board chair Jeff Tiger granted Outfront Media’s request to be carried to the March 6 Planning Board meeting.

Outfront Media is proposing an LED billboard at 11 Edison Place facing Interstate 78.

"Please use this time to work with our professionals to make modifications to the site plan application," Tiger told the applicant.

Also discussed at the Planning Board meeting was that the General Green Shopping Center on Morris Avenue is "deficient" with their site plan. Planning Board member David Barnett read the resolution from 2020 stating, “ All landscaping must be installed by April 2021."

The board referred the matter to township engineer Michael Disko and zoning officer Bob Herbert for compliance review.



