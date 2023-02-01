The Lyst Index for Q4 of 2022 has arrived, and with it comes some significant shifts in shopper sentiments towards big name luxury brands. For one, Gucci, which was at the top for Q3, fell to second place, while the former occupier of the spot Prada went up to first. It comes as both companies experienced some significant changes in their respective organisations, namely Alessandro Michele’s departure from Gucci and the appointment of Andrea Guerra as CEO of Prada Group.

1 DAY AGO