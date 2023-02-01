Read full article on original website
Nicholas Kirkwood to close footwear business
British luxury footwear designer Nicholas Kirkwood has announced that he is closing his eponymous label after 18 years, stating that the brand has “run its course”. In an open letter on the brand’s website, Kirkwood said: "It's been an immense privilege to bring my vision for a shoe brand to life over the past 18 years. I launched Nicholas Kirkwood in 2005 with a mission to deliver a dynamic new architectural but still feminine silhouette executed to the highest quality I could achieve.”
Inditex expands its return fee to home market
Zara parent Inditex since May has been charging online shoppers in select regions for returning unwanted items. On Thursday the group said it would expand the charge to its home base of Spain, one of its core markets. A fee of 1,95 euros will be deducted from a processed refund,...
Canada Goose lowers FY outlook as Mainland China dents Q3 earnings
Canada Goose has lowered its full-year guidance again after restrictions in Mainland China resulted in a small year-on-year drop in its most important quarter. The outerwear brand made revenue of 576.7 million Canadian dollars in the third quarter ended January 1, down 1.6 percent from the same quarter a year earlier.
What to look out for at New York Fashion Week AW23
From February 10 to 15, the fashion industry will be turning its eyes to New York for the city’s AW23 fashion week season. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) unveiled its preliminary schedule for New York Fashion Week (NYFW) earlier this month, boasting a line up of 74 runway shows and presentations over the course of five days.
HanesBrands posts Q4 loss, net sales drop by 16 percent
For the fourth quarter, HanesBrands Inc. reported a net sales decrease of 16 percent to 1.47 billion dollars, which includes a 55 million dollars unfavourable impact from foreign exchange rates, compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, net sales decreased 13 percent. The constant currency decline, the company...
Stamm wins Zalando Sustainability Award for AW23
Copenhagen-based Stamm, founded by Elisabet Stamm, has won the AW23 Zalando Sustainability Award presented during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Stamm beat off tough competition from Ukrainian clothing brand TG Botanical and Swedish-based Selam Fessahaye to win the 20,000-euro cash prize and the chance to create an exclusive collection with e-tailer Zalando.
Asos partners with GoodWeave to address labour rights in supply chain
Online retailer Asos has announced it is partnering with GoodWeave International, a non-profit organisation working to end child, forced and bonded labour in global supply chains, to address label risks in fashion apparel and accessories suppliers in India. The collaboration will mean that Asos will utilise GoodWeave’s assessments in its...
Paco Rabanne dies aged 88
Spanish-born designer Paco Rabanne is confirmed to have passed away at the age of 88 in Portsall, France. The news was announced in an Instagram post, on the account of the designer’s namesake brand. In the statement, the house said: “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our...
Prada comes out on top in Lyst’s Q4 2022 report
The Lyst Index for Q4 of 2022 has arrived, and with it comes some significant shifts in shopper sentiments towards big name luxury brands. For one, Gucci, which was at the top for Q3, fell to second place, while the former occupier of the spot Prada went up to first. It comes as both companies experienced some significant changes in their respective organisations, namely Alessandro Michele’s departure from Gucci and the appointment of Andrea Guerra as CEO of Prada Group.
Kidswear takes the form of nostalgic, adaptable design for AW23
Kidswear brands are turning their attention to Generation Alpha, the youngest consumer generation that are often defined by their individualistic approach to life – something that was inherently evident in trends for the AW23 season. An important element Fashion Snoops noted was that inclusivity in childrenswear, and for this...
Nike and Tiffany paring not so legendary, as collab faces backlash
Tiffany and Nike have launched a new collaboration. Not everyone is enthralled. LVMH has invested heavily in the marketing activations of Tiffany, the American jewellery business it acquired in 2021, in order to give it a modern and international allure. Tiffany’s Executive Vice President of Products and Communication, Alexandre Arnault,...
Marni unveils a colour-popping wardrobe in Tokyo’s Olympic stadium
On Wednesday, the luxury brand Marni flew to Japan to unveil its autumn 2023 collection for men and women. A travelling show based on the Resort model, in which the brand's emblematic codes - polka dots, bright colours and geometric lines - were exhibited, accompanied by a string orchestra. Marni’s...
